Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Vendee Globe - Thomson marks time with 60hrs sailing time left in race

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 5:10 am
Banque Populaire VIII, skipper Armel Le Cleac’h (FRA), off the Kerguelen Islands, flown over by the National French Marine Nivose Frigate, during the Vendee Globe, solo sailing race around the world, on November 30th, 2016 Marine Nationale / Nefertiti / Vendee Globe vendeeglobe.org
With around 60hrs sailing left in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe Race, British solo sailor Alex Thomson has improved only 10nm in 24 hours, and remains 75nm behind the race leader Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire V.

According to the latest positions (as of 0500FR or 0400UTC) the two competitors were almost on the latitude of the finish at Les Sables d'Olonne but the optimum route recommends the race leader sail almost to the Scilly Isles, before tacking to lay the finish at les Sables just north of La Rochelle on the western coast of France.

Yesterday at the 2200hrs report, Thomson sailing Hugo Boss was 85nm astern of Le Cleac'h and sailing at 2kts faster. He was expected to sail down his French rival but for much of the last 20 hours the margin has remained constant.

There was one consolation prize for Thomson - the news that the had set a new 24hour solo sailing record.

Recommended routing for the lead boats in the Vendee Globe race with 60hours left to sail. © PredictWind
Recommended routing for the lead boats in the Vendee Globe race with 60hours left to sail. © PredictWind


While the course from Predictwind is radical, the direct route to Les Sables is directly to windward going into an area of light winds, and with winds then expected to strengthen and be directly on the nose.

The race is still predicted to finish on Thursday evening local time.

The yachts are recommended to tack for Les Sables at around 1700hrs UTC and will close reach in winds averaging 23kts to the finish.


Recommended time for the lead yachts to tack and head for the finish of the Vendee Globe Race. © PredictWind
Recommended time for the lead yachts to tack and head for the finish of the Vendee Globe Race. © PredictWind

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Festival of Sails 2017 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson beats 24 hour world distance record
British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe British sailor Alex Thomson has beaten the world sailing record for the second time in the Vendee Globe, travelling 536.81 nautical miles in 24 hours. The previous distance record of 534.48 nautical miles was set by Francois Gabart in the 2012 Vendee Globe, Thomson has sailed an additional 2.33 nautical miles.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe – Thomson smashes 24-hour distance record
Thomson was among a fleet of 29 mostly French solo sailors that set off from Les Sables d'Olonne. During the 24-hour period running up to the 0800 UTC position report he sailed his racing boat Hugo Boss at an average speed of 22.4 knots, or 25.7mph.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe - Amedeo leads quartet round Cape Horn
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. The 38-year-old Parisian journalist-turned-solo sailor rounded Cape Horn on the southernmost tip of South America on his IMOCA 60 Newrest Matmut at 0140 UTC to become the 11th Vendée Globe skipper in the Atlantic.
Posted on 16 Jan Vendee Globe - Not the end for Enda
Enda O'Coineen vowed to complete Vendée Globe by his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen has vowed to 'complete' the Vendée Globe by sailing his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Jan Throttles open in sprint to Vendée Globe finish
The race to the finish line became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. The race to the finish line today became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. After several days of slow progress north in light winds, Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were today blasting towards the home straight of the solo round the world race in winds of up to 30 knots.
Posted on 15 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson holds edge in a testing final week
The two lead boats in the Vendee Globe have a difficult few days ahead as they line up for the finish The two lead boats in the Vendee Globe have a difficult few days ahead as they line up for the finish in Les Sables-d'Olonne, on the west coast of France. Over the past two days, the race leader Armel Le Cleac'h has maintained a lead of 100nm over second placed Alex Thomson, who led the fleet at the first major turning point
Posted on 15 Jan Vendee Globe - Squalls at Cape Horn
In the teeth of a nasty gale the next group of four will enter the Drake Passage this Sunday with 35 to 40 knots of wind In the teeth of a nasty gale the next group of four will enter the Drake Passage this Sunday with 35 to 40 knots of wind, gusting to over 50 knots off Patagonia! Meantime, at the head of the Vendée Globe fleet, the battle is still raging between Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson.
Posted on 15 Jan Vendée Globe – 'Anxious' Le Cléac'h vows to focus on ultimate prize
Armel Le Cléac'h today admitted tensions are running high as he clings to the narrowest of leads over Alex Thomson Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h today admitted tensions are running high as he clings to the narrowest of leads over Briton Alex Thomson just days from the finish line of the solo round the world yacht race. As the Vendée Globe entered its 70th day, Frenchman Le Cléac'h's advantage had been whittled down to 113 nautical miles as he and Thomson raced past the Canary Islands bound for France.
Posted on 14 Jan Vendée Globe - Thomson readies for final assault
Thomson has revealed he has been banking all sleep he possibly can as he prepares to enter final battle for Vendée Globe British sailor Alex Thomson has revealed he has been banking all the sleep he possibly can as he prepares to enter the final battle for Vendée Globe glory.Thomson had this morning reduced the gap to frontrunner Armel Le Cléac'h of France to 123 nautical miles as the leading pair reach the latitude of the Canary Islands.
Posted on 14 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson chops margin down to 100nm - seven days to go
British solo sailor Alex Thomson has eroded the lead of Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h to just 100nm in the past few hours. British solo sailor Alex Thomson has eroded the lead of Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h to just 100nm in the past few hours. But both sailors now appear to be in an area of light air of the Cape Verde Islands
Posted on 13 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy