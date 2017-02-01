Vendee Globe - Foresight Natural Energy dismasted

Photo sent from the boat Foresight Natural Energy on February 1st 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe Photo sent from the boat Foresight Natural Energy on February 1st 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151684

by Vendee Globe today at 3:59 amConrad was sailing upwind in a NE wind of 30-35 knots under the J3 and 3 reefs in the mainsail when the boat dismasted. His location is less than 300 nm from the coast of Portugal.All of the Kiwi skipper’s team is mobilized and working to help him find solutions to get to land without assistance.It is obviously a great disappointment for Conrad who has already completed 97% of his first Vendée Globe and is only 793 nm from Sables d’Olonne.