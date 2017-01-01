Vendee Globe - From Conrad Colman this evening

Conrad Colman new mainsheet arrangement - Vendee Globe 2016-2017

by Vendee Globe today at 4:34 amGoing upwind however its all about flow, flow over both sides of the sail. With sails of the correct shape the wind accelerates more on the outside of the sail than the inside and the resulting pressure differential sucks the boat along. Ideally the jib also pre-accelerates the wind for the mainsail so their combined thrust is greater than the sum of their individual contributions.To this end I have been stringing up bits of rope all over the boat to alter the direction of pull in the sheets for both sails to try to create the most harmonious shapes possible. I might only be doing three - four knots but that’s a third of what I would be normally doing in these conditions and I have a lot less than a third of the normal sail area.Aside from trimming the sails, I am sponging the inside of the boat to get out all the water I can (lighter =faster) and polishing the Solbian solar panels because they're my only source of 0 emissions energy now that the boat is too slow to generate power with the hydrogenerator function of the OceanVolt motor. I'm still hoping to be able to finish the race as 0 emissions but that means that the boat is on an electrical diet that is as severe as my food diet!