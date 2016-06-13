Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Vendee Globe - The Cape Crusader – JP Dick rounds Cape Horn

by Vendee Globe today at 5:06 am
Aerial shot of Jean-Pierre Dick (FRA), skipper St-Michel Virbac, off Bass Strait in Tasmania, during the Vendee Globe, solo sailing race around the world, on December 14th, 2016 Rob Burnett / St-Michel Virbac / Vendee Globe
No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade. The French skipper, who took up solo racing in 2002 after winning the fully crewed Tour de France a la Voile, rounded Cape Horn for his fifth time racing this morning at 0634hrs UTC.

In the pre-dawn half-light, with the familiar silhouette of the iconic rock barely visible, and in strong breezes, Dick passed into the Atlantic Ocean in fourth place in his third Vendée Globe.

Jean-Pierre Dick - 2016 Vendee Globe - 2016 Vendee Globe © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Jean-Pierre Dick - 2016 Vendee Globe - 2016 Vendee Globe © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org



Since 2005 when a dogged, determined Dick finished sixth in his first Vendée Globe with no virtually no power, the soloist who originates from the Mediterranean also completed the 2012-13 race in fourth place but also won back to back Barcelona World Races in 2008 and 2011. Dick may be masking any disappointment that he is not vying for a podium place as he was in 2012-13 before he lost his keel some 2450 miles from the finish line, but the 51 year-old well knows that the climb back to Les Sables d’Olonne often proves the toughest part of the race, when boats and skippers are tired. “There was a lot of wind and you feel that bit of stress when you carry out manoeuvres,” said Dick this morning. “I really enjoyed seeing the legendary Horn. There is always a certain relief, as we have been in the rough stuff for a month and have been cold and wet all the time. I managed to make out the Horn in the half-light.” He added: “My first Horn was back in 2005 and I got hit with 35 knots of wind and my boom was being repaired on the deck. In the 2011 Barcelona World Race with Loïck Peyron we got to within a couple miles. We were like two kids.”

Jean Le Cam rounded Cape Horn in fifth place at 1548hrs UTC, a skipper who is also on his third Vendée Globe rounding of the Cape with Yann Eliès also getting round Cape Horn for the first time at 1656 hrs UTC.

Hugo Boss, skipper Alex Thomson (GBR), off the Kerguelen Islands, flown over by the National French Marine Nivose Frigate, during the Vendee Globe, solo sailing race around the world, on November 30th, 2016 © Marine Nationale / Nefertiti / Vendee Globe vendeeglobe.org
Hugo Boss, skipper Alex Thomson (GBR), off the Kerguelen Islands, flown over by the National French Marine Nivose Frigate, during the Vendee Globe, solo sailing race around the world, on November 30th, 2016 © Marine Nationale / Nefertiti / Vendee Globe vendeeglobe.org



Since emerging into better breeze first thing this morning Armel Le Cléac’h has seen his advance over Alex Thomson restored from under 30 miles early this morning to over 130 miles on the midafternoon rankings. When Thomson (Hugo Boss) reported in to Race HQ this morning he said he was making just 2.4kts of boat speed, but he is expected to get out of the worst of the light airs this Friday evening. Of his huge 800 miles comeback since last weekend, Thomson said: “It’s the luck of the draw, isn’t it.” He remains in good humour, even considering he expects the advantage to continue with his French rival, who he says will likely always lead into the stronger, more lifted breeze. When he spoke he was struggling to keep his sails always filled because of the gentle rise and fall of the Atlantic swell, some 550 miles SE of Rio.

“At the moment the sea state is pretty flat, there is some swell, the boat is rocking up and down a bit, so whatever way you do get on is very quickly lost in the little swell as the boat lurches. But, a little bit more wind and a flatter sea we will be off like a robber’s dog. I am not really going very fast and I don’t imagine I will go very fast today at all, I have to wait for the high pressure to come past me, I will lose some of the miles I have been gaining. But I should not lose eight hundred and so that is OK.”

Of his rebound back to be within 30 miles, Thomson said: “It was the luck of the draw. It could just as easily be Jérémie catching up to me or I could have been Armel going another eight hundred away from me. It is the luck of the draw. We got close but Armel has always been in front, he was always going to get to the other side of the high pressure before me. And he will extend away. But it means I am going to be closer than I was. It gives me some hope and some chance to be in contention. The target is to be in contention at some point up the Atlantic, close enough to have a chance at the title coming into the finish.

But that is a long, long way away. I will need to have some luck with the weather. The chances of making a remarkable comeback are quite slim but to be this close is much better than being eight hundred miles away.” Thomson added: “My communications are not great. I am able to get some weather. I have to try to get the one working satellite dish in the right orientation to see the satellite. I am not getting every single forecast. I am getting one a day. Now I am pointing more north I have good reception. I am trying to make some gains to get better wind information. Less than four knots we are parked. At four and a half, five, six knots you are going, depending on the angle. So at six knots wind speed you can be doing eight knots boat speed.”

Enda O'Coineen (IRL), skipper Kilcullen Voyager - Team Ireland, at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 - 2016 Vendee Globe © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Enda O'Coineen (IRL), skipper Kilcullen Voyager - Team Ireland, at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 - 2016 Vendee Globe © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org



Enda O’Coineen confirmed by satellite phone this afternoon that he had struggled to get an anchor hold in Pegasus Bay and had left to rest and reassess his options. The Irish skipper of Kilcullen Voyager Team Ireland said he had been blown around because he cannot drop his main fully because of the damaged mast track on his IMOCA. During the 2000-1 race when Yves Parlier anchored to repair his mast, he too reported problems holding anchor in the heavy weed.

Quotes

Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy): “After writing previously that my strategy with the big depression had worked out as planned, I received one final reminder that mother nature plays by her own rules. Running in 25-30 knots of wind with nice surfs on the swells, I was keeping watch and was happy with how I had played my hand when.... WHAM! The boat went over onto its side. The gust was over in less than a minute but had spiked at 50 knots and had ripped the jib from luff to leach. Day brought less wind but the sea was still highly agitated from the storm.

As soon as I prepared to climb the main halyard, the flailing tentacles of the broken sail wrapped themselves around it and jerked it violently in all directions. Even my body weight on the rope couldn't calm it. Heading for the top of the sail, 25 meters off the sea, lower parts of the sail captured my new climbing rope and started pulling me from below. I was now stuck, unable to go up or down. Eventually I was able to pull in enough slack to move up again, but each gain in height was now accompanied by a fight with the line. Finally at the top of the sail, I was able to cut the lashing to liberate the sail.”

Conrad Colman - A cold day in the Southern Ocean aboard Foresight Natural Energy, on December 14th, 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman - A cold day in the Southern Ocean aboard Foresight Natural Energy, on December 14th, 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe



Romain Attanasio (Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys): “Water came into my boat and triggered my distress beacon. I have hidden it away in my pressure cooker, as it will keep sending or six days. I had a horrible night with water everywhere. There’s a unit outside where you can get the beacon out easily in an emergency and I think the beacon must have damaged its housing. The time I sorted it out, I had a lady from the Australian rescue services asking whether they needed to send a rescue team. This morning I tried to make crepes to change from freeze dried food, but they just wouldn’t cook, although I did manage to eat them. I’m pleased to be here even if the weather isn’t making things easy. Each time there is a hurdle to get over, I get held up and those ahead of me get away from me. The Indian is hard and complicated. I can’t wait for the Pacific.”

Photo sent from the boat Famille Mary - Etamine du Lys, on December 19th, 2016 © Romain Attanasio / Famille Mary / Vendée Globe
Photo sent from the boat Famille Mary - Etamine du Lys, on December 19th, 2016 © Romain Attanasio / Famille Mary / Vendée Globe



Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean): “Conditions are fine with twenty knots of wind on the beam. It’s much better than it has been when the boat was slamming a lot. Conditions should remain favourable to New Zealand. I should be able to make gains in the right direction without pushing too hard. Christmas and the New Year are a bit tough. This hasn’t been the best week of my race. You really feel alone at this time of year. Everyone else is celebrating, getting presents, drinking and here we are all alone. I intend to stop in New Zealand to carry out a thorough check-up, unless I get close to Tasmania, in which case I’ll stop there. But conditions are currently good to New Zealand, whereas in a few days from now they won’t be.”

Sebastien Destremau (FRA), skipper Technofirst Face Ocean, at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 - 2016 Vendee Globe © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Sebastien Destremau (FRA), skipper Technofirst Face Ocean, at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 - 2016 Vendee Globe © Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org

Helm Events 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Margin shrinks to 28nm before Le Cleac'h gets breeze
Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss appears to have completed one of the biggest comebacks ever in the history of the Vendee Globe After Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss appears to have completed one of the biggest comebacks ever in the history of the Vendee Globe, reducing his delta to 28 miles this Friday morning from over 800 miles last Friday, his rival Armel Le Cléac'h has found a light easterly breeze and is now moving away from the British skipper who was making just over three knots.
Posted on 30 Dec Vendee Globe - Thomson cuts leader's 818nm margin to nothing - Day 54
British solo racer, Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has cut the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire to just 34nm British solo racer, Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has cut the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire to just 34nm at the latest sked. With the Brit sailing at 14kts to the Frenchman's 4kts - expect a lead change very soon.
Posted on 29 Dec Vendée Globe – Thomson still making gains on leader Le Cléac'h
The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the British skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised today but the French solo racer who has topped the solo round the world race
Posted on 28 Dec Vendée Globe–Day 52– Third placed Beyou makes Cape Horn for first time
After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn, laying to rest the spectres of his past attempts as he holds an excellent, hard earned third place overall in this eighth edition of the solo round the world race.
Posted on 27 Dec Vendée Globe – First Cape Horn for Jérémie Beyou
It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne. It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 27 Dec Vendée Globe – Day 51 – Beyou approaches Cape Horn
Lying third he is, once again, over 750 miles behind the fast moving Alex Thomson and some 1100 miles behind Le Cléac'h. Lying third he is, once again, more than 750 miles behind the fast moving Brit, Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss and some 1100 miles behind the race leader Le Cléac'h. Beyou grew up on the Bay of Morlaix with Le Cléac'h and when they were young, Beyou took the young Armel out on his father's Quarter Tonner.
Posted on 26 Dec Vendée Globe – Thomson rounds Cape Horn on Christmas Day
Thomson’s time to Cape Horn beats the previous record set by Francois Garbart in the 2012-2013 edition by 3d 6hrs 10mins Thomson’s time to Cape Horn beats the previous record set by Francois Garbart in the 2012-2013 edition by 3d 6hrs 10mins. This is the first time in the race’s history that skippers have rounded this landmark by Christmas.
Posted on 25 Dec Vendée Globe – Light winds in Atlantic and gale warning in the Pacific
While Armel Le Cléac'h is waiting for the wind to return Alex Thomson is sailing at more than 20 knots towards Cape Horn Hugo Boss is sailing with southerly winds at more than 20 knots towards Cape Horn on starboard tack, the good tack for his remaining foil. In the Atlantic Ocean, the wind is very light for Banque Populaire VIII, but it should only last a few hours.
Posted on 24 Dec Vendée Globe – Thomson’s festive dinner at Cape Horn?
Alex Thomson, the British skipper lying second in the solo round the world race should be passing Cape Horn. As Queen Elizabeth II delivers her 64th Christmas Speech at 1500hrs GMT, addressing the British nation and the 52 member states of the Commonwealth, Alex Thomson, the British skipper lying second in the solo round the world race should be passing Cape Horn.
Posted on 24 Dec Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h’s Islands route in light airs
The Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has taken a passage close to some of the small islands of Tierra del Fuego Due to the light westerly winds which have been with him since he rounded Cape Horn, the Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has taken a passage close to some of the small islands of Tierra del Fuego and this morning is passing just seven miles to the east of Isla de los Estados (Staten Island from the Dutch Stateneiland).
Posted on 24 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy