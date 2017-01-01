Vendee Globe - Thomson makes big gain as race leader slows

by Annie Sheehy and Sail-World today at 12:22 pmThomson has claimed back 64 miles overnight in difficult conditions for the leading two IMOCA’s in the North Atlantic.With 92% of the race complete, Alex is heading towards the Azores and sailing at a speed of 12 knots with 1942 nautical miles standing between him and the race finish at Le Sables d’Olonne. At the latest position report race leader Armel Le Cleac'h (Banque Populaire V) had slowed to less than 4kts while Thomson is sailing at over 12kts.Thomson is currently in light winds between the Cape Verde Islands and the Canaries and hopes to gain on Banque Populaire V ie today. The weather will continue to test Alex as the winds are lighter than usual in the North Atlantic. The important focus on the final leg of the Vendée Globe is to maintain Hugo Boss and reach the finish in record time.If Thomson wins this year’s edition he will be the first Briton to claim victory in this gruelling challenge, a race which to date has been won only by French competitors.