Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman sets sail again under Jury rig

by Sail-World.com on 14 Feb
Conrad Colman with his repaired boom behind him and about to be hoisted into position Vendee Globe race © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Round the world sailor Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) is underway again in his attempt to become the first sailor to complete the Vendee Globe using only renewable energy.

Sailing Foresight Natural Energy, Colman was dismasted 700nm from the finish at Les Sables d'Olonne on the west coast of France. He was 300nm off Portugal at the time of the dismasting sailing in 35kt headwinds.

He was able to cutaway his mast before it damaged the boat, but saved the main boom and sails. The carbon boom was also fractured in the incident.

His plan was to repair the fracture in the carbon boom, and then erect that spar, setting some sails recut from the original rig.

Around 2000hrs UTC on Tuesday night his shore team posted on social media:

'We just got a call from a very happy skipper. Even though his computer is down at the moment and he can't send pictures or emails (working on it later) the boom is up with a sail on it. Conrad will put up the jib during the night. Long long day but determination and patience pays off and he's got a 'mast'!!'

Conrad Colman's sail recutting plan to fit his jury rig aboard Foresight Natural Energy. © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman's sail recutting plan to fit his jury rig aboard Foresight Natural Energy. © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe



In a previous report Colman's shore team reported:

'Fresh news from Foresight Natural Energy: Conrad has made some reinforcements in the boom to make sure the repair holds. He's happy with his work. He's finished working on the rigging (cables and lines that will hold the boom up) and is starting to cut the bottom of his mainsail that he saved after the dismasting so that it can be used as 'a mainsail' on the boom with his storm jib. He'll work during the night to try to make the most of the favourable weather that should push him in the right direction until Friday at least.'

And in the report 12 hours earlier:

'News is good this morning, Conrad is still working on his mainsail to get a piece of sail to attach to the boom, his sailmaker training is proving to be quite useful. Conditions have improved a lot, the seas are calm, sun is shinning and it helps with doing the repairs. Hopefully he will be able to put up the jury rig this afternoon. Time on board goes a lot faster than on land ;-) Stay tuned for more infos!

And 48 hours ago he completed repairs on the main boom and was just waiting for the repair to 'cook' under temperature controlled conditions, as much as that term can be used rolling on a 60ft singlehanded yacht in the Atlantic Ocean

'Conrad finished the reparations on the boom during the night. The composite is cooking with heating pads and a survival blanket. He'll put it up this morning if he thinks that it is dry and strong enough. The break being 3m away from the base of the boom, if it holds he will be able to put in place his jury rig but if it doesn't that will be the end of the adventure. Thanks for all your positive vibes '

So far Colman has only lost two places through the dismasting and is now in 12th place overall and 800nm ahead of his nearest competitor. As yet his speed is registering on the tracker at 0.5kts however that should increase to reflect the true speed at the next sked, and should increase as more sail is set and winds remain favourable.

He is shown as being 700nm from the finish line.

Conrad Colman pictured earlier in the Vendee Globe race © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Conrad Colman pictured earlier in the Vendee Globe race © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – Les Sables d'Olonne prepares to welcome homecoming hero
Les Sables d'Olonne on the west coast of France prepares to welcome back their favourite adopted son, Arnaud Boissières After the arrival last night of Eric Bellion, the French skipper who finished in ninth place and top 'rookie', Les Sables d'Olonne on the west coast of France prepares to welcome back their favourite adopted son, Arnaud Boissières who is now due to finish into his own home marina on Thursday evening or first thing on Friday.
Posted on 14 Feb Vendee Globe - Bellion, one man and his boat - First words
Huge crowds braved the Monday evening rain and wind to show their appreciation for Eric Bellion's Vendée Globe. Huge crowds braved the Monday evening rain and wind to show their appreciation for Eric Bellion's Vendée Globe. The 40 year old skipper who had only sailed two, separate weeks solo before he started the longest, toughest single handed race there is exceeded all expectations, perhaps most of all his own, as he crossed the finish line in ninth place. He is the first rookie, Vendée
Posted on 14 Feb Eric Bellion 9th in the Vendée Globe, first rookie
French solo skipper Eric Bellion emerged triumphant, securing a remarkable ninth placed in the solo round the world race From one of the most prolonged and challenging storms encountered by any of the 29 skippers who left Les Sables d'Olonne on Sunday November 6th last year, French solo skipper Eric Bellion emerged triumphant, securing a remarkable ninth placed
Posted on 13 Feb Vendee Globe - Last roll of the dice for Conrad Colman
Dismasted sole sailor, Conrad Colman (NZL/FRA/USA) has repaired his main boom Dismasted sole sailor, Conrad Colman (NZL/FRA/USA) has repaired his main boom, and will attempt to hoist the boom into position to form the main spar in his jury rig. 'Conrad finished the repairs on the boom during the night. The composite is cooking with heating pads and a survival blanket. He'll put it up this morning if he thinks that it is dry and strong enough. '
Posted on 13 Feb Vendee Globe - Bellion expected tonight
This morning Eric Bellion has only got 115 miles straight line course to the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne At 0600hrs UTC this morning Eric Bellion has only got 115 miles straight line course to the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne but it must still feel like it feels so near and yet so far for the tenacious solo skipper of CommeUnSeulHomme. He still has 30-35kts of SE'ly wind and that will remain the case for most of the day.
Posted on 13 Feb Vendee Globe - Repair and Jury Rig process underway for Conrad Colman
Dismasted Vendee Globe competitor, Conrad Colman has started the repair and Jury rig process Dismasted Vendee Globe competitor, Conrad Colman has started the repair and Jury rig process in an attempt to cover the remaining 700nm to the finish in France. The latest social media message from the sailor aboard Foresight Natural Energy reads: 'Busy program: get sails out to prop the boom, work on repairs, wait for it to dry. Install a system to lift the 85kg boom & rig'
Posted on 12 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 99 – Bellion battles upwind in gale sans mainsail
The Bay of Biscay is not giving up Eric Bellion as he battles upwind with no mainsail, trying to get to the finish line The Bay of Biscay is not giving up Eric Bellion easily as the French skipper battles upwind with no mainsail, trying to get to the finish line
Posted on 12 Feb Vendee Globe - It's complicated
The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon The final miles to Les Sables d'Olonne remain complicated for Eric Bellion who tacked yesterday afternoon and is sailing SE towards the north coast of Spain as he battles upwind. Bellion still has 25-30kts of cold NE'ly wind and 320 miles to make to the finish line.
Posted on 12 Feb Vendée Globe – Colman vows to fight on, Bellion mast track damage
The final miles of the non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman The final miles of the Vendée Globe non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman when his Foresight Natural Energy was dismasted last night (Friday) around 2200hrs UTC
Posted on 11 Feb Vendée Globe – Crowds gather to welcome Alex Thomson
Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor’s record breaking effort in the prestigious Vendée Globe, widely renowned as one of sport’s toughest challenges.
Posted on 11 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy