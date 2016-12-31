Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Kids range

Vendee Globe - The three 'R's' - Repair, Repair, Repair

by Vendee Globe today at 4:04 am
Photo sent from the boat La Fabrique on January 3rd 2017 - 2016 - 17 Vendee Globe © Alan Roura / La Fabrique / Vendée Globe
The ability to repair at sea is absolutely fundamental to completing the Vendée Globe solo round the world race. Michel Desjoyeaux, the only skipper to twice win the legendary singlehanded race, which forbids any kind of outside assistance, often speaks of the skipper needing to be able to deal with one battle each day – one fix, one problem – to stay competitive on the 24,500 miles course from Les Sables d’Olonne to Les Sables d’Olonne. Of the 18 skippers still racing on Day 59 of the race four different solo skippers are having their self-reliance and repairing skills tested, some of them in extremis.

Conrad Colman has made a temporary fix, re-attaching his flailing forestay to the bow of his Foresight Natural Energy using a lashing which he managed to secure despite 50kt winds and huge seas. Some 1300 miles west of Cape Horn, Colman has been making slow, but steady progress to the north east this Tuesday afternoon after the most challenging period of his race yet. The pin which secures the primary forestay is reported to have been lost during a vicious storm between Sunday and Monday.

When the forestay broke free his headsail quickly unfurled and the 34 year old Kiwi-American’s boat was held on its side for several hours in huge seas and violent gusts of over 60kts. “He currently has the sail shredding itself in the wind as a flag from the top of the mast but the risk of dismasting has reduced. He managed to get out to put a length of 12mm dyneema as a supplementary stay from mast head to bowsprit and has two other lower forestays in place and a triple reefed main,” his shore team reported earlier today.

The exhausted skipper told Race Direction that there came a point where he had just closed himself inside the boat and left it to take care of him. He has been recovering since. Colman is reported to have a replacement pin which he will try to replace when the winds reduce sufficiently. This is no simple task.

Photo sent from the boat One planet One Ocean, on December 21st, 2016 - 2016 Vendee Globe © Didac Costa / One Planet One Ocean /Vendée Globe
Photo sent from the boat One planet One Ocean, on December 21st, 2016 - 2016 Vendee Globe © Didac Costa / One Planet One Ocean /Vendée Globe



Eleven hundred miles west, in 13th place, the race’s youngest skipper Alan Roura, 24, had to take emergency action last night when he broke one of his rudders on La Fabrique when it was struck by an object in the water. He was able to stop and replace it with a spare relatively quickly, in spite of the 40kts winds. In 15th, due south of New Zealand, Didac Costa, the Spanish skipper of One Planet One Ocean, is running out of sails. He has had to drop his mainsail after tearing it. He anticipates it will be some time before he can have conditions suitable to make the required repair.

Technofirst Face Ocean, skipper Sebastien Destremau (FRA) Aerial illustration of start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendée Globe
Technofirst Face Ocean, skipper Sebastien Destremau (FRA) Aerial illustration of start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendée Globe



The stress of negotiating the narrow entrance to the bay at Port Esperance in the south of Tasmania, where Sébastien Destremau is making a short pit stop, nearly proved too much. The French skipper struggled with the pressure and admitted he found himself ‘crying like a baby’ for 15 minutes when he felt he could not pick up the required mooring under sail – as required by the race rules. He made an initial U-turn and headed back to sea despite his desperation to check over his rigging before the passage of the Pacific to Cape Horn.

The maneuvering proved successful and Destremau has climbed his rig, discovering that he has to make a carbon composite repair to a spreader. “The stress level to come all this way and try to get in with no charts, no detailed charts - there are rocks and fish farms – and it is very narrow channel – I did not like it,” Destremau recalled today. “It was a nightmare. I even turned around this morning and said ‘I am not going in’. I thought ‘I can’t do this, I am going to smash this boat on the rocks. And believe it or not, I was so tired, so desperate, so disappointed that I cried. I was on the deck crying like a baby. I thought I am going to sail away and just take my chances. And good luck to me in the Pacific. I cried for a good 15 minutes. That was how tired and stressed I was. But now the boat is tied up I am good. I am fine.”

Photo sent from the boat Maitre Coq, on December 28th, 2016.jpg - Vendee Globe © Jeremie Beyou
Photo sent from the boat Maitre Coq, on December 28th, 2016.jpg - Vendee Globe © Jeremie Beyou



At the front of the Vendée Globe fleet Alex Thomson in second is 190 miles behind leader Armel Le Cléac’h. The British skipper of Hugo Boss has struggled at times to find the best of the light, fickle tradewinds. In third, Jérémie Beyou has gained more than 400 miles on the leaders since the Pacific. Now 400 miles, or about one day behind Thomson, Beyou was making 17kts this afternoon to the leading duo’s speeds of eight to nine knots.

Three times winner of La Solitaire du Figaro Beyou said: “I have narrowed the gap a little. It had been a while since I was less than 1000 miles from the leaders. It was largely down to the weather. That has cheered me up. When I’m in good weather, I can use my phone or get data down to the computer. Sometimes it takes three or four hours to get one file. On some days I have managed to get one or two and on others none at all. I don’t have any major worries on Maître CoQ and can use all my sails. I managed to sleep last night and recharge my batteries, which is good as it has been very lively since Cape Horn. It isn’t over yet, as I have a transition to deal with in a few hours from now. I don’t know how that is going to go. If things work out, I’ll be upwind after that along the edge of the high. I’ll then have stronger winds to the Equator.”



Quotes

Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée): “If I manage to keep up my speed, I should reach Cape Horn as the wind shifts. I’ll arrive reaching from the north and when I go by, I’ll be close hauled for two or three hours. When the wind shifts, I’ll head further south, but I should be very close to the Horn. I don’t want to miss it. After that, there is the Lemaire Strait, then the Falklands to deal with. I got a message from the Chilean authorities warning me of the dangers down there. That makes it exciting but also stressful. I should be able to go inside the Lemaire Strait leaving the Falklands to starboard. I should be able to make the most of the current there. It should be fairly quick before I get a lot of wind to deal with off the Falklands. If things go well I shouldn’t have too much upwind sailing before picking up the Brazilian trade winds. I should be getting into the Doldrums on 16th or 17th.”

Louis Burton - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Louis Burton - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org



Armel le Cléac’h, Banque Populaire VIII: “The trade winds are not very well established. We’re heading north on the right tack. After tacking several times to get the right angle, we’re making headway and should get some more wind tomorrow. For the moment, we’re playing around with the squalls and clouds. We’re trying to find the best route to les Sables d’Olonne, but it’s not easy. It’s the same for everyone, as we are under the influence of the high. I have been exercising since the start. There is the physical and mental fatigue. We’re on the home run and we have to keep going. Manoeuvres seem harder than at the start; but after fifty days of racing, we know what to do. We’ll see the state of play after the Doldrums, which are the next hurdle I hope to have a good lead to be able to tackle the Doldrums with a clear head.'

Armel le Cléac'h Banque Populaire VIII - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Armel Le Cléac'h /Banque Populaire/ Vendée Globe
Armel le Cléac'h Banque Populaire VIII - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Armel Le Cléac'h /Banque Populaire/ Vendée Globe



Fabrice Amedeo, Newrest-Matmut: 'It’s getting calmer. I have 25 knots of wind and I’m going to hoist some more sail. I have just been through the toughest conditions since the start of the Vendée Globe with 48 knots of wind. I didn’t suffer any damage, but I had to weather the storm for several hours. It’s the first time I have had to do that on an IMOCA. The rankings are incidental. We’re grouped together here. It’s safer to cross the Pacific like that. The ultimate goal is to finish the Vendée Globe.”

Fabrice Amedeo - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Fabrice Amedeo - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org



Nandor Fa (HUN) Spirit of Hungary: “I had a beautiful sunrise and am sailing upwind in light conditions. It was tough for me when the depression hit us, I was on the east side of it and Conrad was on the west. That was tough for both of us. Maybe I was luckier because I only had 40+kts of wind. The front passed me quite quickly and then I had two small sails and no wind. I had six metres of waves and it was terrible for the boat. I could hardly move at all in the boat or in the cockpit because it was so violent. I have some software problems and the electrical problems I cannot solve. I lost some GPS antennae. I have one left and it is working. I am often frightened. You are scared, tense about losing something. Sometimes you worry about every gust, but if there is anything to be afraid of it is major damage that would not allow me to keep going. Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday when we started. When you are moving well it feels like that. But now it feels like two months away from land. Physically I am not tired but you feel it mentally.”

Photo sent from the boat Spirit of Hungary, on December 14th, 2016 - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Nandor Fa / Spirit of Hungary / Vendée Globe
Photo sent from the boat Spirit of Hungary, on December 14th, 2016 - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Nandor Fa / Spirit of Hungary / Vendée Globe

Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – Day 58 – Sniffing out the trade winds off Brazil
British skipper of Hugo Boss has been able to close gauge, reducing the north-south lateral separation by some 80 miles. In the ongoing duel up the South Atlantic at the front of the round the world race over the last 24 hours Alex Thomson has made a small, but valuable gain against his French rival Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 2 Jan Vendee Globe - Irish sailor philosophical about rig loss - Video
Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen speaks on video about officially retiring from the solo round the world race Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen has officially retired from the solo round the world race, having jettisoned his rig 180nm from New Zealand, after a double crash gybe in a 35kt squall. In this video he explains what happened, and shares his thoughts.
Posted on 2 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson fields questions in the South Atlantic
Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions Hugo Boss skipper, trimmer, mainsheet hand, helmsman, navigator, cook and bowman, Alex Thomson fields some questions from fans on Day 57 of the Vendee Globe, solo round the world race. He talks about power generation, engine use, how he copes with going through a wave, working on the bow, weather analysis, tactics, and best point of sailing for Hugo Boss - or as he puts it 'holiday time'!
Posted on 2 Jan Vendee Globe - Atlantic and Pacific duels take new turns
Armel Le Cléac'h 160 miles ahead of Alex Thomson, are still making only moderate speeds beating upwind in contrary The two clear leaders in the Vendée Globe, Armel Le Cléac'h 160 miles ahead of Alex Thomson, are still making only moderate speeds beating upwind in contrary, northerly winds. They are making east as they seek to connect with the easterly trade winds which are still a further 400 miles - or just over 24 hours to their north
Posted on 2 Jan Vendée Globe comes to a premature end for Enda O'Coineen
In seconds the mast of Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland is broken, falling over the side of the boat. A sudden, unexpectedly strong gust at 35kts of wind overpowered his autopilot, resulting in two crash gybes leaving no time to get a running backstay on to support the mast.
Posted on 1 Jan Vendee Globe - Irish sailor dismasted 180nm from New Zealand
Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen has reported that the mast of his IMOCA Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland has broken. Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen who is racing in 15th place in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race which started in Les Sables d'Olonne, France on Sunday 6th November reported to Race Direction in Paris at 0830hrs UTC today (Sunday 1st January) that the mast of his IMOCA Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland has broken.
Posted on 1 Jan Vendée Globe – New year, new resolution
It was seemingly scripted for the sailor, who is hard-wired to try and win this race at the third time of asking. The Breton sailor pointed out that he has the advantage, if it might be considered as such, of having duelled up the Atlantic in the last edition.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h gets out of sight of Hugo Boss
The yachts Banque Populaire V and Hugo Boss are sailing at 10.2kts and 9.5kts respectively off the coast of Brazil. With just under 5000nm left to sail in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe race, race leader Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) has eased away to a more comfortable 152nm lead over second placed Alex Thomson (GBR). The yachts Banque Populaire V and Hugo Boss are sailing at 10.2kts and 9.5kts respectively off the coast of Brazil. Another match race has developed in the Southern Ocean between Conrad Colman and Nandor Fa.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h's small dividend + Onboard Video
Armel Le Cléac'h has restored his lead to over 130 miles ahead of his British adversary Alex Thomson. Blessed by a rich-get-richer scenario, leading out of a high pressure ridge and its lighter airs, Armel Le Cléac'h has restored his lead to over 130 miles ahead of his British adversary Alex Thomson. Speeds are mostly quite even now between the two and the weather predictions still show small progressive gains to the French skipper who will, in time, ease into stronger, more lifted breezes.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - The Cape Crusader – JP Dick rounds Cape Horn
No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade. The French skipper, who took up solo racing in 2002 after winning the fully crewed Tour de France a la Voile, rounded Cape Horn for his fifth time racing this morning at 0634hrs UTC.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy