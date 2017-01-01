Please select your home edition
Vendee Globe - From Conrad Colman this evening

by Vendee Globe today at 4:34 am
Conrad Colman new mainsheet arrangement - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 Vendee Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org
I might not be going very fast but I'm certainly keeping busy here on Foresight Natural Energy. Indeed, never have I worked so hard to go so slowly! The problem is that I am sailing upwind in light winds which is never a recipe for breathless speed and certainly not now! Going downwind on a slow boat, the wind pushes against the windward side of the sail and the sails could just as easily be a barn door or my grandmother's sheets.... anything to catch the wind.

Going upwind however its all about flow, flow over both sides of the sail. With sails of the correct shape the wind accelerates more on the outside of the sail than the inside and the resulting pressure differential sucks the boat along. Ideally the jib also pre-accelerates the wind for the mainsail so their combined thrust is greater than the sum of their individual contributions.

To this end I have been stringing up bits of rope all over the boat to alter the direction of pull in the sheets for both sails to try to create the most harmonious shapes possible. I might only be doing three - four knots but that’s a third of what I would be normally doing in these conditions and I have a lot less than a third of the normal sail area.

Aside from trimming the sails, I am sponging the inside of the boat to get out all the water I can (lighter =faster) and polishing the Solbian solar panels because they're my only source of 0 emissions energy now that the boat is too slow to generate power with the hydrogenerator function of the OceanVolt motor. I'm still hoping to be able to finish the race as 0 emissions but that means that the boat is on an electrical diet that is as severe as my food diet!
Vendée Globe – Roura to finish Monday morning with Super Superbigou
Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race. Seven solo racers were still at sea this Sunday afternoon. Eleven skippers have already finished and eleven were forced to abandon their race.
Posted on 19 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story
Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line Parisian political journalist turned solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February.
Posted on 18 Feb Vendee Globe - Under a square head jury rig and storm jib - Day 104
Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail Conrad Colman updates from the Atlantic as he makes 6.2kts under Jury Rig with 488nm remaining to sail to reach the finish line of the Vendee Globe. The single handed sailor is attempting to become the first competitor in the eight editions of the solo non-stop round the world race to complete the course using only natural energy. He has 200nm under the makeshift rig
Posted on 18 Feb Amedeo writes his own Vendée Globe story - 11th place
Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne Journalist and solo ocean race Fabrice Amedeo secured 11th place in the Vendée Globe when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 09 hrs 03 m UTC this morning Saturday 18th February. His excellent finish represents the culmination of a dream to take part in the famous solo ocean race around the world. Sailing Newrest-Matmut Amedeo's elapsed time for the course is 103 d 21h 1 m.
Posted on 18 Feb Vendée Globe – Arnaud Boissières takes tenth place
Arnaud Boissières crossed the finish line at 0826hrs UTC this Friday morning to take 10th place in the non-stop race. After a slow final night at sea in very light airs as he waited to arrive after sunrise, Arnaud Boissières crossed the finish line at 0826hrs UTC this Friday morning to take 10th place in the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted on 17 Feb Vendee Globe - Cali on the line at nine; Colman with square top main
Arnaud Boissières is poised to cross the finish line around 0800hrs UTC, 0900hrs local time. Arnaud Boissières is poised to cross the finish line around 0800hrs UTC, 0900hrs local time. Winds have been very light for his last, quiet night before he takes 10th place.
Posted on 17 Feb Vendée Globe – Right direction, better speed for Colman
Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, towards les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 103 – It ain't over 'til it's over
After finishing in ninth place on Monday night, Bellion confirmed that he was on the point of giving up within 48 hours After finishing in ninth place on Monday night Eric Bellion confirmed that he was on the point of giving up within 48 hours of the finish line because he was exhausted, had no power and could not hoist his mainsail because of a twist in his halyard.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendee Globe - Day 101- Conrad Colman's story so far and what's ahead
After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dealing today with some more problems to secure the base of the boom, he's moving slow but he's moving! When the mast came down, Conrad had no other choice than to cut the rig and let the mast go to keep it from damaging the hull.
Posted on 15 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 102 – Colman's slow but sure, Boissières due Friday
Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early this Wednesday morning.
Posted on 15 Feb
