Vendee Globe - Last roll of the dice for Conrad Colman

today at 11:27 am
Conrad Colman working on the main boom repair aboard Foresight Natural Energy © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Dismasted sole sailor, Conrad Colman (NZL/FRA/USA) has repaired his main boom, and will attempt to hoist the boom into position to form the main spar in his jury rig.

His team filed an update on Monday:

Conrad finished the repairs on the boom during the night. The composite is cooking with heating pads and a survival blanket. He'll put it up this morning if he thinks that it is dry and strong enough. The break being 3m away from the base of the boom, if it holds he will be able to put in place his jury rig but if it doesn't that will be the end of the adventure. Thanks for all your positive vibes

Colman was dismasted at 2230hrs on Friday night, approximately 700nm from the finish in Les Sables and 300nm off the Portuguese coast. He cut away his main rig. The main boom was also damaged which had to be repaired before it could be lifted into place.

Currently Colman is in 11th place overall in the solo circumnavigation.
