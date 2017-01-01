Volvo Gill Optimist Spring Championships – Event report

Optimist Sailor - Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships Nick Dempsey / RYA Optimist Sailor - Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships Nick Dempsey / RYA

by Gabriella Southwell today at 3:41 pm119 sailors competed in the main fleet over the two days, including a team of 24 sailors from Ireland. The sailing conditions were deemed 'exceptionally tricky', with gusts of over 25 knots and waves of up to two metres.Overall winner was Jamie Cook of Cardiff Bay Yacht Club, winning five out of the six races, followed by Finley Dickinson in second place and William Pank in third place. Top girl was India Page-Wood in fifth place. First Junior was Luke Turvey from Ireland, who finished a respectable 20th overall.Jamie Cook said: 'It's nice to do more events on the sea in a great venue like Torbay and the conditions were awesome. I think that the sea is the best place to sail. It was a good weekend and hope to sail there again soon.'29 regatta fleet sailors completed 10 races over the weekend with Noah Evans from Royal Victoria Yacht Club finishing in first place.IOCA's Claire Mueller added: 'A special mention must also be made of Michael Crosbie from Royal Cork Yacht Club, who finished in 15th place and was competing in his first major competition since breaking both legs last year. Well done Michael.' In recognition of this achievement Michael received a sailing watch from one of IOCA UK's class sponsors IBI Sailing.2017 is a special year for IOCA UK, as it has recently been announced it will host a Champion of Champions Race at its 2017 British Nationals in celebration of 70 years of the Optimist Dinghy. To be held at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, those battling it out for the ultimate glory will be past National Optimist Champions, Olympic sailors, Optimist coaches and the top current sailors.