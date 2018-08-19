Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship – Day 4

by Jerry Wales today at 12:11 pm
Stokes Bay Sailing Club - 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship © Sportography.tv
Another fine day in paradise. Who would have thought, as we approach the end of September we would be looking forward to a fourth day consecutive day of perfect sailing (and spectating) weather to conclude the 2017 RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships?

With two races left to sail Jerry Wales had all but (but not quite) secured the overall win. Second to fifth overall was still very close, and there were other battles being fought right down the fleet, so we all had something to play for on the final day.

Was it nerves or just the Easterly flowing tide pushing us towards the line that resulted in the first start being called back? There were a few relieved sailors to see the general recall flag flying from the committee boat rather than the individual recall! The second start was a more orderly affair. The line was heavily biased towards the pin but local hero Richard Wadsworth chose the committee boat end and tacked straight out into the favourable tide. If the day turned out very badly for Jerry Wales, Richard could still take the overall lead so Wales chose to cover and they both lead the charge to the favoured side of the course. Meanwhile Robbie Bell had pulled of a perfect port tack start (more on perfect port tack starting later) at the favoured end of the line and headed out into the favourable tide but with the benefit of a substantial lead, care of the line bias. Robbie was followed round the top mark by Ian Nolan and these two classy sailors fought over first place for three laps with Robbie taking the win on the line. Wales came home in third followed by Richard Wadsworth. This was enough to secure the title for Wales and all but guarantee a popular second place for Richard.

The second race of the day and the concluding race for this year’s championships was also to be defined by a port tack start.

For a perfect port start you need a well-timed approach to the line and a GAP! In the absence of a gap; well you can guess what happened next. It involved poor Pete Purkiss the innocent victim, being towed home followed by a tangled mess of mast, sail and broken rigging.

Stokes Bay Sailing Club - 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship © Sportography.tv
Stokes Bay Sailing Club - 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship © Sportography.tv



Bell and Wales manged to avoid the carnage at the pin end but with no room to tack had to head inshore out of the favourable tide. Richard Wadsworth having started mid-line was also heading inshore? Of the contenders fighting for third to fifth overall only Colin Dacey was heading out into the tide and if conformation was needed that this was the right thing to do, lead round the first mark by a healthy margin followed by Ian Nolan. Those who had headed inshore were well down the fleet and faced a battle to get back to respectability. After three laps of racing in perfect conditions Colin Dacey secured his first win to add to a couple of second places which lifted him to third overall. It has been a good season for Colin. This result follows a third place at the last big UK event, the RS Summer Championships and a third place at the recent European Champs. One of the nicest folk in the fleet, Colin quietly goes about his business and his reward is consistently good results.

Jerry Wales managed to climb back through the fleet to just pip Ian Nolan for second in the final race to confirm a fourth consecutive national title.

Richard Wadsworth showed his quality to also climb back through the fleet to claim a fourth place and second overall for the championship. Richard also adds this second place to his second at the Euro champs help in the Czech Republic.

Stokes Bay Sailing Club - 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship © Sportography.tv
Stokes Bay Sailing Club - 2017 Volvo Noble Marine RS700 National Championship © Sportography.tv



This year’s event will be remembered amongst the best of recent years. Four days of great racing in great condition hosted by a great sailing club. Despite what the results show (I think more DNFs rather than DNCs) all bar one (boat maintenance issues aside) stayed out for the final race. How often can you say that?

There were six different race winners. The newest boat in the fleet was followed home by the oldest. The lightest sailor in the fleet weighed in at 70kgs and heaviest was, let’s just say North of 110kg and all appeared to be racing on as an even footing as experience allowed.

We, the sailors are very grateful for all those that supported this event, so all those connected with Stokes Bay Sailing Club, the event sponsors: Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP and SpeedSix and of course RS Sailing and the RS700 Class Association.

The 2018 Nationals is being held at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy 16-19 August 2018. It will be a combined European and National championships and will a part of the month long mega RS Games.

The next event is the Brightlingsea Skiff Fest in two weeks’ time 7-8 Oct 2017.

Results

Rank

Sail No

Helm

Club

Nt Pts

1

1053

Jerry Wales

Windsport

12

2

720

Richard Wadsworth

Stokes Bay SC / RNSA

24

3

1027

Colin Dacey

Snettisham Beach SC

30

4

875

Robbie Bell

Snettisham Beach SC

33

5

1042

Pete Purkiss

Brightlingsea SC

35

6

1023

Ian Nolan

Snettisham Beach SC

39

7

966

Matt Carter

Lancing SC

47

8

944

James Bayliss

Queen Mary SC

64

9

1022

Ian Swann

Hayling Island SC

65

10

991

Theo Galyer

Stokes Bay SC

74

11

839

Phillip Highfield

Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston

89

12

808

Spike Daniels

Hayling Island SC

90

13

970

Simon Redfearn

Brightlingsea SC

93

14

1041

Matt Conner

Queen Mary SC

95

15

926

Simon Clark

Lyme Regis SC

106

16

859

Peter O'nions

Queen Mary SC

110

17

914

Graham Blake

Queen Mary SC

117

18

1046

Miles Roebuck

Oxford SC

122

19

855

David Bridle

Brightlingsea SC

127

20

882

Ed Napolitano

Snettisham Beach SC

136

21

1014

Chris Chambers

Restronguet SC

141

22

871

Mark Nicholson

Hayling Island SC

146

23

1031

Hamish Griffiths

Hayling Island SC

161

24

984

Adam Golding

Hayling Island SC

172

25

756

Alistair Paul

Grafham Water SC

183

26

982

Roland Smith

Queen Mary SC

192

27

1035

Roger Taylor

Hayling Island SC

195

28

801

Stephen Carr

Brightlingsea SC

208

29

762

Adrian Howe

Oxford SC

225
