Volvo Noble Marine RS100 Nationals at Weston SC – Day 4 – Wrap up

by Clive Eplett today at 1:19 pm
Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship
You know when there is great camaraderie in a class when, on a seriously windy day, those who feel there is too much breeze for them to race, nevertheless don their still wet kit and help others launch off the lee shore and hang around in that wet kit to catch you when you return after racing.

So it was for the final day of the 2017 RS100 Nationals. We’d all been watching the forecast for Sunday and it had been unflinching for days – as soon as there was enough water to launch the safety boats, the wind was going to come in big-style. For once, they were right and all.

As the confident and the gung-ho duly launched, the westerly breeze built even more, averaging between 25-30 knots, gusting 35. With the scores tight not only at the top (only one point for the championship between Al Dickson and Pim Van Vugt, also Steve Lee looking to grab third from Brett Aarons) but across the fleet, it was still all to play for, with two races scheduled for the day.

All this seemed to make the fleet rather keen to get going, lining up rather closer to the line than was perhaps prudent. Thankfully, or unfortunately, depending on your viewpoint, there was only one additional gun at the off, not two, resulting in lots of Was-I, Wasn’t-I introspection and several re-starters including Pim, Brett and your correspondent.

Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship
Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship



Meantime, Al and Greg Booth fired off the pin end, looking for a left-hander. Instead, in comes a big-righty, getting Steve around first. A big bunch follows, including Al and rapidly catching Pim who then decides to have a very-quick, cooling swim. Undaunted, a rapidly recovery still puts him into third down the run. Al has a shroud break in the gybe, but decides ‘oh-well’ and keeps going. Steve goes for a swim on the drop.

Al and Pim spilt at the leeward gate, with the latter looking for and finding a left shift to take the lead at the final windward mark. Al (actually-is-it-faster-upwind-without-a-shroud?) Dickson follows, with the charging Huw Powell and Mark Harrison in close attendance.

At the bottom of the run, it’s neck-and-neck. Pim gybes for the finish but a lift and the tide means he’s gone too early, so he goes for another, onto starboard, that will mean Al and Huw somehow have to avoid him or gybe again themselves. Nooo! He drops it in, letting them off the hook, meaning the finishing order is Al, Huw, Mark, Steve, Luke Goble, Chris Goldhawk, then Pim. Mate, I know the feeling.

The wind continued to build so OOD Barry wisely calls it a day at that. What a blast it was though. As Mark said afterwards, there were times I was just hiding the kite behind the mainsail. Others were of course hiding it in the chute!

The upshot was that Al Dickson retained his title. Having never sailed an RS100 before this event, Pim van Vugt earned a popular and deserved second (and first youth). Steve did steal that third he was targeting by one point from Brett in fourth, in turn two points from Huw who was first Master in fifth (surely some mistake, he’s far too young). Cindy Doennecke-Herz won the First Lady prize. If there was a prize for best bruise though, it goes to Greg Booth, courtesy of a certain Mr I-Hate-Flippin’-Sailing.

Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship
Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship



The Silver Fleet was dominated by Ed Jones in 12th overall and who now surelymust be promoted, with Luke Goble second and 16th overall. In the Bronze, Simon Lomas-Clarke’s 24th in the final race was not quite enough to overcome Nick Griffin.

Huge thanks must go to Weston SC for putting on a great event. In particular, Sailing Sec Chris Brown, the kitchen team of Chris-and-Steve and our own Steve Lee and wife Liz who worked like Trojans to make it a massively successful event. Thanks also go to the too-many-to-name Weston members for manning safety boats and doing the trolley-dolly thing. We are and were grateful, particularly for Sunday when we provided lots to do. Meantime, OOD Barry Hocking commuted the Gurnard SC Committee Boat from Cowes every day and ran an exemplary series. Thanks also to title sponsors Volvo and Noble Marine and to Forward WIP for the visors – maybe we will ask for helmets next year!

Sailing on top of double tides meant the sailing water was just dandy; enough current and topography to make it interesting, but never one-sided, follow-my-leader or stupidly random. The availably of camping next to the club meant that your correspondent’s personal bugbear, accommodation arrangements getting in the way of the, er, socialising, was not an issue either.

Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship
Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship



Next year, the RS100 Nationals will be at WPNSA as part of the RS Games on 16-19 August. Weston SC have set a high bar for them to overcome. With the momentum building in the class, it would be great to get to 50 boats next year.

Meantime, our next events are a one-day open at Starcross on 30 September and the Inlands at Chew Valley Lake on 28-29 October. It will be interesting to see if new Chairman David Smart will finally run out of excuses and actually come sailing at his home club.

The 100 fleet is providing joyful sailing and great, tight racing, from back to front of the fleet, in a friendly atmosphere. Come and join the fun.

Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship
Day 4 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championship

