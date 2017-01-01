Vendee Globe - Last roll of the dice for Conrad Colman

by Sail-World.com today at 11:27 amDismasted sole sailor, Conrad Colman (NZL/FRA/USA) has repaired his main boom, and will attempt to hoist the boom into position to form the main spar in his jury rig.His team filed an update on Monday:Colman was dismasted at 2230hrs on Friday night, approximately 700nm from the finish in Les Sables and 300nm off the Portuguese coast. He cut away his main rig. The main boom was also damaged which had to be repaired before it could be lifted into place.Currently Colman is in 11th place overall in the solo circumnavigation.