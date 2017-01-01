Please select your home edition
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship – Day 4 and 5

by Sally Campbell / RS Association today at 5:12 pm
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv
Day Four

Race seven saw Hamish and Emma correctly get to the right to lead from start to finish, while the yellow-bibbed Maria and Rob languished on the left. Other notable performances came from Edd Whitehead and Millie Alcock and Matt Reid and Becca Jones with both teams carrying good form towards the end of the regatta. Also raising some eyebrows was RS200 deity of Matt Mee and Emma Norris, clearly looking to put the McGovern team under some pressure for the Lovers Cup.

Race eight saw Ben and Amy show the rest of the fleet how to execute a gate start and pick a shift to take the championship lead overnight. Tom and Lucy Hewitson sailed their socks off to help Hayling Island Sc's bid for the club prize in second, while Georgie and Dan Vickers knocked in a brilliant third.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv



Day five

With just three points separating the top three, teams were itching to race out the championship on the final day however the weather was not playing ball. After three hours of waiting and five attempted starts in very shifty breeze, the fleet were sent back across the stunning Carmarthen Bay to congratulate their new champions, Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright, and reflect on what was another gem of a championship.

Ben and Amy are deserved and popular champions. Ben has sailed 200s for a few years now and fused this experience with Amy's considerable pedigree on the Olympic pathway to unstoppable effect.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv



Thanks go to our tireless secretary Sally Campbell and to Tenby SC. The author has attended three championships at Tenby and has been staggered by the manner in which the club tackles the task every time. From the help with trolleying on the beach and the bar, to the boat park logistics to the accuracy of the race team, one cannot help but look forward to returning.

The RS Class Associaton would like to thank our loyal title sponsors Volvo and Noble Marine, RS Sailing for the coming ashore beers and event support by Junior, Forward WIP for the visors, Harken for the generous array of product prizes and much-appreciated 50th anniversary cup cakes, Rooster for the Rooster Wednesday support, prizes and delicious ice creams and Uber for the youth prizes.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv


Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships © Alex Irwin / Sportography.tv



Final Results

RS200 National Champions - Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright
Harken Man of the Match - Rory Odell and Josh Bonsey
First silver - Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe
First bronze - Kevin Druce and Izzy Frazer
First Master - Tom Hewitson and Lucy Hewitson
Loving Cup - Jonny and Sarah McGovern
First Lady Helm - Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson
First Lady Team - Penny Clark and Jo Hewitson
First Youth Helm Crew and Boat - Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst
First Junior Boat - Henry Rastrick and Lucy Ferguson
First Junior Helm - Henry Rastrick and Lucy Ferguson
First Junior Crew - Lucy Hewitson (helmed by Tom Hewitson)
First Family - Tom and Lucy Hewitson

Top Club - Itchenor SC, Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson, Jack Holden and Holly Scott, Arthur and Mary Henderson
Buddy Group Winners - Pete Vincent, Abigail Campbell, Chay Taylor, Niamh, Kevin Druce, Izzy Frazer
Harken Mid Fleet McLube -Joseph and Ben Bradley

Youngest competitors - Abigail Campbell and Ioan Thompson

Selden Vase Race 1 winners Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright
Hyde Decanter Race 2 winners Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey
Southern Sailboats Rose Bowl Race 3 winners Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson
Yachts and Yachting Sailboat Race 4 winners Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright
Be Mine Today Jug Race 5 winners Jonny and Sarah McGovern
Sailboat Deliveries Race 6 winners Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey
Purple Marine Trophy Race 7 winners Ben Palmer and Amy Seabright

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsProtector - 660 x 82

