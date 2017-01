Vendee Globe Race - View the finish live

Banque Populaire VIII (Armel Le Cleac'h) looks set to be first to finish in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race © Team Banque Populaire Banque Populaire VIII (Armel Le Cleac'h) looks set to be first to finish in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race © Team Banque Populaire

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151192

by Sail-World today at 5:10 amThe arrival of the Vendée Globe will be broadcast LIVE on January 19 between 5.30 p.m and 8.00 p.m (GMT) on the event's Dailymotion channel. Click below to view.Given that the race leader is close reaching in winds averaging 20knots and on relatively flat water the finish could be earlier than organisers expect. To see the race tracker click here or for a more graphic version click here