Vendee Globe - Still racing…Sebastien Destremau at latitude of Morocco

TechnoFirst Face Ocean skipper Sebastien Destremau FRA at start of the Vendee Globe in Les Sables d Olonne France on November 6th 2016 Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe © TechnoFirst Face Ocean skipper Sebastien Destremau FRA at start of the Vendee Globe in Les Sables d Olonne France on November 6th 2016 Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152183

by Vendee Globe today at 6:42 amWith 1660 miles to go to the finish, the skipper of TechnoFirst-faceOcean has found some more wind and at noon today was making eight knots.The wind is due to strengthen this evening to 20-25 knots, which should enable the skipper to step up the pace. Tomorrow evening (Saturday), TechnoFirst-faceOcean is expecting 35-40 knot SW’ly winds off the Azores. After a small transition zone to cross on Sunday, the SW’ly wind is expected to strengthen again and accompany him all the way to Les Sables, where he is due to finish on 10th March.