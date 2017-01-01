Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships – Day 3

by Matthew Sheahan today at 12:56 pm
Day 3 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
When sailors come ashore not caring about their result it’s usually because the day has been a shocker. But Day 3 in Mounts Bay was very different. This was a day to remember for all the right reasons.

A 15-18 knot breeze, bright sunshine, moderate waves and perfect courses delivered a day of racing that many rated as the best of the season and possibly more. After four hours afloat the fleet was left buzzing. But there was one particular element that was the talk of the slipway as the boats were hauled up - dolphins.

In the second race a pod of 10 or more chose to hang out on the port layline to the windward mark, guiding anyone who took their advice towards a perfect rounding. As they darted under the bow and leapt out of the water on either side less than a metre away, the sight was utterly mesmerising.

Fortunately the pod chose to appear on the second and third laps of the second race when the traffic was more spread out, justifying their reputation for being smart. Had it happened at the first mark rounding when the fleet was still bunched up who knows what chaos would have ensued as crews started feeding back all kinds of unconventional verbal gibberish to their helms. “Oh my God,” is usually an expression reserved for a different set of circumstances that lead seconds later to a swim. Here it was commonplace.

But in any a pack there’s always a rogue, even among dolphins. Barging at the weather mark with no overlap inside two boat lengths is simply not on whether you’re a fish or not. Some even missed out the spreader mark and cut the corner to ride on the quarter waves downhill – the cheek of it.

The first race had been a tricky one for pretty much everyone who hadn’t started seconds after the gate had opened.

A left hand shift during the start saw the pathfinder, Francisco and Teresa Lobato lifted on port, away from the bulk of the fleet who had politely set themselves back from the proposed start line. Bearing away to gather speed wasn’t really an option unless you wanted to reach back down the line to where the Lobatos had come from.

The result? Plenty of space to leeward of the pathfinder along with plenty of red faces, gritted teeth and another pack of 74x400s that had some big names mixed into the middle of the fleet.

When it came to stand out performances throughout the day there are a few to mention starting with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells who scored a couple of bullets to extend their lead in the overall series.

The first race saw their lead unchallenged from the start while the second was trickier apparently, but with the same final result.

So what was their key to success?

“We started early to get to the wind convergence off the south east side of the Mount,” explained Oli. “In a south-easterly the form guide says that there will be more pressure there which should justify not going offshore. As it turned out there was, just. So for us the left hand side of the course was always favoured, upwind and down.“

The second boat that drew attention as that of Alex Barry and Richard Leonard who once again threw themselves into the mix despite looking lighter than the Oakeys. Few, including the Oakeys, thought this was possible, and even fewer reckoned it was a combination for breezy conditions. But with a fourth and an 11th on the board after today, clearly it is.

Then comes the team of the day, John Downey and Sandy Rimmington sailing 522.

They finished 10th in the first race, an impressive performance for an old boat. That made them pathfinders in the second race and to prove that their first result had been no fluke they went on to finish fourth in the second.

Not only is this a superb performance for an old boat, but their efforts have increased the value of the entire secondhand fleet overnight while leaving those of us who have made flimsy cases at home for investing in a new boat feeling rather exposed.

Nevertheless, in the highly undemocratic system of nominating a team of the day within the daily report and my jury of one, they get it.

Well done to all who walked away with the daily prizes, but for many today wasn’t really about results. And for one man the day marked a turning point, he hoped.

“After the weather we have been dealt for some of this year’s events we are owed a good Nationals from him upstairs. I’m certain that this is the first day of a run we’re going to remember,” said class captain Max Tosetti who admitted that his direct communication with the Almighty’s weather department has been down for much of this season.

In fact, so good was today that word is going around that maybe it’s time to introduce a new rule in the class that bans racing in under 15 knots and sunshine. As a super extra-medium proportioned, curry munching sailor, it gets my vote.

 Overall

Rank

Fleet

SailNo

CrewName

Club

R1

R2

R3

R4

R5

R6

Total

Nett

1st

Gold

1469

Oli Wells

Parkstone YC

4.0

1.0

(16.0)

2.0

1.0

1.0

25.0

9.0

2nd

Gold

1432

Keith Bedborough

Dalgety Bay SC

1.0

4.0

(11.0)

4.0

3.0

7.0

30.0

19.0

3rd

Gold

1463

Sarah Robertson

Royal Forth YC

5.0

(11.0)

1.0

5.0

7.0

5.0

34.0

23.0

4th

Gold

1215

Teresa Lobato

QMSC

3.0

2.0

8.0

(11.0)

2.0

8.0

34.0

23.0

5th

Gold

1144

Richard Leonard

MBSC/RCYC

10.0

7.0

3.0

1.0

4.0

(11.0)

36.0

25.0

6th

Gold

1438

Matt Bailey

RYA

7.0

6.0

7.0

(27.0)

5.0

3.0

55.0

28.0

7th

Gold

1262

Jack Holden

Arun YC/Y Felinheli

2.0

(12.0)

10.0

10.0

6.0

2.0

42.0

30.0

8th

Gold

1460

Mark Lunn

Leigh & Lowton SC

9.0

10.0

2.0

6.0

(18.0)

18.0

63.0

45.0

9th

Gold

1309

Emma Clarke

RNSA/ASA/SBSC

6.0

3.0

(38.0)

13.0

14.0

9.0

83.0

45.0

10th

Bronze

522

Sandy Rimmington

MBSC

14.0

14.0

5.0

(17.0)

10.0

4.0

64.0

47.0

11th

Gold

1407

Joe Roberts

West Riding SC

(23.0)

8.0

9.0

21.0

9.0

12.0

82.0

59.0

12th

Gold

1283

Matt Sharman

Delph SC

(19.0)

15.0

18.0

7.0

12.0

10.0

81.0

62.0

13th

Gold

1441

Mark Oakey

Portchester SC

8.0

5.0

(29.0)

3.0

26.0

22.0

93.0

64.0

14th

Gold

1345

Rory Rose

Wormit Boating Club

21.0

17.0

4.0

(29.0)

11.0

14.0

96.0

67.0

15th

Gold

1424

Dan Martin

Lymington Town SC

(20.0)

20.0

14.0

12.0

17.0

6.0

89.0

69.0

16th

Gold

1319

Jenny Douglas

Dalgety Bay SC

12.0

9.0

17.0

26.0

(27.0)

13.0

104.0

77.0

17th

Gold

1454

Nicky Griffin

Llangorse SC

11.0

22.0

(33.5)

9.0

13.0

23.0

111.5

78.0

18th

Gold

1370

Andy McKeown

Dalgety Bay SC

17.0

23.0

6.0

15.0

28.0

(30.0)

119.0

89.0

19th

Gold

1189

Chris Stubbs

Downs SC

26.0

13.0

13.0

18.0

23.0

(27.0)

120.0

93.0

20th

Silver

1109

Robin Russell

Warsash SC

18.0

18.0

(31.0)

25.0

16.0

17.0

125.0

94.0
Related Articles

470 Class Japan Nationals Day 5 - Close battle continue for Medal Race
Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze arrived with large waves. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition. Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze has arrived with large waves. At 11:00, there was already 10 kt south wind, and it gradually increased. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition.
Posted today at 4:48 am Laser Radial Worlds - Young Australian talent makes big move on Day 2
Yesterday’s racing in difficult, light wind highlighted different sailors in each race, and the same applied today The second day of Laser Radial World Championships brought sun and 6-8 knots of breeze for all three fleets. In the white fleet today, the most notable performance was that of Australia’s Mara Stransky. After a general recall, the white fleet started race three and Mirthe Akkerman (NED) shot out to the front by the first mark, where Stransky was around 10th.
Posted on 22 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships – Day 2
Mounts Bay changed gear for day two. Gone was large swell, stiff breeze to be replaced by flat water and 6-8 knots wind A large right hand shift shortly after the start of the first race turned the fleet inside out, handing the advantage to those who gambled everything on timing and had started at the far end of the gate start.
Posted on 22 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Slovenia and Brazil lead after Day 1 in Holland
Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. The morning brought glassy waters and postponements, but by early afternoon, the wind on the IJsselmeer built to about seven knots.
Posted on 22 Aug U23 Finn Worlds - 21 nations set to compete at Balatonfüred, Hungary
2017 U23 Finn World Championship for Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony overlooking Lake Balaton. Over the coming week nearly 50 young sailors from 21 countries will be fighting to win the right to lift the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup, a trophy gifted to the International Finn Association 13 years ago by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.
Posted on 22 Aug Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships – Day 4
Final series started by waiting ashore. At 13:10, GF started with 220/6-7kt. It was light, but quite stable direction. R6 was sailed just under 8kt, no Oscar flag was up. Ichino/Hasegawa found a good way to the top mark, and lead to the finish with ease. The Spanish women’s team, Mas/Barcelo was second, and Isozaki/Takayanagi third.
Posted on 21 Aug Final two spots secured on 2018 Ilovesailing Calendar
Steve from Torquay and Charlie from St Martin, Jersey, clinched the final two spots after having their photos selected Steve Cayley from Torquay and Charlie Cadin from St Martin, Jersey, clinched the final two spots after having their photos selected from all the entries received since the competition opened in March.
Posted on 21 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships – Day 1
Forecast suggested high teens to low twenty knots from the South with rain throughout the day. The rain bit was spot on With 74 boats entered the first gate start was an interesting affair. There was plenty of space for all to start yet the best laid plans of many in finding a spot along the line and then hanging onto it until the pathfinder crossed went out of the window when the fleet discovered how hard it was to manage boat speed in the big waves that were sweeping across the course.
Posted on 21 Aug Get ready for the Finn Eastern Area Championships
The event was ably hosted by Harwich Town Sailing Club who provided a fantastic venue, lots of friendship Seventeen sailors from all over the UK and Ireland braved the holiday traffic and to attend the GAC Pindar sponsored Eastern Championships
Posted on 21 Aug
