Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman finishes under jury rig - First images
by Richard Gladwell today at 3:34 pm
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Tweet
New Zealand solo sailor Conrad Colman has finished the Vendee Globe race under Jury rig.
Here are the first images from the finish in Les Sables d'Olonne
#crazykiwi
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman finishes under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 24, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152002
Related Articles
Vendée Globe – Romain Attanasio takes fifteenth place
French skipper Romain Attanasio, sailing Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys, took 15th place in the solo race around the world
French skipper Romain Attanasio, sailing Famille Mary-Etamine du Lys, took 15th place in the non stop solo race around the world this morning (Friday 24th February) when he crossed the finish line at 1006hrs UTC.
Posted today at 4:05 pm
Vendee Globe - Last night at sea for CrazyKiwi Superhero Conrad Colman
At the latest position report at 0430UTC dismasted solo sailor Conrad Colman is 67nm from the finish at Les Sables
At the latest position report at 0430UTC dismasted solo sailor Conrad Colman is 67nm from the finish at Les Sables d'Olonne and looks set to complete one of the most inspiring race finishes in sailing history. After latching into a more favourable weather system, Colman's speed has tripled to around 6.7kts and he is expected to finish in 10hrs or 1430hrs UTC.
Posted today at 3:11 am
Vendée Globe – ETAs becoming clearer for Attanasio and Colman
Conrad Colman is only 163 miles from the finish, and although under jury rig is making 6.8 knots towards the finish.
Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy) is only 163 miles from the finish, and although under jury rig is making 6.8 knots towards the finish. Eve though the NW’ly wind will continue to veer northerly during the night and become lighter at times later in the day tomorrow, the Crazy Kiwi hopes to arrive on Friday night.
Posted on 23 Feb
Vendée Globe – The best of Didac Costa
Didac Costa's welcome back was big. At the heart of it were the men and women of the Les Sables d'Olonne fire service.
Didac Costa's welcome back to Les Sables d'Olonne was big. And at the heart of it were the men and women of the Les Sables d'Olonne fire service.
Posted on 23 Feb
Vendée Globe – Didac Costa takes 14th place
The tenacious, driven Costa succeeded with one of the smallest budgets of 29 skippers who started race on November 6th.
The tenacious, driven Costa has succeeded with one of the smallest budgets of the 29 skippers who started the race on November 6th.
Posted on 23 Feb
Vendee Globe - Foresight Natural Energy Day 109 - Ancient Homer
The wind has died. The one proud mainsail drags lazily back and forth across the cabin top.
The wind has died. The one proud mainsail drags lazily back and forth across the cabin top. Even the rippling laughter of the wake down the side of the hull has dulled as Foresight Natural Energy lethargically crawls across the dark disk of the horizon. The bright orange jib is the only flash of colour in a quiet world where a dull lead coloured sea lolls under a pewter sky.
Posted on 23 Feb
CCA welcomes America's fastest non-stop solo circumnavigator
The CCA is particularly proud of member Rich Wilson’s accomplishment in the just completed Vendée Globe race
The Cruising Club of America is particularly proud of member Rich Wilson’s (Marblehead, Mass.) accomplishment in the just completed Vendée Globe race. Sailing solo for nearly 27,500 miles aboard Great American IV, Wilson finished the planet-rounding competition in just over 107 days, returning to the west coast of France on Tuesday February 21, 2017 after having started there on November 6, 2016.
Posted on 23 Feb
Vendee Globe - Colman progressing in right direction - speaks to BBC
Conrad Colman's pace has not increased substantially in the last 12 hours, his direction has become more direct.
Although Kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman's pace has not increased substantially in the last 12 hours, his direction has become much more direct. After a frustrating passage through an area of light winds, Colman is now heading for a weather system which should allow him to hook in a wind system that will take him to the finish. He spoke to BBC's Radio 4 today:
Posted on 22 Feb
Vendée Globe – Costa to cross Thursday morning for 14th
Progress has remained painfully slow for Kiwi skipper Conrad Colman today as he sails into a wide high pressure ridge
Progress has remained painfully slow for Kiwi skipper Conrad Colman today as he sails into a wide high pressure ridge which stands between him and the favourable westerly breezes which should finally allow the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy to sail more directly towards the French coast and the finish line
Posted on 22 Feb
Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman talks about a finish on Friday night
The dismasted, now jury rigged entry in the Vendee Globe, Foresight Natural Energy, skippered by Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/
The dismasted, now jury rigged entry in the Vendee Globe, Foresight Natural Energy, skippered by Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) is making slow progress towards the finish line at Les Sables dÓlonne on the west coast of France. Although he is showing modest speed on the water his progress is still painful
Posted on 21 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy