Vendee Globe - Foresight Natural Energy Day 109 - Ancient Homer

by Conrad Colman today at 4:36 am
In the centre of this image is Conrad Colman under jury rig in Foresight Natural Energy - shot taken from his drone-carried camera © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
But I desire and I long every day to go home and to look upon the day of my return.... for already I have suffered and labored at so many things on the waves. - Homer

From ancient Greece through the entirety of man's history at sea to modern day, Homer's words ring with a timeless truth... sailors and adventurers suffer in their labours upon the seas and from the moment we depart the comforts of our lives on land we yearn for them again.

The wind has died. The one proud mainsail drags lazily back and forth across the cabin top. Even the rippling laughter of the wake down the side of the hull has dulled as Foresight Natural Energy lethargically crawls across the dark disk of the horizon. The bright orange jib is the only flash of colour in a quiet world where a dull lead coloured sea lolls under a pewter sky. If variety is the spice of life then today's sleepy progress is a stark contrast to the brightly lit days following the passage of a storm where we threw tons of spray into the air and carved an arrow straight white furrow across a sparkling blue sea.

Surrounded by such an environment I can't help but be contemplative and consider the improbable journey has has seen me girdle the globe where I now sit within 250 miles of the finish. The path ahead to Les Sables are just the last few miles on a journey that has taken 10 years and three laps of the planet and has offered up enough physical, mental and emotional challenges to last a lifetime. I left New Zealand for the USA in 1999 seeking academic rigour and a way to connect with my late father's homeland. I left the mountains of Colorado for the mountains of the world's oceans in 2007 seeking adventure and opportunity. In both cases I got more than I bargained for!

I have been touched by the messages of encouragement I have received during the race, especially after the dismasting, but I have also been surprised by your generosity of praise. I am not naturally gifted in sailing or in mechanical knowledge. At best I'm excessively motivated to compete in and complete this race. All the skills I have put to use during this race I have learned during my journey through sustained curiosity and a wide spread of jobs to keep food on the table and my career moving forward. With the same dedication and attitude anyone can do the same... not necessarily the Vendee Globe because thankfully that's not everyone's cup of tea but countless adventures, artistic endeavours and business challenges await.

At the start of the race I talked about the idea of 'What is your Vendee?'. I didn't follow up on it because I got a little carried away with my own Vendee but I would like to return to the idea. I hope that the example I have shown can inspire you to embrace your own big challenges and not to be afraid of reinventing yourself around the pursuit of a challenge that is big and scary and seems utterly impossible from where we are today.

Know too that my Vendee Globe is not the story of individual triumph even though when I cross the finish line (finally!) I'll be standing alone on the foredeck. I couldn't have done it alone, from preparing the boat with my small team, creating the campaign with my wife or crossing the start line with the Foresight Group. Your messages have helped too! The Vendee Globe is a team sport dressed in solo clothes and the fact that we're stronger together than alone remains true.

However, there is another timeless truth, from Odysseus to the Colman household. As soon as the bedraggled sailor is reunited with loved ones and the home hearth, it is never long before first the eyes, then the body, are cast out to sea again in search of the next adventure!

Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman makes progress in the Vendee Globe 0700hrs UTC on February 23, 2017 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org
Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman makes progress in the Vendee Globe 0700hrs UTC on February 23, 2017 © Vendee Globe http://www.vendeeglobe.org

CCA welcomes America's fastest non-stop solo circumnavigator
The CCA is particularly proud of member Rich Wilson’s accomplishment in the just completed Vendée Globe race The Cruising Club of America is particularly proud of member Rich Wilson’s (Marblehead, Mass.) accomplishment in the just completed Vendée Globe race. Sailing solo for nearly 27,500 miles aboard Great American IV, Wilson finished the planet-rounding competition in just over 107 days, returning to the west coast of France on Tuesday February 21, 2017 after having started there on November 6, 2016.
Posted today at 3:44 am Vendee Globe - Colman progressing in right direction - speaks to BBC
Conrad Colman's pace has not increased substantially in the last 12 hours, his direction has become more direct. Although Kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman's pace has not increased substantially in the last 12 hours, his direction has become much more direct. After a frustrating passage through an area of light winds, Colman is now heading for a weather system which should allow him to hook in a wind system that will take him to the finish. He spoke to BBC's Radio 4 today:
Posted on 22 Feb Vendée Globe – Costa to cross Thursday morning for 14th
Progress has remained painfully slow for Kiwi skipper Conrad Colman today as he sails into a wide high pressure ridge Progress has remained painfully slow for Kiwi skipper Conrad Colman today as he sails into a wide high pressure ridge which stands between him and the favourable westerly breezes which should finally allow the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy to sail more directly towards the French coast and the finish line
Posted on 22 Feb Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman talks about a finish on Friday night
The dismasted, now jury rigged entry in the Vendee Globe, Foresight Natural Energy, skippered by Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/ The dismasted, now jury rigged entry in the Vendee Globe, Foresight Natural Energy, skippered by Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) is making slow progress towards the finish line at Les Sables dÓlonne on the west coast of France. Although he is showing modest speed on the water his progress is still painful
Posted on 21 Feb Vendée Globe – Rich Wilson takes thirteenth place
Wilson, at 66 years old the oldest skipper in the race, completes the pinnacle solo ocean racing event for second time. Wilson, at 66 years old the oldest skipper in the race, successfully completes the pinnacle solo ocean racing event for the second time.
Posted on 21 Feb Vendee Globe - Rich Wilson closing the finish line, due after midday
Rich Wilson is at just over 50 miles to the finish line of his second Vendée Globe and was making just over eight knots Rich Wilson is at just over 50 miles to the finish line of his second Vendée Globe and was making just over eight knots in a direct course for Les Sables d'Olonne. He should cross the line in 13th place in the early afternoon and has until 1530hrs local time to get into the channel.
Posted on 21 Feb Vendée Globe – Alan Roura in his own words
Alan Roura, the youngest skipper ever to compete, finished in Les Sables d'Olonne this morning in twelfth place. Alan Roura, the youngest skipper ever to compete, finished in Les Sables d'Olonne this morning in twelfth place. In spite of not sleeping for four days because of the shipping in the Bay of Biscay and the light winds, he was ready to answer questions from the many journalists present on the pontoon an at a press conference.
Posted on 20 Feb Vendée Globe – Conrad Colman speaks about his dismasting and battle
New Zealand skipper Conrad Colman is fighting an incredible battle to finish the race after the mast crashed down Tenacious New Zealand skipper Conrad Colman is fighting an incredible battle to finish the race after the mast of his Foresight Natural Energy crashed down on the night of Friday 10th February.
Posted on 20 Feb Vendée Globe – Alan Roura takes twelfth place
Race rookie Roura’s elapsed time for the 27,700 mile course is 105 days, 20 hours 10 mins and 32 seconds. Roura’s finish reflects his exceptional drive and tenacity and belies the very tight budget which the young sailor ran his programme on.
Posted on 20 Feb Vendee Globe - From Conrad Colman this evening
I might not be going very fast but I'm certainly keeping busy here on Foresight Natural Energy. I might not be going very fast but I'm certainly keeping busy here on Foresight Natural Energy. Indeed, never have I worked so hard to go so slowly! The problem is that I am sailing upwind in light winds which is never a recipe for breathless speed and certainly not now! Going downwind on a slow boat, the wind pushes against the windward side of the sail
Posted on 20 Feb
