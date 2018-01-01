Please select your home edition
Volvo China Coast Race Week - Action starts Friday 13 October

by RHKYC on 11 Oct 2017
China Coast Race Week RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
The 2017 Volvo China Coast Race Week (CCRW) comprises the Volvo China Coast Regatta 2017, sailed over three days in the waters south and east of Hong Kong Island, and the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 2017, an Offshore Category One race of 673 nautical miles from Hong Kong to Nha Trang, Vietnam.

34 boats will cross the start line to compete in what is anticipated to be three days of the most superb sailing conditions that Hong Kong has to offer. Race organisers, however, are keeping a close eye on a potential typhoon developing off Hong Kong. An emergency meeting was held last night at the Club to discuss contingency plans. The event faced a similar situation in 2016 when Tropical Cyclone Haima brought Hong Kong to a standstill the day before the regatta, however the storm came and went without affecting racing. There is yet another system off Vietnam, which is also being carefully monitored by race management.

The fleet for the 2017 Volvo China Coast Race Week is a very competitive one. RHKYC Sailing Manager Ailsa Angus commented “we have the usual suspects racing and we have a great IRC 0 division this year”. IRC 0 includes China’s Wang Bin with his Cookson 50 UBOX. Bin skippered the first Chinese yacht to complete a world circumnavigation, as well taking third in IRC Overall in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Shawn Kang has moved from the Premier Cruising Division with his new KER 46+ Lighthorse Alphaplus, with Wade Morgan racing on board; previous team leader of Black Baza - IRC Overall winner of the Hong Kong to Vietnam race 2015 and boat captain of the Abu Dhabi team in 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race.

Five of the boats entered have recently changed hands including; Liu Yong Feng’s, Seawolf, which was previously named Black Baza; the KER 42 Custom won Asian Yachting Grand Prix Skipper and Yacht of the Year for 2016/17 under the ownership of Anthony Root and Steve Manning and took second IRC Overall in the China Coast Regatta 2016.

Looking to the Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club welcomes the first Italian, Russian and Philippines entries to compete in the Race; Mascalzone Latino, Mattteo Savelli’s Cookson 50, No Applause a First 40 CR owned by Alexander Vodovatov and regular participant in the Rolex China Sea Race, Philippines entry, Ernesto Echauz in his TP52 Standard Insurance Centennial.

For the first time in the event’s history the Club has introduced staggered starts; the smaller boats will head off on Tuesday 17 October, with the majority of the fleet setting off on Wednesday 18 October. This will allow the boats to converge as they head into the finish in Nha Trang, Vietnam. The sequence acting predominantly as a safety factor, with the bigger boats coming up behind the smaller fleet should they get into any trouble.

2015 IRC 0 winner, Phillip Turner’s Reichel / Pugh 66 Alive, is racing in her second Hong Kong - Vietnam Race. With a 2015 elapsed time of 49h 56m 21s being only, 7h 38m 57s behind Syd Fisher’s Ragamuffin 100’s current race record of 42h 17m 24s, all eyes will be on her to see how the race plays out in what is expected to be a fast race.

 

Provisional Entry List – Volvo China Coast Regatta

 

BOAT

 

SAIL #

 

DIVISION

 

OWNER

 

TYPE

 

RATING

OTONOMOS MANDRAKE

HKG 2163

IRC RACER 1

FRED KINMONTH / NICK BURNS

SYDNEY GTS 43

1.186

SELL SIDE DREAM

HKG 2298

IRC RACER 2

SIMON POWELL

A40RC

1.09

HERO RACING TEAM

SIN 6886

IRC RACER 1

TIFFANY KOO

KING MILLS 40

TBA

STANDARD INSURANCE CENTENNIAL

PHI 2286

IRC RACER 0

ERNESTO ECHAUZ

TP52

1.351

JELIK

HKG 600

IRC RACER 0

FRANK PONG

CUSTOM

1.535

AMBUSH

HKG 2388

IRC RACER 1

JOACHIM ISLER / DREW TAYLOR

MILLS 41

1.236

WHISKEY JACK

HKG 2101

IRC RACER 3

NICK SOUTHWARD

J-109

1.026

VINETA

HKG 2285

IRC RACER 1

HELMUTH HENNIG

MARTEN 49

1.251

CLOVE HITCH

HKG 2211

IRC PREMIER CRUISER

ALEX YU

BAVARIA 55

1.102

FREEFIRE

HKG 2283

IRC RACER 0

SAM CHAN

TP52

1.367

LISA ELAINE

HKG 2214

HKPN

CARL WILKINSON

BAVARIA 56

1166

SIMPLICITY

HKG 1268

HKPN

SUNNY CHAI

BAVARIA CRUISER 40

1211

LADY BUTTERFLY

HKG 2234

IRC RACER 3

JC BROYELLE

FIRST 34.7

0.993

RED RUM

HKG 2183

IRC RACER 2

MANNING/O'MALLEY

A40

1.092

ZANNEKIN

HKG 2290

IRC RACER 0

MARCEL LIEDTS

KER 46

1.295

MOONBLUE 2

CAY 8888

IRC PREMIER CRUISER

PETER CHURCHOUSE

WARWICK CUSTOM

1.206

KINGSMAN

HKG 2138

IRC RACER 2

GORDON LIU

SYDNEY 38

1.098

ANDIAMO

HKG 2119

IRC RACER 3

JOHN WOO / CYNTHIA LI

A35

1.029

LIGHTHORSE ALPHAPLUS

HKG 2501

IRC RACER 0

SHAWN KANG

KER 46+

1.317

KIASU

HKG 2136

IRC RACER 2

CHRIS LI

FT10

1.114

SEAWOLF

HKG 2296

IRC RACER 1

LIU YONG FENG

KER42 CUSTOM

1.234

MINNIE

HKG 201

IRC RACER 1

NIGEL SNELL

KER 11.3

1.153

DING DONG

HKG 2293

IRC RACER 3

THOMAS WONG

SUNFAST 3600

1.037

UBOX

CHN 10007

IRC RACER 0

WANG BIN

COOKSON 50

TBA

ARCTURUS

HKG 2273

IRC RACER 3

DENNIS CHIEN

SUNFAST 3600

1.04

JUGGERKNOT

HKG 1281

IRC RACER 2

RICHARD VAN DEN BERG

J111

1.098

DARLING

HKG 2187

HKPN

DEAN CHISHOLM

HANSE 400

1037

BLACKJACK

HKG 2121

IRC RACER 2

GLENN SMITH

GRAND SOLEIL 45

1.101

YMIR

HKG 2207

IRC RACER 3

KJARTAN FURSET

SUNFAST 3600

1.04

BLEU

HKG 2124

HKPN

ALAN CHEUNG

OCEANIS 34

1181

PHOENIX

HKG 2282

IRC RACER 1

VICTOR KUK

MILLS 40 CUSTOM

1.15

RAMPAGE II

HKG 2248

IRC RACER 1

NOEL CHAN / DENIS MA

HH42

1.222

CRYSTAL

HKG 2118

IRC RACER

ALBERT CHEUNG

FIRST 44.7

TBA

AVANTE GARDE

HKG 2047

IRC RACER 2

JOSHUA COLE

A40RC

TBA

 Provisional Entry List – Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race

 

BOAT 2017

 

SAIL #

 

DIVISION

 

OWNER

 

TYPE

 

RATING

AMBUSH

HKG 2388

IRC RACER 1

JOACHIM ISLER / ANDREW TAYLOR

MILLS 41

1.236

ANTIPODES

GBRL 2888

IRC RACER 0

GEOFFREY HILL

SANTA CRUZ 72

1.390

FREEFIRE

HKG 2283

IRC RACER 0

SAM CHAN

TP52

1.368

MASCALZONE LATINO

ITA 14909

IRC RACER 0

MATTEO SAVELLI

COOKSON 50

TBA

NO APPLAUSE

RUS 3481

IRC RACER 2

ALEXANDER VODOVATOV

FIRST 40 CR

TBA

ZANZIBAR

SIN 4321

IRC RACER 1

JONATHAN MAHONY

HYD 42

1.210

UBOX

CHN 10007

IRC RACER 0

WANG BIN

COOKSON 50

TBA

SALALAH

HKG 2122

IRC RACER 2

JACKIE SIU / LIN GUANGMU

SENSE 50

1.066

ALIVE

AUS 52566

IRC RACER 0

PHILLIP TURNER

REICHEL/PUGH 66

1.581

WHISKEY JACK

HKG 2102

IRC RACER 2

NICK SOUTHWARD

J-109

1.026

LION ROCK

HKG 2361

IRC RACER 1

MICHAEL LUNN

AZUREE 40

1.104

OTONOMOS MANDRAKE

HKG 2163

IRC RACER 1

FRED KINMONTH / NICK BURNS

SYDNEY GTS 43

1.186

SURF DUDE

HKG 1345

IRC RACER 1

STEVE HO

FELCI 45

1.202

 

 
