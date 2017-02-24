Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman finishes under jury rig - First images

- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe - Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe

by Richard Gladwell today at 3:34 pmHere are the first images from the finish in Les Sables d'Olonne#crazykiwi









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152002