Vendee Globe - NEWSFLASH - Dismast of Foresight Natural Energy
by Vendee Globe today at 1:50 am
At 2200 UTC this Friday the 10th February, kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman competing in the round the world sailing race Vendée Globe called his team to inform them that his IMOCA Foresight Natural Energy dismasted.
Conrad Colman (NZL), skipper 100% Natural Energy, before the start of the Vendee Globe 2016 © Jean-Louis Carli / DPPI / Vendée Globe
The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging (mast and mainsail) and he managed to save the boom.
Colman (33 years old) was sailing upwind in a NE wind of 30-35 knots under the J3 and 3 reefs in the mainsail when the boat dismasted. His location is less than 300 nm from the coast of Portugal.
All of the Kiwi skipper's team is mobilized and working to help him find solutions to get to land without assistance.
It is obviously a great disappointment for Conrad who has already completed 97% of his first Vendée Globe and is only 793 nm from final port Les Sables d’Olonne, in France.
More information to follow.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151682