Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championships – Day 1

Day 1 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championships © Segel Spass Day 1 – Volvo Noble Marine RS100 National Championships © Segel Spass

by Clive Eplett today at 1:52 pmThe format for the day was to be 6 'Sprint' races. Mo Farrah better look out because, our OOD Barrie Harding has massive confidence that 100 sailors can sprint for longer than Mo runs a 10,000m.In reality, the result is lots of aching bones and muscles, even tho the sixth race had to be deferred as someone had pulled the bath plug and the water was disappearing.Conditions were gusty, shifty, blowing across Southampton water in a breeze that grew over the day but always varied between sub and post planing. Lots of opportunities to make gains and losses, but no snakes or ladders were seen anywhere.It comes as a relief for your correspondent to report that his runners and riders appraisal was not too far wide of the mark. Leading with a 3, 2, (10), 3, 2 is 2015 Champion Brett Aarrons, who showed great powers of recovery at times, particularly finding a personal lane of wind 50 yards above your correspondent and Greg Booth in the last race to nick that second.





Demonstrating the fleet's strength in depth, is last years champion Al Dickson in second overall, but with up-and-down results of (15), 1, 1, 6, 8.



Channelling his inner Geoff Hurst was Weston based Steven Lee, with a 2, 6, 5, (19),5, followed by European Champion and retiring class chairman Mark Harrison. He took a while to wake up, with a (14), 14, 3, 1, 7.



Cursing his trigger-finger is the Young Pretender Robert Richardson who found the early conditions much to his liking with a 1, 3, 1. Sadly, the second bullet was actually an OCS, becoming his discard and followed with a 16, 6. This is getting too much like hard work, he told me. Wait until you are as old as the rest of us Robert.



The inevitable dark-horse turned out to be Dutchman Pim van Vugt. Unlucky that his charter boat's main halyard went bang when in the top bunch, tipping him in, he calmly swam to the mast top, tied it up and sailed on, albeit to a 37. After that, he got better and better, scoring a 17, 4, 4, 1.









Chew boys Andy Jones and Chris Goldhawk, separated by one point in ninth and 10th, (just behind bidding-their-time-for-more-wind Huw Powell and Greg Booth) did actually manage to complete every race but seem more excited by the hot-tub at their accommodation, so have gone home early, bless them. We are sure they will be very happy together. Not sure where Andy's brother Steve fits in this cosy relationship. Watch this space.



Other highlights include Mostyn Evans forgetting to sail thru the leeward gate before the finish and Nils Joliffe jousting Netley club-mate Luke Goble with his kite pole. I was not going to mention your correspondent capsizing downwind in two successive races whilst endeavouring to pass behind boats on starboard, but there seems to be an insistence not to omit this.









Leading the Silver fleet in 16th overall is Ed Jones also of Chew Valley. His hot tub preferences are yet to be determined. Top of the bronze fleet is Frensham's Simon Lomas-Clarke in 30th.



After sailing, at the class AGM, stepping-down Chairman Mark Harrison was thanked by all for his three years sterling service and David Smart (after promising to actually come sailing next year and avoid the pathetic injury excuses) was unanimously elected New Chairman in his stead. Well done David.



Four races tomorrow and more wind. It's happy days in the RS100 fleet.





RS 100 Fleet results

Rank Fleet Rig Sail No Club Helm Age R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Total Nett 1st RS 100 RS 100 8.4 527 Gurnard SC Brett Aarons 3.0 2.0 (10.0) 3.0 2.0 20.0 10.0 2nd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 410 Gurnard SC Alistair Dickson (15.0) 1.0 1.0 6.0 8.0 31.0 16.0 3rd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 314 Weston SC Steven Lee 2.0 6.0 5.0 (19.0) 5.0 37.0 18.0 4th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 379 Gurnard SC Mark Harrison Master (14.0) 14.0 3.0 1.0 7.0 39.0 25.0 5th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 140 Royal Windermere YC Robert Richardson 1.0 3.0 (46.0 OCS) 16.0 6.0 72.0 26.0 6th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 288 WSV H2O Pim van Vugt (37.0) 17.0 4.0 4.0 1.0 63.0 26.0 7th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 508 Red Wharf Bay SC Huw Powell Master 12.0 (30.0) 2.0 2.0 11.0 57.0 27.0 8th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 523 Port Dinorwic SC Greg Booth (13.0) 13.0 7.0 5.0 3.0 41.0 28.0 9th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 480 Chew Valley Lake SC Chris Goldhawk Master 11.0 4.0 6.0 11.0 (12.0) 44.0 32.0 10th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 172 Chew Valley Lake SC Andrew Jones Master 4.0 (19.0) 12.0 9.0 10.0 54.0 35.0 11th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 509 Frensham Pond SC Clive Eplett Master 10.0 8.0 (17.0) 14.0 4.0 53.0 36.0 12th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 312 Exe SC Iain Horlock 5.0 5.0 13.0 17.0 (30.0) 70.0 40.0 13th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 370 Netley SC Nils Joliffe 7.0 11.0 (16.0) 13.0 9.0 56.0 40.0 14th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 259 Frensham Pond SC Ian Gregory 6.0 12.0 8.0 (23.0) 19.0 68.0 45.0 15th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 130 Chew Valley Lake SC Steve Jones Master (46.0 DNF) 22.0 9.0 7.0 13.0 97.0 51.0 16th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 218 Chew Valley Lake SC Ed Jones 8.0 15.0 23.0 10.0 (28.0) 84.0 56.0 17th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 472 Netley SC Stewart Hawthorn Master (24.0) 9.0 21.0 15.0 15.0 84.0 60.0 18th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 180 Royal Windermere YC John Richardson 17.0 10.0 (28.0) 21.0 14.0 90.0 62.0 19th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 359 Gurnard SC Giles Peckham Master 9.0 7.0 27.0 (46.0 DNF) 23.0 112.0 66.0 20th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 362 Guernsey SC Adam Knight 25.0 (46.0 DNF) 11.0 8.0 27.0 117.0 71.0 21st RS 100 RS 100 8.4 154 Datchet Water SC Simon Geyman 16.0 20.0 20.0 (25.0) 17.0 98.0 73.0 22nd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 348 Netley SC Nick Sandison Master 18.0 18.0 (22.0) 18.0 20.0 96.0 74.0 23rd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 421 Netley SC Jeremy Troughton 20.0 16.0 (26.0) 24.0 16.0 102.0 76.0 24th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 407 Netley SC Michael Rhodes Master 22.0 (31.0) 14.0 12.0 29.0 108.0 77.0 25th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 255 Weston SC Kevin Moore (26.0) 21.0 18.0 20.0 18.0 103.0 77.0 26th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 526 Mounts Bay SC Mostyn Evans Master (46.0 RET) 24.0 19.0 22.0 25.0 136.0 90.0 27th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 302 Weston SC Daniel Craft 23.0 28.0 25.0 26.0 (32.0) 134.0 102.0 28th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 127 Netley SC Luke Goble 19.0 23.0 15.0 (46.0 DNF) 46.0 DNS 149.0 103.0 29th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 229 Netley SC Nick Shuttleworth Master 21.0 (33.0) 30.0 30.5 22.0 136.5 103.5 30th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 366 Frensham Pond SC Simon Lomas-Clarke (35.0) 25.0 33.0 30.5 21.0 144.5 109.5 31st RS 100 RS 100 8.4 305 Mounts Bay & Penzance SC Jeremy Gilbert Master 30.0 (37.0) 29.0 28.0 24.0 148.0 111.0 32nd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 492 Castle Cove Nick Griffin Master 28.0 26.0 24.0 (46.0 RET) 34.0 158.0 112.0 33rd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 188 Weston SC Samuel Spencer 27.0 (39.0) 35.0 34.0 26.0 161.0 122.0 34th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 221 Datchet Water SC Martin Wilson Master 32.0 32.0 31.0 27.0 (33.0) 155.0 122.0 35th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 156 Weston SC Chris Brown Master 33.0 27.0 32.0 35.0 (37.0) 164.0 127.0 36th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 333 Teign Corinthian SC Paul Craft (36.0) 29.0 36.0 32.0 35.0 168.0 132.0 37th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 491 Teign Corinthian SC Simon Jones Master 34.0 35.0 34.0 29.0 (36.0) 168.0 132.0 38th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 3791 Netley SC Martyn Prince (39.0) 34.0 37.0 33.0 31.0 174.0 135.0 39th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 205 Locks SC Jim Wicks 29.0 38.0 (39.0) 36.0 38.0 180.0 141.0 40th RS 100 RS 100 8.4 222 CKA Cindy Doennecke-Herz 38.0 (40.0) 38.0 37.0 39.0 192.0 152.0 41st RS 100 RS 100 8.4 266 Netley SC Andy Trickett Master 31.0 36.0 (46.0 DNF) 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNS 205.0 159.0 42nd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 148 Banbury SC Paul Drewery Master (46.0 DNC) 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 230.0 184.0 42nd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 364 Netley SC Julian Hines Master (46.0 DNC) 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 230.0 184.0 42nd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 Netley SC Thomas Southwell (46.0 DNC) 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 230.0 184.0 42nd RS 100 RS 100 8.4 413 Llandefedd SC Tom Powell (46.0 DNC) 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 46.0 DNC 230.0 184.0

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157094