Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships – Day 2

by Matthew Sheahan today at 12:18 pmFor those that had felt battered by the conditions on the opening day and particularly those that had fed the fishes during racing, Monday brought blessed relief. But not everyone was feeling it.A large right hand shift shortly after the start of the first race turned the fleet inside out, handing the advantage to those who gambled everything on timing and had started at the far end of the gate start. Those that had started early, confident in being able to out run the pathfinder were given a rare shot of what most of us see, namely the rest of the fleet in front.





In fact, as the pack came together at the top mark it was disorientating to see some of the big dogs so far back and if it hadn’t been the first leg, many of us would have thought we’d been lapped. But having swung to the right the breeze then stayed there long enough for the fleet to partially re-arrange itself.



Among those who came out on top after three laps of gentle behaviour on the helm and careful wind spotting by the crew, Stewart and Sarah Robertson scored a bullet with Dave Exley and Mark Lunn taking second and Alex Berry and Richard Leonard in third.









Race two delivered more of the same, albeit in slightly less breeze. This time a left hand shift, as predicted in the forecast, offered the opportunity to start early, perfectly logical thought Paul and Mark Oakey. But when the pathfinder set off they discovered that few felt the same as they headed off on starboard tack with no one around them.



A few minutes later they tacked onto port to consolidate their position only to cross pretty much the entire fleet, demonstrating the value of both reading and remembering the day’s forecast. But crossing a Nationals fleet that includes many talented sailors, on port, on the first leg, just seems to wind them up and increase their resolve. So while the Oakeys finished this race in third, it was the Irish duo Berry/Leonard that took the win with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells in second.









After the racing, Olympic coach and 400 competitor Russell Clark hosted a well attended race forum that focussed on heavy weather sailing. Given the broad spectrum of sailors that turned up, from the top dogs to Nationals newcomers, everyone it seemed had either looked at the forecast for the rest of the week, or simply wanted to listen to and share their experiences. Either way, the session was well received and valuable for all.



But the true competition for many didn’t start until the boats were ashore and the sun went down as the evening’s games got under way. Being able to blow up and burst a balloon with your buttocks is a skill that should not be underestimated, as is the ability to use the same part of your anatomy to drop coins into a pot. There are some in the fleet that show true talent in these and other demanding fringe sports.









As the beer and wine flowed there was also mounting gossip around the possible nominees for the prestigious daily Duckhams award, presented to those who have made an amusing contribution to the day at their own expense.

Yesterday’s were mainly focussed on feeding the fish and trimming at the same time.



Today’s included the crew who had decided to re-rig their mainsheet on the water only to drop it out of the back of the boat and the helm who, having rigged the boat alone and then spent several minutes alone, waist deep in the water holding the bow as he waited for his crew, had failed to notice that he hadn’t tied the tack of the kite onto the bowsprit.



Day three promises more breeze and waves and no doubt an invitation for Mr Cock up to return once again.

















