Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship – Day 2

by Steve Bolland today at 7:06 pm
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship © Alan Henderson
Credit where credit’s due. For once the forecast was spot on, regarding both the wind and (unfortunately) the rain. Well done Windguru. It quickly became apparent that 12-16 knots from the south kicks up something of a sea state at Prestwick.

Here’s a question – why do the waves always look so much bigger and steeper when you’re going upwind? The waves were to play a major role in how the races panned out. With the waves slightly offset from the wind direction the beats were difficult with much slamming into the waves on port tack – in my boat at least. Some coped better with this while others fared better in the surfing conditions downwind.

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship © Alan Henderson
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship © Alan Henderson



Race three

Going quickly upwind, Dave Acres arrived first at the windward mark for the third race in a row. However, this was at least partly due to Tim Keen breaking his rudder downhaul on the final tack to the mark. Maintenance Tim, it’s all in the detail. Steve Bolland, however, was not far behind and managed to surf through on the first run. These positions stayed the same over the next three laps but with never more than about 10 boat length’s separation. Keen recovered well to third with fourth going to Steve Sallis.

Race four

Race four was slightly shorter after the marathon race three. It was characterised by two things – a large rain squall hitting the fleet on the final beat with a big right shift, and Paul Watson going like an absolute express train upwind.

Clearly low and fast is quick in waves but it does require a certain amount of fitness which rules it out for the majority. If his tacking and downwind speed matched his upwind work he would be unbeatable! This was a pretty close race overall – Watson initially led but Acres wriggled though downwind. Acres was then the first to spot the squall and tacked off.

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship © Alan Henderson
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship © Alan Henderson



Despite this Watson sailed over the top and would have led at the final windward mark had he not almost binned it on the tack. Acres was away and Watson just, just managed to hold off Bolland on the final reach to the line. Paul Rigg had a return to form with fourth.

Race five

The wind was probably at its strongest for the final race of the day. Again, Acres and Watson were in jet propulsion mode upwind and arrived at the top mark together, followed by Keen and Rigg with Bolland just about finding a gap following a high-risk port tack approach.

The positions remained largely unchanged downwind but there was some compression between the main contenders. For once, left paid up the second beat and Bolland closed the gap on the leaders although it was still Acres and Watson up front. By the leeward mark it was Acres from Bolland by about a boat length and it was game on!

Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship © Alan Henderson
Day 2 – Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship © Alan Henderson



In a final lap of two halves Acres extended his lead upwind with Bolland trying to keep the gap manageable before his favoured downwind legs. Watson was also back in the frame but Bolland took both he and Acres on the stunning first reach, last time around. Unfortunately for Acres, Rigg also had the afterburners on and also came through to leave the positions at the finish as Bolland, Rigg, Acres, Watson, Alistair ‘flyweight’ Mclaughlin.

Saturday morning, day three. The rain has stopped but so has the wind. Forecast 9-11 knots from the SouthWest. Hopefully Windguru has under-estimated as it will be painful in that breeze if the chop remains from yesterday. We will see.

Related Articles

Oskari Muhonen storms to top of U23 Finn Worlds on Day 4
Another long day of waiting for wind was rewarded with two late races on Day 4 of the U23 Finn World Championship Another long day of waiting for wind was rewarded with two late races on Day 4 of the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfüred, Hungary. Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, won the day to now lead the fleet by five points. He very nearly won both races.
Posted today at 7:23 am Laser Radial Worlds - Light winds return for Finals - Day 5
Today brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial World Championships. Today brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial World Championships. The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver in the women’s division based on results from the last four days of qualifying races.
Posted today at 5:53 am Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship – Day 1
Sailing-wise we were treated to a rather unsteady South Westerly including some frustrating sloppy bits in the middle It’s a long old poke up to Prestwick which is hosting the RS300 Nationals for the third time in seven years. The average journey for those playing away from home must have been something like 300 miles.
Posted on 25 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships – Preview
Racing in the fleet then was Luke Patience with Chris Grubbe and Hannah Mills getting practice racing in big fleets. The fleet mix ranges from club sailors who have progressed through the five thriving RS200 regional circuits to seasoned RS sailors who have attended virtually every championship since the class was launched.
Posted on 25 Aug We have new Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Champions
The best assets for the final day’s racing at Mounts Bay were; thick skin and sense of humour. On the face of it, the weather for the final day’s racing looked similar to that of the day before where the regular development of thermals over the land would toy with the gradient breeze, cycling it in strength and direction.
Posted on 25 Aug Olezza holds lead on Day 3 at U23 Finn World Championship
After a day of waiting around on shore for breeze, the fleet was sent out mid-afternoon as a southerly slowly developed The left side paid with those starting at the pin in the leading group. Joan Cardona Mendez, from Spain, rounded first from Muller and Kalafarski, who started at the boat end. The main group went right on the run, which allowed Kalafarski to sneak through to leeward and round the gate ahead.
Posted on 25 Aug 2020 Olympics - Shattered finger leaves Tokyo prospect with big call
Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up prospect of competing a upcoming World One of Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up the prospect of competing at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary with multiple fractures in one of his hands. Former World No.1 Oliver Tweddell’s early preparations for Tokyo 2020 were shaken by a peculiar injury during an Australian Sailing Team training session before Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark.
Posted on 25 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Australian Junior top scores on Day 4
Two races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for 2017 Laser Radial World Championships Two races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial World Championships in Holland.
Posted on 25 Aug 49er teams ‘excited’ ahead of first World Championship of Tokyo cycle
British sailors in the men’s and women’s skiff events have seen a strong start to the new cycle The combined 49er and 49erFX World Championships will be the first major test of the post-Rio season for a number of skiff teams with aspirations towards Tokyo, and seven British Sailing Team 49er crews and four 49erFX pairings will be among those vying for Worlds honours in the waters off Matosinhos.
Posted on 24 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS400 National Championships –Day 4– A waiting game
The real weather was going to throw a few curved balls into the mix. This was not a day to be a race officer. With the breeze coming in from the west and over some high ground on its route to the bay, the indications were that while the strength might be consistent, the direction would be anything but.
Posted on 24 Aug
