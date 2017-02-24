Please select your home edition
Vendee Globe - Video of Conrad Colman finish in Les Sables d'Olonne

by Vendee Globe today at 8:29 pm
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Scenes of Kiwi solo round the world racer, Conrad Colman taken at the finish of the Vendee Globe race, which #crazykiwi completed under jury rig after being dismasted 700nm from the finish.

In Foresight Natural Energy Colman became the first New Zealand sailor to complete the Vendee Globe, he also became the first in eight editions of the race to sail the entire race using only renewable energy sources.

Vendee Globe - Heerema delayed by Biscay lows
With 16 boats now finished, eighth edition of the Vendée Globe becomes the race with greatest ever number of finishers. With 16 boats now finished, the eighth edition of the Vendée Globe becomes the race with greatest ever number of finishers. Until now it was the 2000-2001 edition, with 24 starters and 15 finishers, which saw the biggest number of starters reach the end of their race at the legendary South Nouch buoy.
Posted today at 10:24 am Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman's thoughts on his incredible performance
Colman was the first boat in the history of the race to finish using only natural energy, no fossil fuels After finishing 16th in the Vendee Globe, crossing the finish line under the jury rig which had carried him the final 720 miles of his race since he was dismasted, Conrad Colman was greeted by a hero's welcome into Les Sables d'Olone. The first New Zealander to complete the race he was also the first boat in the history of the race to finish using only natural energy, no fossil fuels.
Posted on 24 Feb Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman finishes under jury rig
Colman constructed and stepped a remarkable jury rig which has allowed him to sail the final 740 miles of 27,440nm race New Zealander Conrad Colman wrote a new chapter in the storied history of the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line of the eighth edition of the non stop solo round the world race under a makeshift jury rig.
Posted on 24 Feb Vendée Globe – Romain Attanasio takes fifteenth place
French skipper Romain Attanasio, sailing Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys, took 15th place in the solo race around the world French skipper Romain Attanasio, sailing Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys, took 15th place in the non stop solo race around the world this morning (Friday 24th February) when he crossed the finish line at 1006hrs UTC.
Posted on 24 Feb Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman finishes under jury rig - First images
New Zealand solo sailor Conrad Colman has finished the Vendee Globe race under Jury rig. New Zealand solo sailor Conrad Colman has finished the Vendee Globe race under Jury rig. Here are the first images from the finish in Les Sables d'Olonne
Posted on 24 Feb Vendee Globe - Last night at sea for CrazyKiwi Superhero Conrad Colman
At the latest position report at 0430UTC dismasted solo sailor Conrad Colman is 67nm from the finish at Les Sables At the latest position report at 0430UTC dismasted solo sailor Conrad Colman is 67nm from the finish at Les Sables d'Olonne and looks set to complete one of the most inspiring race finishes in sailing history. After latching into a more favourable weather system, Colman's speed has tripled to around 6.7kts and he is expected to finish in 10hrs or 1430hrs UTC.
Posted on 24 Feb Vendée Globe – ETAs becoming clearer for Attanasio and Colman
Conrad Colman is only 163 miles from the finish, and although under jury rig is making 6.8 knots towards the finish. Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy) is only 163 miles from the finish, and although under jury rig is making 6.8 knots towards the finish. Eve though the NW’ly wind will continue to veer northerly during the night and become lighter at times later in the day tomorrow, the Crazy Kiwi hopes to arrive on Friday night.
Posted on 23 Feb Vendée Globe – The best of Didac Costa
Didac Costa's welcome back was big. At the heart of it were the men and women of the Les Sables d'Olonne fire service. Didac Costa's welcome back to Les Sables d'Olonne was big. And at the heart of it were the men and women of the Les Sables d'Olonne fire service.
Posted on 23 Feb Vendée Globe – Didac Costa takes 14th place
The tenacious, driven Costa succeeded with one of the smallest budgets of 29 skippers who started race on November 6th. The tenacious, driven Costa has succeeded with one of the smallest budgets of the 29 skippers who started the race on November 6th.
Posted on 23 Feb Vendee Globe - Foresight Natural Energy Day 109 - Ancient Homer
The wind has died. The one proud mainsail drags lazily back and forth across the cabin top. The wind has died. The one proud mainsail drags lazily back and forth across the cabin top. Even the rippling laughter of the wake down the side of the hull has dulled as Foresight Natural Energy lethargically crawls across the dark disk of the horizon. The bright orange jib is the only flash of colour in a quiet world where a dull lead coloured sea lolls under a pewter sky.
Posted on 23 Feb
