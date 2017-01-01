Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships – Preview

Ross Malloy and James Morson, on their way from Port Edgar Sailing Club with what will be the oldest boat in the event 352, at least 20 years old, same age as the helm © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv Ross Malloy and James Morson, on their way from Port Edgar Sailing Club with what will be the oldest boat in the event 352, at least 20 years old, same age as the helm © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv

by Sally Campbell / RSCA today at 3:30 pmAs the 200 RS200 sailors pack their bags and make the #TrekToTenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships starting on Sunday, the entry stats show just how diverse this ever-popular fleet is.22% of helms are master, aged 45 or over30% are youths aged 22 or under(with the remaining 48% in between)21% are couples qualifying for the Loving Cup11 parents are sailing with sons or daughters17% of the crews are 18 or underThe fleet mix ranges from club sailors who have progressed through the five thriving RS200 regional circuits to seasoned RS sailors who have attended virtually every championship since the class was launched.Last time the RS200’s were at Tenby was in 2007. Racing in the fleet then was Luke Patience with Chris Grubbe and Hannah Mills getting practice racing in big fleets. Since then of course they have gone onto win Olympic medals.





This year we have Laser Radial Worlds Race Winner Rheanna Pavey, 29er World Champion Tom Darling, Paralympic Medallist Niki Birrell, Cadet World Champion Jamie Harris and a host of other hotshots from just about every dinghy fleet you can imagine (well OK, maybe not the Finn!) - I wonder which of them will go on to win medals for Britain?



Alongside them will be a whole host of sailors who will never win a medal, but have or will develop a lifelong love of our sport, making lifelong friendships and often partnerships on the way.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156699