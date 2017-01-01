Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships – Runners sand riders

by Emma Hivey today at 11:55 am
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships RS UK Class Associations
Sun (Maybe), Sea (Waves definitely), Sand(Lots of it) and over 200 Competitors head to Tenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships.

The excitement is palpable as teams gear up for the 100+ strong RS200 National Championships, hosted by the fabulous Tenby SC. Competition will be as fierce as always both on the water and on the social scene, with a great racing venue and epic evenings planned.

With less than two weeks to go, a full entry list and more asking to squeeze in, the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships are set to be one of the best Nationals in the country yet again. There are frankly too many teams with a shot of winning the title to sift through, but we have given it a shot (the top twenty could yet again be pretty close):

Matt Mee/Emma Norris - The power and focus to win is strong in this couple. Courageous but courteous, will we see the former National Champions regain their title? They remain the on form team and will head West as favourites.

The Flambé Bullets - Eurocup champions Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey, as well as fellow podium teams Maria Stanley/Rob Henderson and Ben Palmer/Amy Seabright offer fierce competition for the Championships having had some cheeky practice (and many cocktails) in sunny Italy!

Tom/Lucy Hewitson – Both National Champions in their own rights, will this fantastic father and daughter combo bring home the title once again?

Penny Clark and Jo Hewitson – Not to be outdone by her daughter, legendary crew Jo Hewitson has teamed up with former RS200 sailor, Olympian and now Olympic coach Penny Clark. Stepping into the boat together for the first time at Parkstone, these two gave the fleet something to think about with a podium finish – rumour has it there may even have been some practicing since.

The Hayling Massive and Itchenor Crowd: - With the largest number of entries from two close sailing clubs, the rivalry between these two Chichester Harbour clubs will be fierce:

Dicken Maclean/Hannah Young – This glamorous pair are RS200 veterans, consistently challenging for the podium, sixth last year and are especially good in the breeze.

Arthur/Mary Henderson - An excellent brother and sister team with oodles of talent. These two finished 15th at Mount’s Bay, ending the regatta with three top tens on the last day, will they build on this at Tenby?

Ed Whitehead/Millie Alcock are back in a boat together. Lightweight and astute, will this dashing duo, already racking up a second at Parkstone and a battle with Matt and Emma to boot, make the podium this year?

Johnny/Sarah McGovern - Both resourceful and excellent at assessing a race course, this North Wales coaching couple will be looking to win the Championship title in Wales and build on their 10th last year.

Jack Holden/Holly Scott - Jack (“fresh” from the RS400 Nationals) and super crew Holly Scott are a duo to contend with, as long as the sweet shop in Tenby is well stocked with Percy Pigs and Arthur doesn’t get there first!

Nikki Birrell/“Kate” – Double Paralympic medallist and a contender for nicest guy on the water (some achievement in this fleet), one would be mad to bet against this team.

Dave Jessop/Sophie Mear – Frighteningly quick upwind, just keep an eye out for them at the spreader mark. SE Circuit leaders and ninth overall last year.

The Merlin Rocketeers – Their motives for coming along are unknown. Some say they are after big fleet close tactical, asymmetric experience, while others reckon they are here to take notes on how to pull off a great social... Anyway:

Olly Turner/Rheanna Pavey - Olly brings Championship winning pedigree, a race win at Salcombe Week and considerable volume to the party. Sailing with Rheanna, an experienced 200 sailor, fighting fit from the Laser Worlds, will only serve his cause.

Alex Warren (Former Salcombe Week winner)/Caroline Croft will certainly be looking forward to their sabbatical in the 2s.

Becka Jones will be teaming up with former Laser squaddie Matt Reid and will be one to watch. Matt sails almost 7 days a week, says it all…

The Youth competitors are a force to be reckoned with many having spent the summer competing across multiple classes and practising their partying at Fed Week. To name just a few:

Robbie King/Marcus Tressler – Stepping back into the RS200 from the 420. These two young sailors were seventh at the Worlds in Auckland and will look to shake things up.

Tom/Charlie Darling – Pedigree alert! 29er Youth World Championship winners, RS Feva National champions between them and relatively new to the RS200 fleet. This brother and sister team will be quick and one to watch.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © RS UK Class Associations
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © RS UK Class Associations



Rory Odell/Josh Bonsey- Another RS Feva pairing making the jump. With solid RS Feva and Optimist results, can this pair make a challenge for the win in the RS200?

Top Club contenders:

The top three boats from each sailing club will compete for the coveted Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals Top Club. Strong entries have been placed by Parkstone SC, HISC and Itchenor, with Red Wharf Bay looking possible too.

It is 10 years since the RS200s were last at the beautiful Tenby SC, where fantastic waves and great breeze prevailed for the week. This super friendly club is set to welcome the RS200s back for another brilliant week of sea sailing, in a stunning venue (the writer may be biased coming from Wales..) and who knows maybe challenge the next generation of Olympic hopefuls – Luke Patience and Hannah Mills were both at the 2007 Tenby Nationals and the entry list this year certainly has some talented youth sailors too.

See you there! If you’ve missed out this year, make sure you get the date in the diary as next year will be even bigger at the RS Games.

Matt and Emma – Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © RS UK Class Associations
Matt and Emma – Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © RS UK Class Associations

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

RYA names its 420 crews for Youth Sailing World Championships
This will be a Youth Worlds debut for the pair, with helm Smallwood admitting he is excited about the opportunity. 420 class pairings Alex Smallwood-Ross Thompson and Hatty Morsley-Pippa Cropley are the latest sailors selected for Great Britain for the prestigious global event, after windsurfers Emma Wilson and Andy Brown were named as the first British team members last month.
Posted today at 11:32 am 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships - Day 4
Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth Worlds Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland.
Posted today at 1:59 am Young British Finn squad head to U23 Finn World Championship
Two years ago the British Finn class recognised that many of the young sailors in the class could benefit from training The squad of six, under the guidance of coach James Hadden, a former British Sailing Team member, have made significant improvements.
Posted on 16 Aug Mirror World Championship - Overall report
Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror Worlds will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror World Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. As hosts our message to the world’s Mirror sailors is… PLEASE... DON’T… COME.
Posted on 16 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 3
After the initial AP flag was taken down, the yellow fleet attempted the first race in a bit more wind and light rain. With enough speed to sail off the start and upwind, the fleet managed to cover two thirds of the first beat before the wind shifted 40 degrees to the left and the race was abandoned. The wind continued to shift left 20 more degrees before dying completely.
Posted on 15 Aug SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC
There were 30 entries from clubs all across the UK and even a guest appearance from Yannick Gloster from the USA. Our race officer, Ian Bullock, did a fantastic job with the racing managing to get six races in on day one, and for making the right call with day two by making the decision early.
Posted on 15 Aug A medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. He is widely known as the Medal Maker and his string of coaching success continued recently when the 470 World Championship 2017 was won in Thessaloniki Greece, by Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan.
Posted on 15 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 2
Yoshihiro sailed to easy win in the blue fleet while Tomasgaard found his form to take a bullet in the boy’s red fleet On Alpha Course, the yellow fleet got off their start under a U Flag and Ireland’s Ewan Mcmahon led the way around the course with Josh Armit of New Zealand and Australian Caelin Winchcombe close on his tail. The following blue and red fleets had multiple general recalls before finally starting race one.
Posted on 14 Aug 420 and 470 Junior European Championships – Final day
A great youth sailing week just ended in Riva del Garda for Fraglia Vela Riva and the 250 teams of doubles 420 and 470 The almost 500 boys and girls participating in the regatta (the number of participants increases year by year breaking a new record in Riva del Garda) have an Olympic dream, and for some of them it has already come true, as for the Italian National Team and for Ferrari-Calabrò in Marina Militare (the Italian Navy Sailing Team), who sailed in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games.
Posted on 14 Aug U23 Finn World Championship – Preview
Phillip Kasüske reflects on his Finn campaign since then and his experience at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Kasüske, from Berlin, comes from a tight group of young German Finn sailors that first emerged in 2014 and have gradually progressed each year. He missed selection for Rio 2016 but was close enough to know he was on the right path if he wanted to qualify for Tokyo in 2020.
Posted on 14 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy