Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Volvo China Coast Regatta – Day 2

by RHKYC Media today at 6:42 pm
Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Day two turned into the final day of the Volvo China Coast Regatta due to Tropical Storm Khanun approaching Hong Kong.

Racing carried on as planned for the day but as the last boats crossed the line in their final race it was announced that due to the likelihood of a Typhoon 3 signal being issued and still being in force tomorrow, all racing would be cancelled for the final day of the regatta.

A northerly breeze of 15 to 22kts greeted the racers as they reached the race track south east of Lamma Island this morning. IRC 0, 1, 2 and 3 were sent on two windward/leewards and an island course with IRC Premier sailing one island course. The HKPN division sailed one windward/leeward and an island course.

Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



All the leaders from day one of the regatta were able to maintain their leads in their divisions including Zannekin; Marcel Liedt’s Ker 46 from IRC Racer 0 who won the Volvo China Coast Regatta for second year running! Zannekin was followed by Sam Chan’s TP52 FreeFire who had a great day taking home two bullets allowing them to climb up the ladder after a frustrating first day on the water. Third in the division went to Shawn Kang’s Ker 46+ Lighthorse Alphaplus.

In the IRC Racer 1 division it was Volvo China Coast Regatta Race Chairman Fred Kinmonth’s and Nick Burns GTS 43 Otonomos Mandrake who take home first after an impressive run of three firsts out of six races. Otonomos Mandrake was followed by Tiffany Koo’s King Mills 40 Hero Racing Team who sailed her way to claim the other three firsts in the division.

Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



There were quite a few broaches and ripped kites across IRC Racer 2 and 3 today which resulted in a few retirements. However it was Steve Manning and Paul O’Malley who took home the win after four wins out of six races in their first regatta on board their new A40 Red Rum. Red Rum was followed by Simon Powell’s A40RC Sell Side Dream and Simon commented “The regatta was fantastic; it is without doubt one of the premier regattas in Asia. Fantastic winds, shame we can't get the seventh race in tomorrow but all credit to the race officer for getting the races in over two days. We have had a great time and have enjoyed every minute of it, it was topped off with a bullet in the last race. We worked hard to try and chase Manning's new boat. It was very close racing and thoroughly enjoyable.”

Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



With five wins out of six races Nick Southward’s J-109 Whisky Jack is on top of IRC Racer 3. Nick remarked “We had five bullets and we got second I'm afraid in the last race. The regatta was absolutely brilliant. We had a fantastic time. Our only problem now is getting back to Kellett Island for the party against 30+ kts of wind. Overall it’s been a fantastic regatta, really brilliant!”

In IRC Premier Peter Churchouse’s Warwick Custom Moonblue 2 came out ahead of Alex Yu’s Bavaria 55 Clove Hitch, with a win in all of their races.

The regatta dinner and overall prizegiving will be held at Kellett Island Poolside tonight, as Hong Kong holds its breath with a possibility of a Typhoon 8 tomorrow.

Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/


Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Day 2 – Volvo China Coast Regatta © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsKiwi Yachting - LewmarMusto AUS 2017 660x82 3

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 10, Race 2 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint begins
Dare To Lead began its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint shortly after Garmin, and is in second place on the leader board. Just before it was due to become the first Clipper 70 to enter the western gate of the Ocean Sprint, Greenings activated Stealth Mode, meaning its position will remain hidden for 24 hours, until 18:00 UTC this evening.
Posted today at 6:47 pm World Sailing publishes 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines
Second only to the Olympic Games, the World Championships are the most important event for the Olympic sailing events The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.
Posted today at 2:25 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Local heroes take popular win in first In Port race
The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race The local heroes on Xabi Fernandez’s MAPFRE were a popular winner in the first point scoring race of the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. Sailing in winds of 8-10kts, Fernandez and his team made a bold call at the start to duck behind the entire fleet
Posted today at 2:08 pm Team Brunel ready for first In-Port race
On Saturday October 14th, seven teams will go head to head for first time for points in MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. On Saturday October 14th, the seven teams will go head to head for the first time for points in the MAPFRE In-Port Race Alicante. For Team Brunel, the In-Port race will be the first time competing as a complete team. Bekking: “Each of us will want to win of course but today is just about staying out of trouble.” The race begins at 12.00 UTC, 14.00 local time
Posted today at 11:04 am Clipper Race - Estimated arrival times into Cape Town, South Africa
The leading teams of Clipper Race fleet made good progress and predicted to arrive ahead of scheduled arrival window. The leading teams of the Clipper Race fleet have made good progress in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms and are currently predicted to arrive slightly ahead of the scheduled arrival window.
Posted today at 9:47 am Nations Trophy - Germany ups the gears
A delay to the scheduled race time on Day 3 of The Nations Trophy only served to build anticipation. A delay to the scheduled race time on Day 3 of The Nations Trophy only served to build anticipation. Once unleashed the 28 boat, 11 nation fleet did not disappoint. The already close racing in all three Swan One Design classes was made more exhilarating by seriously close finishes, with boats overlapping and separated by seconds. Yacht racing at its best. Only one day remains.
Posted today at 6:09 am Rombelli extends lead at Melges 40 Valencia Grand Prix
Day 3 in Valencia, Spain at Melges 40 Grand Prix produced another three races, ultimately giving overnight event leader Day Three in Valencia, Spain at the 2017 Melges 40 Grand Prix hosted by Real Club Nautico de Palma in collaboration with La Marine de Valencia produced another three races, ultimately giving overnight event leader Alessandro Rombelli and tactician Francesco Bruni aboard STIG the opportunity to extend their lead by an impressive seven points.
Posted today at 3:09 am Friday 13th strikes on Day 2 of Marseille One Design
Under an overcast sky, the wind remained elusive and the one design foiling catamarans remained tied to the dock Helmsman of the French GC32, Arnaud Psarofaghis, on loan from Ernesto Bertarelli’s Alinghi team, was seen eyeing up the fleet of Moth singlehanded dinghies, a class in which he is a two time past European champion.
Posted on 13 Oct Volvo Ocean Race teams to face first test in MAPFRE In-Port Race
The race course is set up with a gate system, with two top (windward) marks and two bottom (leeward) marks. The start time is 14:00 local time, and conditions are forecast to be ideal. During the morning there will be a light northerly wind, but from noon, it will start to turn to the east and strengthen to a solid 10 knots down the race course.
Posted on 13 Oct Volvo China Coast Race Week – Day 1
There were a few individual recalls throughout the day, but the upset of the day was the second IRC Racer 0 start Racing started in a northerly breeze of eight to 10kts that dropped throughout the day. Two windward/leewards and an island course were held for IRC Racer 0, 1, 2, 3 with the IRC Premier only joining the windward/leewards.
Posted on 13 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy