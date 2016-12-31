Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

Vendee Globe - Irish sailor dismasted 180nm from New Zealand

by Vendee Globe/Sail-World.com today at 10:43 am
Kilcullen Voyager - Team Ireland, skipper Enda O'Coineen (IRL) at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 Jean-Marie Liot / DPPI / Vendée Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Irish sailor Enda O'Coineen reported to Race Direction in Paris at 0830hrs UTC today (Sunday 1st January) that the mast of his IMOCA Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland has broken.

He is sailing in the Vendee Globe non-stop solo round the world race which started in Les Sables d'Olonne, France on Sunday 6th November. He was lying in 15th place at the time of the incident.

Positioned some 180 nautical miles to the south east of Dunedin, New Zealand O'Coineen, 60, was racing in 35kts of SSE wind when the rig broke. The skipper is uninjured and reported that he was starting to secure his boat and the broken pieces of the rig and planned to head to New Zealand which, in the current weather situation, is downwind for him.

The skipper is in contact with his Technical Team and Race Direction. A full assessment of his situation is being made and more details will be published later.

Earlier the Irish sailor had pulled into the south of New Zealand after sailing 280 miles to the north west of his original track.

O'Coineen completed an exhausting set of repairs to his computers, reset his automatic pilots and secured his mainsail with two reefs and the option to go just a little smaller, before getting back on the racecourse on New Years Day.

He had made two failed attempts to anchor in Pegasus Bay on Stewart Island to the south of New Zealand. The beds of thick seaweed and strong NE'ly winds made it difficult for are making it hard for O'Coineen to get a secure hold. Additionally O'Coineen had damaged the mainsail track making the sail difficult to lower.
Helm Events 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsHenri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – New year, new resolution
It was seemingly scripted for the sailor, who is hard-wired to try and win this race at the third time of asking. The Breton sailor pointed out that he has the advantage, if it might be considered as such, of having duelled up the Atlantic in the last edition.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h gets out of sight of Hugo Boss
The yachts Banque Populaire V and Hugo Boss are sailing at 10.2kts and 9.5kts respectively off the coast of Brazil. With just under 5000nm left to sail in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe race, race leader Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) has eased away to a more comfortable 152nm lead over second placed Alex Thomson (GBR). The yachts Banque Populaire V and Hugo Boss are sailing at 10.2kts and 9.5kts respectively off the coast of Brazil. Another match race has developed in the Southern Ocean between Conrad Colman and Nandor Fa.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h's small dividend + Onboard Video
Armel Le Cléac'h has restored his lead to over 130 miles ahead of his British adversary Alex Thomson. Blessed by a rich-get-richer scenario, leading out of a high pressure ridge and its lighter airs, Armel Le Cléac'h has restored his lead to over 130 miles ahead of his British adversary Alex Thomson. Speeds are mostly quite even now between the two and the weather predictions still show small progressive gains to the French skipper who will, in time, ease into stronger, more lifted breezes.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - The Cape Crusader – JP Dick rounds Cape Horn
No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade. The French skipper, who took up solo racing in 2002 after winning the fully crewed Tour de France a la Voile, rounded Cape Horn for his fifth time racing this morning at 0634hrs UTC.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Margin shrinks to 28nm before Le Cleac'h gets breeze
Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss appears to have completed one of the biggest comebacks ever in the history of the Vendee Globe After Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss appears to have completed one of the biggest comebacks ever in the history of the Vendee Globe, reducing his delta to 28 miles this Friday morning from over 800 miles last Friday, his rival Armel Le Cléac'h has found a light easterly breeze and is now moving away from the British skipper who was making just over three knots.
Posted on 30 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Thomson cuts leader's 818nm margin to nothing - Day 54
British solo racer, Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has cut the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire to just 34nm British solo racer, Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has cut the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire to just 34nm at the latest sked. With the Brit sailing at 14kts to the Frenchman's 4kts - expect a lead change very soon.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Vendée Globe – Thomson still making gains on leader Le Cléac'h
The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the British skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised today but the French solo racer who has topped the solo round the world race
Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Vendée Globe–Day 52– Third placed Beyou makes Cape Horn for first time
After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn, laying to rest the spectres of his past attempts as he holds an excellent, hard earned third place overall in this eighth edition of the solo round the world race.
Posted on 27 Dec 2016 Vendée Globe – First Cape Horn for Jérémie Beyou
It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne. It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 27 Dec 2016 Vendée Globe – Day 51 – Beyou approaches Cape Horn
Lying third he is, once again, over 750 miles behind the fast moving Alex Thomson and some 1100 miles behind Le Cléac'h. Lying third he is, once again, more than 750 miles behind the fast moving Brit, Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss and some 1100 miles behind the race leader Le Cléac'h. Beyou grew up on the Bay of Morlaix with Le Cléac'h and when they were young, Beyou took the young Armel out on his father's Quarter Tonner.
Posted on 26 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy