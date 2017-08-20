Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race - Mascalzone Latino inaction

by RHKYC today at 7:01 am
Mascalzone Latino - Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca
Vincenzo Onorato’s Cookson 50 Mascalzone Latino sailed into Nha Trang last night at 18h 46m 31s to take the win in IRC Racer 0 and IRC Racer Overall! The Italian boat was a cool 2h 49m 55s ahead of Joachim Isler and Drew Taylor’s Ambush who are second place in IRC Racer Overall.

Mascalzone Latino owner Vincenzo Onorato commented on the Race on arrival, “It's the very first time we have joined the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race. It was amazing because we did the Race in 53h 26m 31s and we did around 770nm actual distance sailed - unbelievable! The only 'low' of the race was to just keep drinking water, there was no beer on board. The biggest high - we had a top speed of 30kts; unbelievable.”

Ambush - Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca
Ambush - Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca



Mills 41 Ambush takes the win in the IRC Racer 1 division after an epic run which saw Ambush punching above her weight keeping her up with the 50 footers for most of the Race and clocking an impressive elapsed time of 61h 27m 59s.

Third in IRC Racer Overall and second in IRC Racer 0 is Hong Kong’s FreeFire a TP52 owned Sam Chan with a corrected time of 78h 27m 30s.

No Applause - Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca
No Applause - Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca



The IRC Racer 2 fleet - which started 25 hours before the IRC Racer 0 and 1 divisions – began to arrive in Nha Trang last night. Russian entry, Alexander Vodovatov’s First 40 CR No Applause, sailed in at 20h 04m 46s - shortly before Nick Southward’s J-109 Whiskey Jack at 21h 27m 33s with Whiskey Jack taking the win with an elapsed time of 83h 19m 14s. Nick Southward said “It was a great race, it was really fantastic; especially the last day where we had a 'bucking bronco' ride down the coast of Vietnam, where we really were going very fast. We had a top speed of 18kts which is actually Whiskey Jack’s top speed ever. The introduction of staggered starts was a great move because it meant that we arrived at the same time as the big boats. The only low point of the race was when we wrapped our A4 around the forestay in the worst possible wrap you could imagine; hourglass top and bottom. We were really low for about an hour while we figured out how to unwrap it, but we eventually we did and it was great that it was still in one piece.”

Whiskey Jack - Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca
Whiskey Jack - Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017 © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca



The remaining boats are expected to arrive within the next 24 hours, to keep up with their progress follow the China Coast Race Week Facebook page.

Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Protector - 660 x 82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race - Mascalzone Latino takes victory
Mascalzone Latino takes victory with top speed of 30kts Vincenzo Onorato’s Cookson 50 Mascalzone Latino sailed into Nha Trang last night at 18h 46m 31s to take the win in IRC Racer 0 and IRC Racer Overall. The Italian boat was a cool 2h 49m 55s ahead of Joachim Isler and Drew Taylor’s Ambush who are presently second place in IRC Racer Overall.
Posted today at 7:08 am Rolex Middle Sea Race - Preview
Rolex Middle Sea Race is an international competition of distinction and an offshore race par excellence. Starting and finishing in Malta, an island often referred to as the ‘Crossroads of the Mediterranean’, the Rolex Middle Sea Race is an international competition of distinction and an offshore race par excellence. The proof lies in the numbers. Registrations for this year’s 38th edition come from yachts representing 30 different countries.
Posted today at 5:36 am Extreme Sailing Series - Oman Air in action in San Diego
Oman Air team climbed leaderboard as they reached half-way point in a closely fought Extreme Sailing Series Act The Oman Air team climbed the leaderboard as they reached the half-way point in a closely fought Extreme Sailing Series Act in San Diego.
Posted today at 5:10 am Alinghi stays ahead but SAP Extreme Sailing Team applies the pressure
A stellar performance from SAP Extreme Sailing Team saw Alinghi’s lead dwindle to just one point at the half way stage A stellar performance from SAP Extreme Sailing Team saw Alinghi’s lead dwindle to just one point at the half way stage of the seventh Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego.
Posted today at 4:51 am America's Cup - New York first to announce AC75 Challenger designer
Bella Mente Quantum Racing has announced that it has signed a AC75 design agreement agreement with Botin Partners Bella Mente Quantum Racing (BMQR) has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Botin Partners Naval Architecture to design the AC75 yacht it will sail in the 36th America's Cup. The syndicate will represent the New York Yacht Club, which has returned to the America's Cup arena after a 15-year absence.
Posted on 20 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Interviews with favorite sailors
After what seemed like an endless amount of 'leg zeros' the Volvo Ocean Race is now in full wind up to the first leg Even though it is a short leg to the race's somewhat quasi home in Lisbon, it is real now, and the sailors are keener than anyone to see the 'real' racing get under way.
Posted on 20 Oct CQS to sail Rolex Middle Seas Race without DSS foils
The CQS design team have found that any foil shape has quite a narrow optimum speed window. Ludde and his team are hoping for light winds during the coming race out of Malta, which will best suit the current configuration of CQS, with her narrow waterline and low wetted surface area.
Posted on 20 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – Preview
The 103 yachts expected to start tomorrow’s 38th edition of the 606-nm race represent 30 different countries. Lying ahead following the grandiose, cannon-fire start from Grand Harbour, Valletta is one of the world of sailing’s most exacting 600-nm races comprising a scenic and tactically demanding circumnavigation of Sicily.
Posted on 20 Oct The Middle Sea Race starts tomorrow
Alex will be racing crewed with Irish sailor Nin O'Leary (who was Alex's co-skipper during the 2017 Fastnet race) For this race, Alex will be racing crewed with Irish sailor Nin O'Leary (who was Alex's co-skipper during the 2017 Fastnet race), HUGO BOSS boat captain. Will Jackson & experienced Class 40 sailor Jack Trigger.
Posted on 20 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Seven skippers, one goal
The ultimate test in team sport, starts on Sunday, when seven of the best sailing teams in world cross the starting line The Volvo Ocean Race will test the crews on a 45,000 nautical mile race course, through some of the most challenging waters in the world, including more miles in the extremes of the Southern Ocean.
Posted on 20 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy