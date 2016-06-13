Vendee Globe - No respite for Didac Costa

Aerial images of the IMOCA boat One Planet One Ocean skipper Didac Costa ESP during training for the Vendee Globe 2016 © Jean Marie Liot / DPPI Aerial images of the IMOCA boat One Planet One Ocean skipper Didac Costa ESP during training for the Vendee Globe 2016 © Jean Marie Liot / DPPI

Another windy night, I've almost lost count of how many... Before dawn a squall brought 47 knots of wind. Everything holds for now, but with such a sea state and wind I sometimes have the feeling that something will eventually burst.





Anything on board, the simplest thing such as moving around or eating is complicated. It is also difficult to rest. I do not regret having lost nm a few days ago, diverting a little to the north, the sea is mountainous and I do not want to imagine how it would have been closer to the center of the low ... I have doubts about my strategy in the next few hours: go further south and find more wind, but with the lack of the Blast Reacher and so having to use the J2 (Solent) and continue adding hours of use to it; or gain some north and with a lighter wind to hoist a bigger sail: the FR0.



We will see... Although there are still days to go, the GRIB models predict a squall that will develop more or less deep where One Planet One Ocean should be on the 27th and 28th. I will have to keep an eye on it.

