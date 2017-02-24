Vendee Globe - Last night at sea for CrazyKiwi Superhero Conrad Colman

Conrad Colman looks forward to his last night at sea in the Vendee Globe race © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe Conrad Colman looks forward to his last night at sea in the Vendee Globe race © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 3:11 amAfter latching into a more favourable weather system, Colman's speed has tripled to around 6.7kts and he is expected to finish in 10hrs or 1430hrs UTC.He is expected to become the first competitor in the history of the Vendee Globe to complete the round the globe course using renewable energy alone. A week ago he dismasted 700nm from the finish while on course to finish in 10th place in the most challenging singlehanded course in sailing. He erected a jury rig and managed to continue racing , but is now on Day 109 and carried food for only 100 days - and has been living mainly on a diet of cress grown onboard and liferaft biscuits.Along the way he has survived a lengthy knockdown in the Southern Ocean, with the boat being pinned on her side. He also had a fire on board which took out several systems.The plan if he arrives before 1745hrs UTC (1845hrs local time) is that he will enter the harbour at Les Sables d'Olonne as his IMOCA60 Foresight Natural Energy can enter directly into the channel with the tide.If he comes after 1845hrs local time, Colman will remain on board the boat with his technical team to wait for the tide in the morning and it will enter in the channel at 2000hrs local time.In the unlikely event that he arrives on Saturday morning Colman can go down the channel between 1300hrs and 1900hrs.In all options Conrad Colman will be aboard his boat for his passage through descent of the channel, and will be interviewed at the pontoon before going on the main stage and then to the official press conference.The media conference will be broadcast live on Facebook.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151993