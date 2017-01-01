Please select your home edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

Volvo 60 Ocean Racing Yachts to compete in Lake Ontario 300 Challenge

by LOOR today at 6:56 pm
Volvo 60 Ocean Racing Yachts to compete in Lake Ontario 300 Challenge
The Volvo Open 60 Yacht was designed to compete in the Volvo Ocean - Round the World Race, considered to be the toughest race in the world. Two of these yachts are travelling from Quebec to race this year in the Lake Ontario 300 Challenge and will be arriving July 13th.

Atlas Ocean Racing are bringing the Volvo 60s to the start line of the LO300 to not only compete, but also to connect with local Ontario sailors and sailing enthusiasts by offering different kinds of racing events. This could include hosting Junior Sailing and conducting charity events to introduce ocean racing through match-racing events. The participation of these two yachts in this year’s LO300 will highlight the unique excitement of match racing.

Esprit de Corps IV (former Amer Sports One during the VOR2001-02, and also former Spirit of Adventure of Derek Hatfield), skippered by Gilles Barbot, is coming back from a racing winter season in the Caribbean's, and was also involved into a rescue operation during the Antigua to Bermuda Race. It will have 12 to 14 crew onboard from Ontario and Québec.

Esprit de Corps III, (former Brunel-Sunergy from the Whitbread 1997-98), skippered by Maxime Grimard, is the yacht that arrived second at the last edition of the Halifax to Saint Pierre Ocean Race (Route Halifax St Pierre). It will have onboard well-know sailor from Québec, Georges Leblanc as navigator/tactician) and 10 crew from Québec and Montréal.

“It is exciting to see these powerful yachts under sail, but to see them compete in the Lake Ontario 300 Challenge is excitement at a different level. These boats are very fast and designed for heavy cross winds and huge seas. Lake Ontario can produce some extreme conditions, but can also be as flat as a pancake during the evening hours, which may not favour these boats”, commented Joe Doris, Chair of LOOR, who is a former Sperry Cup Trophy winner.
