Vendee Globe - Video of Conrad Colman finish in Les Sables d'Olonne

- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe - Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe

by Vendee Globe today at 8:29 pmIn Foresight Natural Energy Colman became the first New Zealand sailor to complete the Vendee Globe, he also became the first in eight editions of the race to sail the entire race using only renewable energy sources.