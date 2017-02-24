Vendee Globe - Video of Conrad Colman finish in Les Sables d'Olonne
by Vendee Globe today at 8:29 pm
Scenes of Kiwi solo round the world racer, Conrad Colman taken at the finish of the Vendee Globe race, which #crazykiwi completed under jury rig after being dismasted 700nm from the finish.
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
In Foresight Natural Energy Colman became the first New Zealand sailor to complete the Vendee Globe, he also became the first in eight editions of the race to sail the entire race using only renewable energy sources.
