Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships – Day 1

by Matt Sheahan today at 12:57 pm
Day 1 – Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships RS Class Association http://www.rs-association.com
There are two ways of making the day feel breezier than it really is; the first is to add rain, the second is to throw in a big seaway and for the opening day of the RS400 Nationals in Mounts Bay we had both.

The forecast suggested high teens to low twenty knots from the South with rain throughout the day. The rain bit was spot on while the breeze only nudged 20 at its peak. But it was the waves that really spiced things up.

With 74 boats entered the first gate start was an interesting affair. There was plenty of space for all to start yet the best laid plans of many in finding a spot along the line and then hanging onto it until the pathfinder crossed went out of the window when the fleet discovered how hard it was to manage boat speed in the big waves that were sweeping across the course.

When the fleet did get underway, all eyes were then focussed on remembering how to sail in big waves and how to stay in the boat through the tacks.

Unfortunately, for those that had been here at the last Nationals three years ago, the scars of ‘Big Wednesday’, when huge seas and a steady breeze well into the high twenties caused carnage came back to haunt.

Yet even though no such conditions were in store this time, it was difficult not to worry about what might happen next.

For those that could blot 2014 out of their minds the racing was exciting and full on, especially downwind where kite trim played second fiddle to surfing.

The usual suspects were among those surging to the front of the fleet with Keith Bedborough and Mike Simms taking the first win of the day.

Behind them Josh Metcalf and Jack Holden took second, while Francisco and Teresa Lobato took third. But race one had taken a heavy toll and a number of boats retired with broken gear.

The second race promised more of the same and according to the forecast, possibly more wind - in fact, the opposite happened. The breeze dropped as it swung right and the rain stopped, momentarily.

When racing did get under way the breeze was only in the low teens yet the sea state was still there. And with the big right hand shift the upwind legs became asymmetric. Starboard tack provided a head banging punch upwind into the steep waves, while port tack delivered a cruise across the waves – it was hard to figure out which way was best. But when it came to the downwind slide it was surf city once again.

In this race it was Jon Gorringe and Oli Wells that took the win with Francisco and Teresa Lobato taking second.

Given Francisco’s former success in the Mini Transat, culminating in an overall win in 2009, perhaps it was no surprise that a man used to pushing tiny overpowered boats downwind in big waves had the biggest smile in the fleet and a scoreline to match.

After two races the leader board has three teams on equal points, Gorring/Wells, Simms/Bedborough and the Lobato duo, a perfect start to what promises to be a hotly contested Nationals.

The forecast for day two suggests a big change with light winds, but still with that lumpy sea state.

Rank Fleet SailNo HelmName CrewName Club R1 R2 Total Nett
1st Gold 1469 Jon Gorringe Oli Wells Parkstone YC 4 1 5 5
2nd Gold 1432 Mike Simms Keith Bedborough Dalgety Bay SC 1 4 5 5
3rd Gold 1215 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato QMSC 3 2 5 5
4th Gold 1309 Russell Clark Emma Clark RNSA/ASA/SBSC 6 3 9 9
5th Gold 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 8 5 13 13
6th Gold 1438 Paul Hillier Matt Bailey RYA 7 6 13 13
7th Gold 1262 Josh Metcalfe Jack Holden Arun YC/Y Felinheli 2 12 14 14
8th Gold 1463 Stewart Robertson Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 5 11 16 16
9th Gold 1144 Alex Barry Richard Leonard MBSC/RCYC 10 7 17 17
10th Gold 1460 Dave Exley Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 9 10 19 19
11th Gold 1319 Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas Dalgety Bay SC 12 9 21 21
12th Gold 1407 Hamish Gledhill Jack Hopkins West Riding SC 22 8 30 30
13th Gold 1454 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 11 22 33 33
14th Gold 1283 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC 18 15 33 33
15th Silver 1109 Rob Jones Robin Russell Warsash SC 17 18 35 35
16th Gold 1345 Robbie Wilson Rory Rose Wormit Boating Club 20 17 37 37
17th Gold 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downs SC 25 13 38 38
18th Gold 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 14 24 38 38
19th Silver 1362 Ben Wilcox Kenneth Laing East Lothian YC 23 16 39 39
20th Gold 1370 Neil McLellan Andy McKeown Dalgety Bay SC 16 23 39 39
