Vendee Globe - Thomson chops margin down to 100nm - seven days to go

Banque Populaire VIII in stronger winds - Armel Le Cleac'h - Vendee Globe 2016/17 © Team Banque Populaire Banque Populaire VIII in stronger winds - Armel Le Cleac'h - Vendee Globe 2016/17 © Team Banque Populaire

by Sail-World.com today at 8:10 pmBut both sailors now appear to be in an area of light air of the Cape Verde Islands.Two days ago the margin between the two was 250nm with race leader, Le Cleac'h sailing Banque Populaire V, appearing to have the race won.However he slowed as the boats moved north to the point where eight hours ago Le Cleac'h was sailing at just over four kts while Thomson in Hugo Boss was hitting 12kts and cut the lead from 150nm to 100nm in that eight hour period.Now both sailors are negotiating the same patch of light air and are down to speeds of 2.5 to 4kts.The margins are taken on the Great Circle Distance to the finish at the Les Sables d'Olonne on the west coast of France, just north of La Rochelle, and are estimating that Le Cleac'h has just under 1800nm to sail.Currently Thomson is positioned on his quarter but further to the west and will be looking for a faster speed to try and snatch the first ever win for a British sailor in the race which is now in its eighth edition.