Volvo China Coast Regatta - Entries open
by RHKYC today at 4:12 am
The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club has published the Notice of Race and is now accepting entries for the 2017 Volvo China Coast Regatta – Hong Kong’s premier Big Boat event. This keenly anticipated regatta offers all a great series of fiercely competitive races in some of the best sailing conditions in Asia.
Standard Insurance Centennial and Free Fire among the Ninepins. Volvo China Coast Regatta 2016. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
The event will be based out of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s Middle Island clubhouse and the race schedule provides a mix of windward/leeward, geometric and island courses, all held within Hong Kong waters. Competing yachts can expect the best of Hong Kong’s sailing conditions with winds of 10 to 20kts, blue skies, warm friendly waters and great parties.
The Volvo China Coast Regatta will accept entries from Big Boats in the following divisions: IRC Racer Class (which will be further sub-divided based on suitable rating bands), IRC Premier Cruiser Class and HKPN Class. Additionally, boats entered into the IRC Racer Class may form teams in order to compete for the Hong Kong Kettle trophy. Teams shall consist of two boats from different IRC Racer Class sub-divisions.
Eligible boats should submit their entries to the Club’s Sailing Office on or before Friday 29 September though late entries may be submitted up to 1800hrs on Monday 9 October as per the Notice of Race.
The event will kick off with Welcome Drinks on Thursday 12 October. Daily prizegivings will be held from Friday 13 October and Saturday 14 October with an overall prizegiving being held on Sunday 15 October – all at Middle Island.
The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club is expecting a competitive fleet of over 40 yachts for some of the most exciting Big Boat racing of the season.
Volvo China Coast Race Week website
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157204