Vendee Globe - Irish sailor philosophical about rig loss - Video
by Sail-World.com today at 9:58 am
Irish Vendee Globe sailor Enda O'Coineen has officially retired from the solo round the world race, having jettisoned his rig 180nm from New Zealand, after a double crash gybe in a 35kt squall.
Enda O'Coineen (IRL), skipper Kilcullen Voyager - Team Ireland, training solo for the Vendee Globe, off Belle-Ile on October 6, 2016 Vendee Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org
In this video he explains what happened, and shares his thoughts.
