Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race – Final boats arrive in Nha Trang

by RHKYC Media today at 11:18 am
Otonomos Mandrake and Ambush – Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca
Michael Lunn’s Azuree 40 Lion Rock was the final boat to sail into Nha Trang, Vietnam this afternoon at 13h 45m 45s, putting her in fourth place in IRC Racer 1 division.

Duncan Hine, skipper of Line Honours Winner Alive a Reichel/Pugh 66 which arrived on Friday afternoon at 15h 31m 36s with an elapsed time of 50h 11m 56s summed up their race, “It was a lot of fun; we had a good time. There wasn't quite enough breeze to surf all the way but it was enough to blow out our A3/4 which meant that we didn't VMG run as well as we would have liked to so we had to change our race route - we did a few extra miles. No real lows of the race; we didn't wipe out or anything. It was wet but it was wonderful. I always tell all the guys, don’t bring your pants with you; a light jacket is all you need and that was definitely the case this time. A lot of the fellas didn't put on a jacket. There were too many highs in the Race to mention. The Race is the best this is our second-time racing in it and I'm sure we will be back.”

Second IRC Overall winner and winner IRC Racer one, Joachim Isler, who co-owns Mills 41 Ambush with Drew Taylor - and who is also Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race Chairman - said: “It was a fantastic ride on Ambush; we had boat speeds averaging around 15 to 18kts and sometimes exceeding 20kts. Great crew work and a lot of enjoyment on a very fast boat. We are very happy with our result and very happy with the Race. We had great results with the IRC Racer 2 division starting a day early; I think the staggered start concept will hopefully bring more interest from the smaller boats. Again, the Race is bit of a hidden gem in the offshore racing world and I hope that it gets more positive exposure and we see more entries in the future. Judging from the big smiles we see from fellow competitors in Nha Trang, I hope that the word of mouth will bring in more boats for the next edition.”

Ambush co-owner Taylor who has only missed one Hong Kong to Vietnam Race since its establishment in 1996 added, “It was another brilliant race down here. It's obviously still one of the best ocean races there is to do around the world. We had a great run sitting on high teens and 20kts for a long time. The format is also fantastic, its great having the smaller boats arrive around the same time and hopefully that will encourage more boats in the future. It is as I said, just a great race!”

The provisional start date for the 2019 Hong Kong to Vietnam Race is set for 16 October with the Volvo China Coast Regatta being held in the lead up to the event.

Alive – Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race © Lorenza Priamo / RHKYC
Alive – Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race © Lorenza Priamo / RHKYC

Related Articles

18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – Race 3
Skippering an 18ft Skiff for the third time, Everett and team led at every round mark before cruising to a 40s victory Asko Appliances (James Dorron), Triple M and Panasonic Lumix led the fleet for most of the journey but Everett's Quality Marine Clothing grabbed the top spot just ahead of Coopers-Rag and Famish Hotel and Panasonic Lumix.
Posted today at 11:01 am Volvo Ocean Race insights – First timers to arch rivals
From females to first timers, sea sickness to sailing with arch rivals, there is a lot to cover with this talented bunch There was plenty happening in the village yesterday; another change to the AkzoNobel skipper, and for myself plenty more catch ups with sailors who are all keen to get out there and do what they do best.
Posted today at 10:00 am Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - Outlaws score a runaway Farr 40 win
Five firsts and a second added up to an incontestable series win for Tom and Alan Quick’s Outlaw in the Farr 40 class Five firsts and a second added up to an incontestable series win for Tom and Alan Quick’s Outlaw in the Farr 40 class’ Middle Harbour Yacht Club One Design Trophy contested on Sydney Harbour October 21-22.
Posted today at 8:32 am Clipper Race - Unicef arrives into Cape Town after challenging race
Unicef crossed line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm Unicef crossed the line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm, resulting in an eleventh placed finish in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.
Posted today at 7:34 am VOR - From conception to reality - Turn the Tide on Plastic
Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport. The Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante, Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport. The 2017-18 edition will take the teams 45,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities.
Posted today at 6:54 am Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team keep their grip on podium place
Oman Air maintained their grip on a podium place after a challenging third day at Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego. Team Oman Air maintained their grip on a podium place after a challenging third day at the Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego.
Posted today at 5:56 am Day three thriller sees SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top in San Diego
SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego at Act 7 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™.
Posted today at 5:45 am Spectacular Sunday on tap as crews ready for Volvo Ocean Race start
After some short course racing off the beachfront of Alicante, the crews will depart on the first leg of a 45,000nm race The race opens with a sprint (relatively speaking) from Alicante to Lisbon for Leg 1. It's going to be 1,450nm of flat out action, with the teams fighting for every inch as they aim to get some points on the board early on.
Posted on 21 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – The odyssey begins
Four hours after the start the fleet was well on its way to Capo Passero, the most southeastern point of Sicily. Since the first edition in 1968, this race has always been full of surprises. The overall winner will be decided by IRC time correction (handicap rating) and, this year, the field appears wide open with changes of fortune expected throughout the fleet.
Posted on 21 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Poortman back on board Team Brunel
Poortman is not a crew member on one of the participating boats this time but will be onboard Team Brunel next Sunday Ocean sailor Gerd Jan Poortman is not a crew member on one of the participating boats this time but will be onboard Team Brunel next Sunday. Poortman will jump off as the Team Brunel leg jumper after the start.
Posted on 21 Oct
