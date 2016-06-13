Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 4

Vendee Globe - Have the tables turned?

by Vendee Globe today at 7:14 am
Alex Thomson on the bow of Hugo Boss © Alex Thomson Racing
After Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss appears to have completed one of the biggest comebacks ever in the history of the Vendee Globe, reducing his delta to 28 miles this Friday morning from over 800 miles last Friday, his rival Armel Le Cléac'h has found a light easterly breeze and is now moving away from the British skipper who was making just over three knots.

Elsewhere in the fleet Enda O'Coineen is approaching his anchorage of choice at Stewart Island south of New Zealand and Jean Pierre Dick is approaching Cape Horn.

There are 600 testing, head scratching miles ahead of the leaders to Cabo Frio - by Rio - where the breezes appear to strengthen and become more consistent. These miles in the South Atlantic are a patchwork of windless cells, little local ridges of high pressure waiting like sticky tentacles of light winds and mini-depressions. This area is a notorious battleground where breezes are hard to predict, where the weather models and routing software often struggle for accuracy. And just as Thomson has got himself almost within touching distance, at the closest he has been to Le Cléac'h in 27 days of racing, it appears as the tables have swung back in the French skipper's favour. Thomson's route - 120 miles or so to the east of that taken by Le Cléac'h - may be about a longer term investment but for the moment Le Cléac'h is in a light breeze and back in control.

Dick (StMichel-Virbac) is propelled by a good westerly air stream and should just be able to see the familiar outline of the rock at sunrise. The two skippers chasing him will go through a similar experience around ten hours later. Jean Le Cam (Finistère Mer Vent) is around ten miles ahead of Yann Eliès (Quéguiner-Leucémie Espoir). All three will be making their entrance into the Atlantic with a westerly air stream, which is set to weaken as they reach Staten Island. They will have to wait until midday on Saturday for the weather to change with a new low developing off Patagonia.

Photo sent from the boat Comme Un Seul Homme, on December 29th, 2016 © Eric Bellion / Vendee Globe
Photo sent from the boat Comme Un Seul Homme, on December 29th, 2016 © Eric Bellion / Vendee Globe



A southern low should also enable Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée) to take advantage of a south-westerly breeze, which is cold, but will push him along the edge of the Antarctic Exclusion Zone, but looking ahead to around five days from now, his rounding of Cape Horn is not looking easy with a high blocking his path… This could allow Nándor Fa (Spirit of Hungary) and Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy) to narrow the gap as they will have a front right behind them. As for the five to the south of Chatham Island, the low-pressure system has scattered the skippers. Still led by Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme) with Arnaud Boissières (La Mie Câline) and Alan Roura (La Fabrique) in his wake, Fabrice Amedeo (Newrest-Matmut) and Rich Wilson (Great America IV) have preferred to play it safe by heading towards the NE to avoid the nasty seas and very strong winds.

Irishman, Enda O’Coineen is about to arrive on Stewart Island and may moor in the same bay as Yves Parlier in 2001. It will be obvious later this morning where he decides to shelter the goal is to carry out a thorough check up of Kilcullen Voyager-Team Ireland and repairs need to be made to her mast track and autopilots. Didac Costa (One Planet-One Ocean) has also been busy carrying out repairs to his steering over the past couple of days.

The Catalan sailor is now back racing pushed along by a low, which he tackled from the centre. He now has Romain Attanasio (Famille Mary-Étamine du Lys) right behind him, while Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) and Pieter Heerema (No Way Back) still have 750 miles to sail before entering the Pacific. Now 8000 miles - or one third of the race course - separate the two frontrunners from the pair at the rear more than an ocean behind.

Quotes

Jérémie Beyou (Maître CoQ): “It took time for the wind to develop after Cape Horn, particularly around Staten Island. I found myself in an area of light airs. The wind finally arrived from the SW and reached forty knots around the Falklands, but the breeze is not very stable. The wind should last for a few more hours, but afterwards, it is looking more complicated. There is a transition zone with very little wind before we set off again upwind. You have to be ready for anything in this area, as it is where the weather systems develop for the whole of the South Atlantic.

There are small lows which pop up and highs which move around… I’m not really watching Jean-Pierre Dick, as he is 800 miles behind, with several weather systems between us, so we won’t experience the same conditions. I am going to have to remain focused until Cape Frio, but then after that, it should be much simpler with the trade winds”.

Maitre Coq, skipper Jeremie Beyou (FRA) at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendée Globe
Maitre Coq, skipper Jeremie Beyou (FRA) at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 © Vincent Curutchet / DPPI / Vendée Globe

Zhik Dinghy 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Vendee Globe - Thomson cuts leader's 818nm margin to nothing - Day 54
British solo racer, Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has cut the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire to just 34nm British solo racer, Alex Thomson sailing Hugo Boss has cut the lead of Armel Le Cleac'h in Banque Populaire to just 34nm at the latest sked. With the Brit sailing at 14kts to the Frenchman's 4kts - expect a lead change very soon.
Posted on 29 Dec Vendée Globe – Thomson still making gains on leader Le Cléac'h
The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised The big losses which leader Armel Le Cléac'h has suffered over recent days to the British skipper Alex Thomson have stabilised today but the French solo racer who has topped the solo round the world race
Posted on 28 Dec Vendée Globe–Day 52– Third placed Beyou makes Cape Horn for first time
After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn, laying to rest the spectres of his past attempts as he holds an excellent, hard earned third place overall in this eighth edition of the solo round the world race.
Posted on 27 Dec Vendée Globe – First Cape Horn for Jérémie Beyou
It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne. It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 27 Dec Vendée Globe – Day 51 – Beyou approaches Cape Horn
Lying third he is, once again, over 750 miles behind the fast moving Alex Thomson and some 1100 miles behind Le Cléac'h. Lying third he is, once again, more than 750 miles behind the fast moving Brit, Alex Thomson on Hugo Boss and some 1100 miles behind the race leader Le Cléac'h. Beyou grew up on the Bay of Morlaix with Le Cléac'h and when they were young, Beyou took the young Armel out on his father's Quarter Tonner.
Posted on 26 Dec Vendée Globe – Thomson rounds Cape Horn on Christmas Day
Thomson’s time to Cape Horn beats the previous record set by Francois Garbart in the 2012-2013 edition by 3d 6hrs 10mins Thomson’s time to Cape Horn beats the previous record set by Francois Garbart in the 2012-2013 edition by 3d 6hrs 10mins. This is the first time in the race’s history that skippers have rounded this landmark by Christmas.
Posted on 25 Dec Vendée Globe – Light winds in Atlantic and gale warning in the Pacific
While Armel Le Cléac'h is waiting for the wind to return Alex Thomson is sailing at more than 20 knots towards Cape Horn Hugo Boss is sailing with southerly winds at more than 20 knots towards Cape Horn on starboard tack, the good tack for his remaining foil. In the Atlantic Ocean, the wind is very light for Banque Populaire VIII, but it should only last a few hours.
Posted on 24 Dec Vendée Globe – Thomson’s festive dinner at Cape Horn?
Alex Thomson, the British skipper lying second in the solo round the world race should be passing Cape Horn. As Queen Elizabeth II delivers her 64th Christmas Speech at 1500hrs GMT, addressing the British nation and the 52 member states of the Commonwealth, Alex Thomson, the British skipper lying second in the solo round the world race should be passing Cape Horn.
Posted on 24 Dec Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h’s Islands route in light airs
The Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has taken a passage close to some of the small islands of Tierra del Fuego Due to the light westerly winds which have been with him since he rounded Cape Horn, the Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has taken a passage close to some of the small islands of Tierra del Fuego and this morning is passing just seven miles to the east of Isla de los Estados (Staten Island from the Dutch Stateneiland).
Posted on 24 Dec Vendee Globe - No respite for Didac Costa
Didac Costa is in nineteenth place 6940 miles from the leader, currently less than ten miles behind Pieter Heerema Catalan sailor Didac Costa is in nineteenth place 6940 miles from the leader, currently less than ten miles behind Pieter Heerema in terms of distance to the finish, he is approaching the longitude of Cape Leeuwin. Conditions have not been simple, as he explains in his message today.
Posted on 24 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy