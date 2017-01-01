Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Volvo Noble RS200 Nationals – Choose between Social Programme and SIs

by Sally Campbell today at 1:53 pm
RS200 Nationals fleet to choose SIs or Social Programme RS UK Class Associations
With just over three weeks to go before the start of the sell-out Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship at Tenby SC, the class association has asked the fleet to decide whether they would like the SI’s or the Magnificent Social Programme to be published this weekend.

“We know that the RS200 fleet is famous for its full-on, but inclusive social scene, and deciding what to wear for the Monstrous Fancy Dress Night, this year with Under the Sea theme, can be as important as choosing what kit to pack for the sailing”, said Sally Campbell, class secretary, “but we also know that the fleet and particularly the big events such as the Nationals and Inland/Youth Champs attract some of the best dinghy sailors in the country, with fiercely competitive racing at all levels, so we’re expecting it to be a tough call as to which gets the class vote.”

Of course in reality the fleet caters for both excellent sailing and serious socialising. Racing starts at a leisurely 1pm on all but the first day, timed to suit the tides, but also to allow adequate R&R after the night before. The event runs from Sunday to Thursday, allowing plenty of time to arrive, catch up with friends and get ready, plus an extra day or weekend at the end to rest and enjoy the Pembrokeshire coastline with friends or family.

RS200 Nationals fleet to choose SIs or Social Programme © RS UK Class Associations
RS200 Nationals fleet to choose SIs or Social Programme © RS UK Class Associations



Sailors will be casting their voted on facebook over the next 48 hours, and the winning document will be published soon after the vote ends, so we won’t spoil it by revealing too many details now.

The Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship at Tenby SC 26th-31st August reached the 100 boat entry limit in record time. Not everyone entered has yet paid and the class have set up a waiting list for sailors wishing to take part. To be added to the list please enter the event via the class association website, but do not pay until you have been offered a place.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Auckland On the Water Boat ShowBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships – Runners and riders
Paul and Mark Oakey – Defending champions. They go unexpectedly well in the breeze despite weighting about 18 stone Jon Gorringe / Oli Wells - Never won it, could it be his year? second in 2015 and European champ 2014. Veteran of the class with a super crew drafted in for the week
Posted today at 12:25 pm Champions crowned at tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
More than 50 boats and 74 sailors converged at Rutland Water to compete at Britain’s biggest disabled sailing event In a variety of weather conditions including heavy rain at times, the event kicked off on Saturday, with two hotly contested back- to- back class races followed by the Ken Ellis Pursuit Race. On Sunday sailors enjoyed the final two races in near perfect conditions- sunshine and plenty of breeze!
Posted on 8 Aug Mixed conditions on Day 2 of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week
The second day of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week was also BOD Night, one of social highlights of regatta. The second day of Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week was sponsored by Brightlingsea Harbour Commission and featured not only the second race of the series for all classes, but also Brightlingsea One Design (BOD) Night, one of the social highlights of the regatta. This year the BOD Celebrates its 90th Anniversary and pairing of Brightlingsea Harbour Day with the BOD Party is extremely apt
Posted on 8 Aug Optimist European Championship – Boy and girl champions crowned
The very predictable thermal winds arrived on schedule, however only two races were completed for the Girls Gold fleet Stefan Yuill (SRB) finished the day off with a second and 18th (his drop race) to hold on to his first place overall position in the Gold Fleet. As he is also the top European competitor, he has been crowned the 2017 Optimist Boy European Champion.
Posted on 7 Aug 420 and 470 Junior European Championships – Preview
250 total teams will sail on the waters of Lake Garda (16 years old on average) will compete on the double Olympic boat International teams are also participating at the Championships, like Brazil, USA, Uruguay, Argentina and Canada. The most hardened class is the 420, in which the Italian Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone are sailing in the under 17 category after winning the Senior European title.
Posted on 7 Aug Learning and Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week opens in style
Regatta takes place over eight days and racing is split into two groups, one in the morning and the other in afternoon First to get underway on Gold Sails Day was the 19 strong Fast Handicap fleet. Conditions were initially very tricky as the land and sea breezes fought each other for supremacy and the teams played snakes and ladders on the fickle lanes of breeze.
Posted on 7 Aug McKee wins the Tasar World Championship
Tasar sailors are wishing breeze blows but unfortunately it’s no wind and no race for the final day of the championship Runner up is Chris Dance and Jeremy Elmslie, AUS2858 and third please is Robert and Nicole Douglass, AUS2848. Come from cool winter to very hot summer, Aussies are just missed the top of the podium.
Posted on 6 Aug Optimist Europeans - The title of champion of Europe is decided
The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl The fourth day of the 2017 Optimist European Championship in Bourgas closes with the top group in the both Boy and Girl gold fleets close enough that it is anyone’s game tomorrow on who will be crowned the Overall European champions or the European Champion.
Posted on 6 Aug Tasar World Championship – Day 4 – Close battle for the podium
Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Two races completed with patchy and shifty condition. Battle of top 10 groups to claim a podium turn up the heat. Tomorrow will be final day and new Tasar world champion is determined.
Posted on 5 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds - Wind and expectations mount - Day 5
Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the RSA team widened their lead to place a firm grip Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. One-hundred-twenty-nine teams from around the globe are competing in the six-day event, hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club, which concludes tomorrow, August 5.
Posted on 5 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy