Vendee Globe Race - View the finish live
by Sail-World today at 5:10 am
French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h and British skipper Alex Thomson will finish their non-stop solo round the world race on Thursday afternoon or evening local time.
Banque Populaire VIII (Armel Le Cleac'h) looks set to be first to finish in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race © Team Banque Populaire
The arrival of the Vendée Globe will be broadcast LIVE on January 19 between 5.30 p.m and 8.00 p.m (GMT) on the event's Dailymotion channel. Click below to view.
Given that the race leader is close reaching in winds averaging 20knots and on relatively flat water the finish could be earlier than organisers expect. To see the race tracker click here
or for a more graphic version click here
[LIVE] Vendée Globe 2016/2017 Live par VendeeGlobeTV
