Viper 640 World Championship 2018 announced

by Jon Stubbs today at 12:32 am
Viper 640 World Titles - Perth 2018 Viper 640 http://viper640.org/
The International Viper 640 Class is pleased to announce its next World Championship Regatta from February 17 to February 23, 2018 at South of Perth Yacht Club, Western Australia. Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US. With boats in all the mainland states of Australia, it is the ideal time to join the Viper class in Perth in 2018 for the World Championship.

The Sailing Venue

The Swan River has been a racing venue for at least 173 years. The proposed racing area for the Viper 640 World Championships is known as Melville Water and is approximately 10 minutes from South of Perth Yacht Club (SoPYC). Each course will accommodate a 1.6 nm course length and maximizes the shoreline based viewing opportunity for spectators. The racing area is in protected flat water with no swell or significant wind wave conditions. All the better to enjoy the “Fremantle Doctor” - the regular afternoon seabreeze. The 2018 World’s regatta will be a “dry’ regatta. The club has three cranes that will operate to enable a quick, easy lift back onto trailers.

Aerial view of SoPYC - Boat park to the right. - Viper 640 World Titles - Perth 2018 © Viper 640 http://viper640.org/
Located less than 10 minutes from Perth CBD, the Yacht Club has some of Perth’s best views overlooking the Swan and Canning Rivers with a clear view of Perth city. The yacht club has a restaurant, three bars, alfresco dining and a function centre. The Restaurant caters for lunches and dinners. Two outside areas cater for informal al fresco dining and barbecues.

Swan River and Perth City view from South of Perth Yacht Club. - Viper 640 World Titles - Perth 2018 © Viper 640 http://viper640.org/
Buying boats for the 2018 Perth Worlds

New boats
The Viper 640 is built by world-renowned builder Rondar Boats. Because of the build quality, new and second hand boats boats are continuing to be competitive in international competitions.

Can I get a new boat for the Perth Worlds?

A container of four, brand new Rondar built, Viper 640’s, arrives in Perth in April 2017. Two are already sold so you'll have to move quickly to grab one of the remaining two.

The boat is around $40,000 landed in Perth with sails, trailer and boat cover. These boats will be snapped up before the Worlds in February, 2018.

Used boats
There will be a limited number of second hand boats coming onto the market soon. At the moment there is only one, second hand boat available at the great price of $22,000.

Swan River looking towards Fremantle - Viper 640 World Titles - Perth 2018 © Viper 640 http://viper640.org/
Register your interest soon or these boats will be gone to new owners who will be sailing in the 2018 World Championships.

Contact Jon Stubbs to have your name added to the buyer waiting list.
Contact: jonstubbs1@bigpond.com

Accommodation for 2018 Perth Worlds
There is a wide range of accommodation types within easy travelling distance of South of Perth Yacht Club.
Perth City is 10 minutes away from SOPYC and has hotels ranging from reasonably priced up to five star.

Closer to the yacht club, the suburbs of South Perth, Como, Applecross, Mount Pleasant, Ardross, and Booragoon have a number of accommodation options including self contained units. These are 5 to 10 minutes from the club.

If you’re the camping type, the club has a lovely treed and grassed area right next to the boat park that is available for a limited number of tents.

Open Day
An Open Day, for people interested in trying the Viper 640 or participating in the 2018 World Titles, will be held at South of Perth Yacht Club on Sunday May 7th from 9:30am to 12:30.

Book a sail on the contact: jonstubbs1@bigpond.com

The Freo Doctor will guarantee the regatta will provide exciting thrills and spills. Join the ride in Perth, 2018.

Three cranes, finger jetties, boat launching ramp and hardstand. - Viper 640 World Titles - Perth 2018 © Viper 640 http://viper640.org/
Course Area - Viper 640 World Titles - Perth 2018 © Viper 640 http://viper640.org/
