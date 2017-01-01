Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships – Day 2

by Matthew Sheahan today at 12:18 pm
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Mounts Bay changed gear for day two of the RS400 Nationals. Gone was the large swell and stiff breeze to be replaced by flat water and 6-8 knots of wind.

For those that had felt battered by the conditions on the opening day and particularly those that had fed the fishes during racing, Monday brought blessed relief. But not everyone was feeling it.

A large right hand shift shortly after the start of the first race turned the fleet inside out, handing the advantage to those who gambled everything on timing and had started at the far end of the gate start. Those that had started early, confident in being able to out run the pathfinder were given a rare shot of what most of us see, namely the rest of the fleet in front.

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead



In fact, as the pack came together at the top mark it was disorientating to see some of the big dogs so far back and if it hadn’t been the first leg, many of us would have thought we’d been lapped. But having swung to the right the breeze then stayed there long enough for the fleet to partially re-arrange itself.

Among those who came out on top after three laps of gentle behaviour on the helm and careful wind spotting by the crew, Stewart and Sarah Robertson scored a bullet with Dave Exley and Mark Lunn taking second and Alex Berry and Richard Leonard in third.

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead



Race two delivered more of the same, albeit in slightly less breeze. This time a left hand shift, as predicted in the forecast, offered the opportunity to start early, perfectly logical thought Paul and Mark Oakey. But when the pathfinder set off they discovered that few felt the same as they headed off on starboard tack with no one around them.

A few minutes later they tacked onto port to consolidate their position only to cross pretty much the entire fleet, demonstrating the value of both reading and remembering the day’s forecast. But crossing a Nationals fleet that includes many talented sailors, on port, on the first leg, just seems to wind them up and increase their resolve. So while the Oakeys finished this race in third, it was the Irish duo Berry/Leonard that took the win with Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells in second.

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead



After the racing, Olympic coach and 400 competitor Russell Clark hosted a well attended race forum that focussed on heavy weather sailing. Given the broad spectrum of sailors that turned up, from the top dogs to Nationals newcomers, everyone it seemed had either looked at the forecast for the rest of the week, or simply wanted to listen to and share their experiences. Either way, the session was well received and valuable for all.

But the true competition for many didn’t start until the boats were ashore and the sun went down as the evening’s games got under way. Being able to blow up and burst a balloon with your buttocks is a skill that should not be underestimated, as is the ability to use the same part of your anatomy to drop coins into a pot. There are some in the fleet that show true talent in these and other demanding fringe sports.

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead



As the beer and wine flowed there was also mounting gossip around the possible nominees for the prestigious daily Duckhams award, presented to those who have made an amusing contribution to the day at their own expense.
Yesterday’s were mainly focussed on feeding the fish and trimming at the same time.

Today’s included the crew who had decided to re-rig their mainsheet on the water only to drop it out of the back of the boat and the helm who, having rigged the boat alone and then spent several minutes alone, waist deep in the water holding the bow as he waited for his crew, had failed to notice that he hadn’t tied the tack of the kite onto the bowsprit.

Day three promises more breeze and waves and no doubt an invitation for Mr Cock up to return once again.

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead


Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead


Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead


Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships © Lee Whitehead

Giacomo Yacht SaleSail Exchange 660x82 New SailsPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Laser Radial Worlds - Slovenia and Brazil lead after Day 1 in Holland
Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. The morning brought glassy waters and postponements, but by early afternoon, the wind on the IJsselmeer built to about seven knots.
Posted today at 2:10 am U23 Finn Worlds - 21 nations set to compete at Balatonfüred, Hungary
2017 U23 Finn World Championship for Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony overlooking Lake Balaton. Over the coming week nearly 50 young sailors from 21 countries will be fighting to win the right to lift the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup, a trophy gifted to the International Finn Association 13 years ago by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.
Posted today at 1:42 am Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships – Day 4
Final series started by waiting ashore. At 13:10, GF started with 220/6-7kt. It was light, but quite stable direction. R6 was sailed just under 8kt, no Oscar flag was up. Ichino/Hasegawa found a good way to the top mark, and lead to the finish with ease. The Spanish women’s team, Mas/Barcelo was second, and Isozaki/Takayanagi third.
Posted on 21 Aug World’s youth attracted by the timeless challenge of the Finn
One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. Nearly 50 young Finn sailors from 21 countries and four continents are gathering at Balatonfüred, a popular resort town on Lake Balaton’s northern shore.
Posted on 21 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships 2017 - Day 3
113 boats went out for 10:00 warning signal, and after the second attempt with Yellow group, the weak north wind shaded. 113 boats went out for 10:00 warning signal, and after the second attempt with Yellow group, the weak north wind shaded. 10:45 AP H was up and all boats were towed back to the harbor. After 14:00, all boats went out again.
Posted on 21 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships - Day 1 kicked off
113 entries from 15 countries – two current 470 World Champions are taking part in 470 class Japan National championship 113 entries from 15 countries – two current 470 World Champions are taking part in the 46th 470 class Japan National championship. For women, it is 31st Woman’s 470 National title. It is great to see 28 overseas teams including Olympic medalists and both Men & Women’s current 470 World Champions (AUS and POL).
Posted on 19 Aug SAP 505 Worlds Sailor Profile - Australian skipper Earle Alexander
Retired. I worked for the last 20 years as a Consultant Mining Engineer. Earle Alexander - Retired. I worked for the last 20 years as a Consultant Mining Engineer. For 30 years before that, I worked as Engineer and Manager in underground metal mines for mining companies and Government Mine Safety Inspectors.
Posted on 19 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 6
With a second place finish in first race behind Rafael De La Hoz Tuells, Papadimitriou moved into a tie for first place Dimitris Papadimitriou of Greece, who was not ranked in the top 10 heading in to the Final Series, began pulling himself to the front with a third and fourth yesterday in gold fleet, and another incredible performance in today’s racing.
Posted on 18 Aug Iranian finn sailor aims to make history at Tokyo 2020
He first stepped into a Finn in 2015 and took part in the Rio 2016 continental qualifier, with assistance from the FIDeS Ahmad Ahmadi is aiming to become the first Iranian sailor to compete at the Olympic Games. He opens his campaign at the 2017 Finn Gold Cup next month at Balatonfoldvar in Hungary and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his Olympic dream and give him the best possible chances of success in Tokyo.
Posted on 18 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy