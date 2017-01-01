Vintage Gold Cup – Day 2

by Paul Cayard today at 6:17 pmIn the first race of the day, race three of the regatta, Brian and I led wire to wire keeping things rolling from yesterday. In race four, we got out of phase with the wind shifts early and got in traffic. On the second windward leg we went left which the locals have been telling us all week, is the favored side here. The only time we didn’t win the race is when we went left. We finished fifth in race four while are closest rival, Arthur Anosov and Julius Caesar won the race. Andy Mac sailed very well to get second in that one with Mark Reynolds and Johnny Mac rounding out the top four.Race five saw Brain and I get back on our form. We were third to the first mark, and stayed in third at the bottom gate. Arthur rounded the right hadn’t gate and headed off the the left while we went back to our favored right side behind Andy Mac who was having another great race. We played the right and worked the shifts to lead at the top mark and held our lead down the final run to take race five.





I called Durward Knowles, Gold Medal winner in Gem IX in 1964, after racing. I actually Face Timed with him so he could see the boat and some of the guys. We used his care takers phone. He is 99, soon to be 100. I told him he could see us in the phone. He said: “No Mon! Not in the phone.” Imagine what its like to be 100! He really enjoyed seeing his boat and all his old friends. Oldest living Gold Medalist in the World!



After racing , there was a concours de elegance, with 20 judges all viewing the boats and asking us skipper why our boats are special. Mine, 4789, is the only Gold Medal winner in the feet and the only varnished hull. The keel is painted gold so I told the judges it was made of gold since the boat was a gold medal winner. Some of them bought that.



I am not sure who won the concours de elegance but I do know that Brian and I are leading the sailboat race with four points after a discard and Arthur and Julius are in second with eight points.









Of utmost importance, tomorrow morning at 08:00 we will play the back nine of the golf tournament. My partner, Jim Babel, and I are tied with Reynolds and Reynolds for first place. I played better than usual Thursday so I am a bit worried about tomorrow’s expectations.



The wind forecast for tomorrow is light winds. This could be the great equalizer as it is very easy to get big shuffles in the fleet with light and shifty winds. Two races are scheduled beginning after golf. This is civilized sailing!



You need to go to Vintage Gold Cup on Facebook and see the great video’s of these cool boats. A big thanks to Don Parfet and Jon Vader Molen for getting these boats together, out on the track and inviting us all here to sail them!!!



By the way, there are more awesome wooden boats out here in the midwest.





