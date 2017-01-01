Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Volvo Noble Marine RS Vareo Nationals at Weston Sailing Club

by Cheryl Wood today at 2:32 pm
Volvo Noble Marine RS Vareo Nationals at Weston Sailing Club © Segel Spass
Congratulations to our new champion Luke Fisher! We were invited to share venue with the RS 100s this year and between the two fleets managed a total of 50 boats to achieve that real championship atmosphere.

It was so good to have our Nationals back on the sea to get the opportunity to compete in wind and tide over our favourite windward / leeward course scenario. Weston is on the Solent, which is slightly less exposed than an open sea location but avoids the worst of the fickle conditions that can detract from fair racing inland.

Along with the So total that Weston should deduct from their charges is £197.44 on-site camping, value bar and wonderful catering - Perfect for the RS Vareo fleet.

Despite a dreadful forecast, several first-time competitors joined the fleet and enjoyed fantastic racing. There were a whole range of wind strengths across the series and plenty of choppy waters. The race team set separate courses for each fleet with shared start and finish lines, the Vareos using the outer loop. With nine races scheduled over three days and a forecast of near storm conditions on Sunday the schedule was changed to 4,4,1 which was proved to be a great decision when the storm arrived on schedule.

With fair start lines, opinions were split on the beat providing opportunities to make up places or catch up. There were multiple changes of place in each race giving many sailors a chance to lead at least once. There was also some swimming activity not only from the new starters, but also the experienced were caught out occasionally.

The RS100s set off first making for some inter fleet crossing as they returned from the first mark and the Vareos followed up, but no serious incidents and all in good humour. After the Vareos crossed to the outer loop the fleets were mostly separated from each other for the bulk of each race. With adjustment of the two course lengths the race team managed to keep the finishes together and the schedule on track despite the relatively narrow four hour window of opportunity to be offshore afforded by the tide.

With all this activity the racing was so close that none of the results were decided until the closing stages with most races having finishes with the top three sailors parted by no more than a few seconds. There were individual race wins for Nick Crickmore (off wind flyer), Alan Bassett (heavy wind guru) and Cheryl Wood (Extreme conditions expert) but the bulk of the wins were taken by Luke Fisher demonstrating that consistency across all conditions was required to win over the 9 race series.

Ashore, the fleet welcomed all the newcomers with plenty of help and advice shared to help individuals with boat set up and sailing tips.

As this was also the last event to qualify for the Grand Prix series we were able to wrap up the prize giving for both competitions at once.

First overall and also Grand Prix Winner – Luke Fisher, Emberton Park
Second overall, first Master and Grand Prix Third – Nick Crickmore, WOBYC
Third overall and first Grandmaster – Alan Bassett, Weirwood
Fourth overall, First lady and Grand Prix second – Cheryl Wood, Pennine
Best newcomer Darren Prior, Langstone
Persistance prize – Mike Dicker, Dell Quay

Rank Fleet Rig Sail No Club Helm Age R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Total Nett
1st RS Vareo RS VAREO 407 Emberton Park SC Luke Fisher Master (2.0) 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (3.0) 13.0 8.0
2nd RS Vareo RS VAREO 165 Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Nicholas Crickmore Master 1.0 2.0 4.0 (5.0) 3.0 4.0 2.0 (5.0) 2.0 28.0 18.0
3rd RS Vareo RS VAREO 247 Weirwood SC Alan Bassett Grandmaster (5.0) 4.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 (9.0 DNC) 32.0 18.0
4th RS Vareo RS VAREO 660 Pennine SC Cheryl Wood   3.0 (5.0) (5.0) 3.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 31.0 21.0
5th RS Vareo RS VAREO 147 Langstone SC Darren Prior Master 4.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 3.0 5.0 (6.0) (9.0 DNC) 42.0 27.0
6th RS Vareo RS VAREO 436 Dell Quay SC Mike Dicker Master 6.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 (9.0 DNF) 6.0 6.0 4.0 (9.0 DNC) 58.0 40.0
7th RS Vareo RS VAREO 416 Warsash SC Chris Hughes Grandmaster (9.0 DNC) (9.0 DNC) 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 81.0 63.0
7th RS Vareo RS VAREO 547 South Cerney SC Kevin Weatherhead   (9.0 DNC) (9.0 DNC) 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 9.0 DNC 81.0 63.0
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82C-TechBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Helly Hanson RS200 Southern National Championships at Greystones SC
The RS200 Class has had a fantastic year, and the fleet numbers are up in almost every event. As I mentioned earlier the second day of the event had to be called off due to a very bad forecast, however the fleet competed hard for honours on Saturday and there was something of a passing of the baton from Marty O’ Leary and Rachel Williamson bowing out of the class gracefully out of the results.
Posted today at 2:03 pm Helly Hanson RS400 Irish National Championships at Greystones SC
Tom Rusbridge, our race officer, who flew in from West Sussex for the event and his team provided great courses The RS400 has been a national fleet for a few years now, with strongholds in Cork, Northern Ireland, Dublin Bay and many other locations including GSC. 2017 has been a strong year and 30 of the best boats on the island descended on the town well prepared for the national championship battle.
Posted today at 1:15 pm Laser Worlds - Electrical storm and light airs set scene for Day 4
The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship in Split, Croatia. The start of racing was delayed to wait for an impressive electric storm with golf ball sized hail to pass over the city.
Posted today at 4:02 am The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC. When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths
Posted on 17 Sep Laser Worlds - Big breeze and fast rides on Day 3 in Croatia
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted on 17 Sep Winning snappers officially unveil 2018 Ilovesailing Calendar
Seven of the 12 winners joined the RYA at the show to help celebrate the launch and collect their prizes. After six months of competition, 120 entries and the crowning of 12 amazing winners the ilovesailing calendar 2018 was officially unveiled at TheYachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show and is now on sale.
Posted on 16 Sep Nine changes in the top ten on Day 2 of the ILCA Standard Men's Worlds
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by two hours. On arrival at the boat park a further three-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind.
Posted on 16 Sep Laser Standard Men’s World Championship – Day 1
Total entry list is divided daily into three equal fleets, all racing two races a day in a three day qualifying series At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions...
Posted on 15 Sep One week countdown until Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 Nationals
The event is branded Stokestock and is billed as four days' racing and joy. It will be a championship with festival feel The race schedule is for 10 races across Thursday to Sunday. Competition has been fierce throughout both fleets this year at events right across the UK and Europe so the pinnacle of RS700 and RS800 sailing this year is going to be truly exciting.
Posted on 14 Sep Tokyo in mind for Thompson as he prepares for Laser Worlds defence
Thompson admits his previous championship victories provided huge boost to his confidence heading into the Rio Olympics The 31-year-old will be one of eight British Sailing Team athletes in the 148-strong fleet at Split where he will be aiming to complete a hattrick of world golds, having won back to back world crowns in 2015 and 2016.
Posted on 13 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy