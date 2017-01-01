Please select your home edition
Vendee Globe winner Michel Desjoyeaux bets on Alex Thomson to win

by Alex Thomson Racing today at 1:55 am
Hugo Boss, skipper Alex Thomson (GBR), off the Kerguelen Islands, during a flyover by the National French Marine Nivose Frigate, during the Vendee Globe, solo sailing race around the world, on November 30th, 2016 Marine Nationale / Nefertiti / Vendee Globe vendeeglobe.org
Today at 17:12 UTC British sailor Alex Thomson reached the Equator in the Vendée Globe in 62 days 05h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h. With 87% of the race complete, Thomson crossed the last major milestone as he races towards the finish line in Les Sable d’Olonne, France, determined to continue to close the gap to the leader.

The distance between Thomson and leader Le Cléac’h has closed as they have entered the Doldrums, an area of low pressure renowned for its calm winds. Thomson has closed the gap by 95 nautical miles in the last 24hours in the hunt for first place.

The Vendée Globe, a single handed, non-stop, round the world race, with no outside assistance has only ever been won by a Frenchman. Historically the race has had a 50% attrition race, and in this edition, currently eleven of the twenty-nine skippers have retired from the race due to damage to their vessels.

Thomson, the only British entrant in this race is determined to be the first Brit to win the Vendée Globe. With the finish line becoming closer every day, Thomson has just over 3000nm to the finish which should see his arrival in Les Sables d’Olonne in around two weeks’ time.

Michel Desjoyeaux tells Philippe Elies reporting for Le Telegramme, ‘’If I was to put money on it…..I'd put a ticket on Alex Thomson!’’
