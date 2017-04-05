Please select your home edition
Vittoria’s classy touch to Sail Port Stephens

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 5:55 am
Vittoria - Commodore's Cup 2017 SPS Media
Amid the gleaming white fibreglass boats racing en masse at the Commodores Cup, stage one of the two-part 10th anniversary Sai Port Stephens, is the classic timber boat Vittoria cutting a wide path through the gentle Nelson Bay chop.

Built for the late and great Victorian yachtsman Lou Abrahams, the Sparkman and Stephens (S&S) 42 design is a head-turner among the record cup fleet, and owner Alan Reece is enjoying pushing the beauty around the bay courses in the 15 knot average sou’easters.

Alan Reece and Vittoria internal - 2017 Sail Port Stephens Regatta © SaltyDingo
Alan Reece and Vittoria internal - 2017 Sail Port Stephens Regatta © SaltyDingo



A bundle of hand-written and typed letters now in Reece’s possession describe how how Abrahams wrote to S&S requesting a minimum handicap rater for the 1971 Admiral’s Cup. He learned they were working on a 42-footer for a Lord in the UK and the designers suggested the two owners share the design cost, which they did.

Vittoria was built by Cec Quilkey in cold-moulded Oregon four diagonal planks building up to a hull thickness of one inch. It has an 8.8 tonne weigh-in but is only 30 feet at the waterline, thanks to the easily identifiable and fine curved S&S bow.

The boat’s first Sydney to Hobart race was only months after its launch in 1970 and its best performance in the famous bluewater race would be that race, fifth outright and seventh on corrected time. The boat went on to compete in eight more Sydney Hobarts, the last in 1978, plus the inaugural Sydney to Suva race in 1976. On the way back to Australia the boat accidentally hit and was then rammed by a cranky Sperm whale, smashing the rudder and sending the crew limping into Brisbane port for repairs.

Reece is only the fourth custodian of Vittoria and he knows with ownership comes a responsibility to preserve his piece of yachting history. “The previous owner did a beautiful refurb in 2010. Wooden boats soak up money...I’m yet to feel that pain.”

Vittoria at Sail Port Stephens - 2017 Sail Port Stephens Regatta © SaltyDingo
Vittoria at Sail Port Stephens - 2017 Sail Port Stephens Regatta © SaltyDingo



Now living in Pittwater on Sydney’s northern beaches, Vittoria is out racing weekly. It won the classic boat division at the 2017 Australia Day regatta and is doing the rounds of wooden boat shows, where invariably someone remembers Vittoria or wants to share their story with Reece of when they crewed on the boat sometime in the past 47 years.

“The enjoyment is the type of boat and meeting people through it, everywhere I go there are connections,” Reece says. “It’s beautifully made and I have to keep it nice. It does have mod-cons including electric winches so I can sail it short-handed, which makes it more usable.

“It goes well in big seas, steers like a car and doesn’t smash like the new boats, and I’m aiming to use it as much as I can; that’s what owning a boat is all about.”

The Commodore’s Cup and Vittoria’s series wraps up on Wednesday April 5, 2017.

Thursday is a layday and Friday marks the start of busiest half of the Sail Port Stephens on-water program when the NSW IRC Championship, NSW Super 12 Championship, Australian Sports Boat Championship and Performance Racing and Cruising Series commence. All racing concludes on Easter Sunday.

Sail Port Stephens is organised by Corlette Point Sailing Association and supported by Destination NSW, Port Stephens Council, Pantaenius Insurance, Garmin, Port Stephens Accommodation, Port Stephens Strata and more.

Commodores Cup 2017

Series Results [EHCDIV1] up to Race 2
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1
1   7272 PREDDYTOR Peter Edwards CSC 5.0 3.0 2.0
2 1.0S 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard CYCA 8.0 7.0 1.0
3   M62 AUSTRAL Peter Mayo RMYCT 8.0 4.0 4.0
4   8886 SEA HAWK Pete & Drew Van Ryn CSC 9.0 2.0 7.0
5   415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors DSC 10.0 5.0 5.0
6   6609 AMANTE Dennis Cooper CYCA 11.0 1.0 10.0
7   MH46 KAYIMAI Rob Aldis MHYC 13.0 10.0 3.0
8   5708 KERINDA Len Payne RMYCT 16.0 8.0 8.0
9   888 HUNTRESS Philip Grove RSYS 18.0 6.0 12.0
10   4100 THE BANSHEE Rob & Corinne Franci CSC 23.0 12.0 11.0
11   67 COLORTILE Warren/Kristy Buchan CSC&RMYC 24.0 15.0 9.0
12 6.0S M102 TOY STORY Tom Woods LMYC 26.0 20.0 6.0
13   6232 MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA R Carr/K Burke S Coo MHYC 26.0 13.0 13.0
14   5223 EXCAPADE Noel Gough RMYCT/LM 29.0 9.0 20.0
15   5822 QUEST 3 Brendon Gregg RMYC 32.5 11.0 21.5
16   8009 OCC. COARSE LANG ONE William Bailey RPAYC 33.0 19.0 14.0
17 16.0S 5713 SHES THE ONE Michael Kirby PSYC 35.0 16.0 19.0
18   MH11 UNA VITA Ken Peachey PSYC 35.0 18.0 17.0
19 14.0S MYC7 TENSIXTY David Ashton MYC 37.0 14.0 23.0
20 15.0S 6698 FIREFLY Dean Gillies RMYC 37.0 22.0 15.0
21   500 ANTIPODES OF SYDNEY Greg Newton CYCA 37.0 21.0 16.0
22   N349 SCHOUTEN PASSAGE Rob Howard NCYC 38.5 17.0 21.5
23   7130 PASSION X David Edmiston GFS 42.0 24.0 18.0
24 23.0S 7119 VERVE John Groves RPAYC 50.0 23.0 27.0
25   5367 JFORCE Simon Lund PMYC 50.0 25.0 25.0
26   PF57 FLASHDANCE II Brian Evans CSC 51.0 27.0 24.0
27   AUS238 CHICKEN LIPS Mark Hillis WWSC 52.0 26.0 26.0
28   6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt/J Short /M Ba CYCA 62.0 31.0C 31.0C
28   6481 TWOSHEA Nick Jones CYCA 62.0 31.0C 31.0C
28   6813 VIRAGO II Dave Rooke RPAYC 62.0 31.0C 31.0C

Series Results [EHCDIV2] up to Race 2
Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1
1   MYC32 ESPRIT Jan Bartel MYC 2.0 1.0 1.0
2   7122 ROCKSALT Anthony Bishop RPAYC 5.0 3.0 2.0
3   7152 NEW BENETEAU 41.1 Micah Lane CYCA 7.0 2.0 5.0
4   7439 UNRUFFLED M.E.N. Syndicate RPAYC 12.0 6.0 6.0
5 3.0S 7080 MINNOW Les Pongrass CYCA 13.0 10.0 3.0
6 2R N1367 SUMMER SALT Tim Gleeson NCYC 13.0 4.0 9.0
7   7009 ALFRESCO Dave Griffin RMYC 13.0 9.0 4.0
8   6584 KELSEA BLUE Adrian Williams RSYS/GSC 15.0 8.0 7.0
9   7034 AGROVATION Michael Groves GFS 18.0 7.0 11.0
10   621 DEVIL'S LAIR John Sprague GSC 20.5 5.0 15.5
11   3425 GWHIZZ Graeme Davey GFS 21.0 13.0 8.0
12   6307 MACSCAP Peter McClelland MHYC 22.0 12.0 10.0
13   AUS215 KNOT READY Stephen Mackay CPSA 31.0 11.0 20.0
14   336 VITTORIA Alan Reece RSYS/RPAYC 31.5 19.5 12.0
15   6593 LU LU BELLE Peter Lewis MHYC 34.0 15.0 19.0
16 2R 380 NEGOTIATOR Wayne Taylor WYC/CYCA 37.0 14.0 23.0
17   8305 ELUSIVE SPIRIT Robert Swan GSC 37.0 23.0 14.0
18 13.0S 37137 AEOLIAN Bruce Thomas GSC 38.0 25.0 13.0
19   7788 ALLSAIL DANCING STAR R Waddy/ A Bower RPAYC/RMYCBB 38.0 17.0 21.0
20   511 GRANNY JEN David Rowe GSC 39.0 22.0 17.0
21   6650 SAVARNA David Sanders RMYC 41.5 26.0 15.5
22   5201 ALL OUR GIRLS Mark Cole HRYC/GSC/GFS 44.5 19.5 25.0
23   6740 EVEN FINER Geoff Dilworth GSC 46.0 28.0 18.0
24 16.0S 6887 NIGHTINGAIL Ben Spannenberg RMYC 47.0 16.0 31.0
25   6817 SWEET CHARIOT Alistair Rowe RMYC-PH 47.0 18.0 29.0
26   1164 CIPRIANI Jessica Campbell CPSA 48.0 21.0 27.0
27   7109 BELLS BREEZE Julian Bell PSYC 50.0 24.0 26.0
28   B46 CHAMPAGNE ON ICE Mark Wisby PSYC 54.0 32.0 22.0
29   6767 BIG BLUE Stephen Phillips WYC 55.0 27.0 28.0
30   N2 SCUFFY Richard Fleck NCYC 57.0 33.0 24.0
31   7113 TRIM Chris Laughlan RMYCT 61.0 31.0 30.0
32   N29 SCOTS WHA HAE Valda Johnston NCYC 62.0 30.0 32.0
33   MH180 CAVIAR Max Theeboom MHYC 64.0 29.0 35.0
34   6906 BANDALENI Greg Kowalski ASC 67.0 34.0 33.0
35   1339 NYSSA Mark Smith NCYC 70.0 36.0 34.0
36   TBA IMAGINE Tom Ayrton MHYC 71.0 35.0 36.0
37   7094 EAU WELL William Wade CYCA 78.0 39.0C 39.0C
37   N6 OIGLE Paul O'Rourke CPSA 78.0 39.0C 39.0C

