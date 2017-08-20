Please select your home edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Vintage Gold Cup - Final day

by Paul Cayard today at 6:06 am
2017 Vintage Gold Cup - Final Day Paul Cayard http://www.cayardsailing.com
On Saturday, two races were scheduled for the final day of racing. A beautiful, clear blue sky greeted us that morning but not much wind. In fact, the little bit of wind that did arrive on Gull Lake swung around wildly in direction, and never amounted to more than five knots. The Race Committee postponed the start at the scheduled staring time of 13:00. Nothing material ever developed so at 15:00, racing was cancelled for the day.

The results of the five races held on Thursday and Friday determined the standings in this first Vintage Gold Cup. Brian and I won the regatta, in Gem IX, the ‘64 Olympic winning boat of Sir Durward Knowles, ahead of Arthur Anosov and David Cesare and their boat Magic. Two time Olympic Gold Medalist, Mark Reynolds with Michael Brundage crewing, rounded out the top three.

The Vintage Gold Cup is a celebration of the history of the Star Class which is over 106 years of age. It will be an annual event with more restored boats participating. Twelve vintage boats competed, all of them wooden and more than 50 years old and expertly restored. The event and the boats are the creation of Don Parfet and Jon Vader Molen. 10 years ago, Vader Molen created the P-Star. The P-Star was a fast design, and built with the highest technology and processes allowed in the class. At the 2012 Olympics, 15 of the 16 competitors used Vander Molen’s P-Star. About 25 were built. There is a long history of Stars on Gull Lake and in both the Parfet and Vader Molen families.

Check out the Vintage Gold Cup on Facebook. There are many videos of the event there.

Across the street from the Gull Lake Yacht Club is the Gull Lake Country Club. Sailing and gold go well together, but never has it been more convenient than at Gull Lake. I am told that when there is a lack of wind, the sailors play golf until they hear the cannon sound, which means the wind is in and the race will start one hour later. That’s plenty of time to launch the boats and get out the starting line which is all of a five minute sail.

I am off to Italy tonight to join the One Ocean Forum in Milano, October 3-4. Yacht Club Costa Smeralda has taken the leadership role in gathering a very qualified group of people from business, the marine sciences, as well as people who enjoy the sea. I am very much looking forward to the presentations, discussions and hearing about various projects to restore our oceans to the pristine state they were a relatively short time ago. The Oceans not only provide us a great field to enjoy our sport but they are, along with oxygen, our most important natural resource.

Visit www.OneOceanForum.com or follow @oneoceanforum on Twitter and Facebook.

2017 Star Vintage Gold Cup Regatta - Final Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Skipper/Crew Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 T
O		 Total
Vintage Gold Cup Regatta Racing

One Design Division


Star


1. 9   USA 4789 GEM IX
Paul Cayard / Brian Fatih 1 1 1 5 1 [5] 4.0


2. 5   USA 4985 Magic
Arthur Anosov / Dave Caesar 3 2 2 1 3 [3] 8.0


3. 8   USA 4648 Flapper
Mark Reynolds / Michael Brundage 6 3 4 3 4 [6] 14.0


4. 3   USA 4583 Pink Lady
Andy MacDonald / Josh Revkin 8 6 6 2 2 [8] 16.0


5. 7   USA 4187 Cautious
Tom Londrigan / TC Belco 4 9 3 6 5 [9] 18.0


6. 4   USA 4554 Shirttail Too
John MacCausland / Arnis Baltins 5 10 5 4 13/DNC [13] 24.0


7. 12   USA 5050 Toss Up
Don Parfet / Craig Lockerbie 9 5 11 8 6 [11] 28.0


8. 11   USA 5177 Heather
Jon VanderMolen / Rick Burgess 2 7 7 13/DNF 13/DNC [13] 29.0


9. 1   USA 4748 Woody
Andy Ivey / Ed Gardner 12 4 8 10 9 [12] 31.0


10. 6   USA 4663 Bottoms Up
Larry Whipple / Kirk Utter 7 12 10 9 7 [12] 33.0


11. 2   USA 4125 Hope
Keith Donald / Kevin Elterman 11 11 9 7 8 [11] 35.0


12. 10   USA 4650 BaBoon
Jim Babel / Bill Hawk 10 8 13/DNF 13/DNC 13/DNC [13] 44.0
