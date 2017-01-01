Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria C57 728x90

Volvo Gill Optimist Spring Championships – Event report

by Gabriella Southwell today at 3:41 pm
Optimist Sailor - Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships Nick Dempsey / RYA
IOCA UK and The Royal Torbay Yacht Club hosted IOCA UK's first championship of the year in Torquay over the weekend of the 25th and 26th March.

119 sailors competed in the main fleet over the two days, including a team of 24 sailors from Ireland. The sailing conditions were deemed 'exceptionally tricky', with gusts of over 25 knots and waves of up to two metres.

Overall winner was Jamie Cook of Cardiff Bay Yacht Club, winning five out of the six races, followed by Finley Dickinson in second place and William Pank in third place. Top girl was India Page-Wood in fifth place. First Junior was Luke Turvey from Ireland, who finished a respectable 20th overall.

Jamie Cook said: 'It's nice to do more events on the sea in a great venue like Torbay and the conditions were awesome. I think that the sea is the best place to sail. It was a good weekend and hope to sail there again soon.'

29 regatta fleet sailors completed 10 races over the weekend with Noah Evans from Royal Victoria Yacht Club finishing in first place.

IOCA's Claire Mueller added: 'A special mention must also be made of Michael Crosbie from Royal Cork Yacht Club, who finished in 15th place and was competing in his first major competition since breaking both legs last year. Well done Michael.' In recognition of this achievement Michael received a sailing watch from one of IOCA UK's class sponsors IBI Sailing.

2017 is a special year for IOCA UK, as it has recently been announced it will host a Champion of Champions Race at its 2017 British Nationals in celebration of 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy. To be held at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, those battling it out for the ultimate glory will be past National Optimist Champions, Olympic sailors, Optimist coaches and the top current sailors.
Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

Aero Australian Championship at Black Rock this weekend
This weekend’s Skiff Regatta 2017 in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats This weekend’s Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship.
Posted today at 6:50 am Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – Perfect day of three wins
Making the difference so far is the Germans' superior strength and experience, as one of the crews in Palma Hungry to make their mark at the 49er FX European Championships when they come to their home water of Kiel in June, the duo who have sailed together since 2011 have been a class apart so far at the European season opener.
Posted on 29 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Back to business
It was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta. From a funky first day of racing when the promising solid morning breeze evaporated to become difficult, shifty and unsettled and then disappeared, it was a return to business as usual for the second day of competition at the 48th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar regatta.
Posted on 29 Mar Princesa Sofia Iberostar– Breeze shuffles fleet but Karpak still leads
The first race of the day was won by Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz, from Alessio Spadoni of Italy and Piotr Kula of Poland. The first race of the day was won by Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz, from Alessio Spadoni of Italy and Piotr Kula of Poland. Max Salminen of Sweden, then won the second race from Alican Kaynar, of Turkey and Ondrej Teply, of the Czech Republic.
Posted on 28 Mar Princesa Sofía Iberostar – New wave of passion in Palma
Laser Radial champion Alison Young did not have the regatta she dreamed of in Rio. But she is back in the boat she loves For many of the 833 sailors racing at the opening day of what is effectively the start of the new four year Olympic cycle of European regattas brings a unique excitement.
Posted on 27 Mar Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Karpak consistent as format test begins
A 15-20 knots in first race rose to more than 20 knots, before dropping from 15 down to five knots in the second race. Karpak got away to the best start at with a 3, 2 scoreline, leaving him at the top of the fleet, on a day when many sailors picked up wildly different scores as the wind played tricks with the fleet in the second race.
Posted on 27 Mar Beaches NSW Optimist Championship – 181 sailors make it successful
Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over 70 fantastic Volunteers from the club helped run a very successful championships both on and off the water. Great sponsorship was achieved through the generosity of Beaches and Rose property development at Catherine Hill Bay
Posted on 27 Mar 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship - NOR and entry open
Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club today announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club today announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Eligible skippers are invited to apply for entry to this premier event.
Posted on 27 Mar OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top
European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL). For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top three three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release.
Posted on 23 Mar Sydney Sailmaker winning streak continues with 12ft Skiff Port Jackson
Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. The Sydney Flying Squadron hosted the championship in beautiful third rig conditions.
Posted on 20 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy