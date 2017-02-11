Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman Update - Dismasted but still motivated

by Conrad Colman and Sail-World today at 12:21 pm
Conrad Colman aboard a dismasted Foresight Natural Energy the day after she was dismasted in the Vendee Globe Race - February 11, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
New Zealand sailor Conrad Colman who was dismasted just 790nm from the finish of the Vendee Globe solo round the world race is expecting to spend two days working on the options to try and finish.

The latest update from his Foresight Natural Energy team reports that Colman had spent a very uncomfortable night in big swells with the stricken yacht rolling heavily. Conrad was able this morning to assess the situation. The mainsail and mast have been detached to avoid damaging the boat, the head sails and the boom have been saved but with damage to the latter.

Even though the sea state doesn't allow him right now to work on putting a jury rig in place, Conrad and his team are working hard on solutions to fix the boom and how to best proceed.

Foresight Natural Energy the day after she was dismasted in the Vendee Globe Race - February 11, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Foresight Natural Energy the day after she was dismasted in the Vendee Globe Race - February 11, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe


The boom has to be repaired before they can think about a way to put it in place to replace the mast. Conrad is starting to gather information and ideas on how to repair it with the material on board. This would be the first step to erect a jury rig.

In 48hours time the winds should be more favourable to allow him to get downwind and so he has two days to work on a solution that would allow him to reach the Portuguese coast or Les Sables d'Olonne if it looks like that is a safe option.

Colman is naturally very disappointed but is starting to get some energy back ' Thanks to all the messages of support arriving from everywhere. I hope to be up to it and to be able to start again towards land without assistance. I'll do everything I can'

Patience and patch-up jobs are the motto for the next two days, says the team.

Broken boom aboard Foresight Natural Energy the day after she was dismasted in the Vendee Globe Race - February 11, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Broken boom aboard Foresight Natural Energy the day after she was dismasted in the Vendee Globe Race - February 11, 2017 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe


In the 1981-82 Whitbread Round the World Race, Peter Blake's Ceramco New Zealand broke her mast on Leg 1, and sailed over 3,000nm under a jury rig to finish in Cape Town. However Ceramco was left with a 5metre long section of mast still in the boat which was used to support a longer section of rig.

Colman's misfortune appears to have left him without any remaining mast section above deck, meaning that at best he will somehow have to work alone to raise the boom to set sails - assuming the boom can first be repaired.

Blake also had the advantage of being able to sail around the back of the South Atlantic High, in favourable winds, albeit taking a longer route. In one 24 hour period they were able to exceed over 200nm under jury rig.

The cause of the rig failure is not known, however in the previous week he had several issues with the boat and rig, including a jib which came unfurled in 50-60kt winds, laying the IMOCA60 on her side. He also lost the pin from his forestay and had to lash a temporary forestay in place. Colman had to make three trips up the mast in one day, to fix other rig problems.

At the latest position report, Foresight Natural Energy was 709nm from the finish, still holding 10th place, and was 400nm ahead of the next competitor.

Lancer Lasts LongerX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Dismasted Colman evaluates, Bellion upwind, Heerema at Equator
Conrad Colman was waiting for first light this morning to make a full evaluation of his situation this morning Conrad Colman was waiting for first light this morning to make a full evaluation of his situation this morning after being cruelly dismasted last around 2200hrs UTC last night.
Posted today at 7:17 am Vendee Globe - Foresight Natural Energy dismasted
At 2300 French time, Conrad Colman called his team to inform them that Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. At 2300 French time this Friday the 10th February, Conrad Colman called his team to inform them that Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging (mast and mainsail) and he managed to save the boom.
Posted today at 3:59 am Vendee Globe - Dismasting of Foresight Natural Energy
kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman has been dismasted sailing his IMOCA Foresight Natural Energy At 2200 UTC this Friday the 10th February, kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman competing in the round the world sailing race Vendée Globe called his team to inform them that his IMOCA Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging (mast and mainsail) and he managed to save the boom.
Posted today at 1:50 am Vendée Globe – Day 97 – Tough weekend, long week
Between this Sunday coming and next Sunday five of the ten skippers who are still racing in the solo race should finish. Between this Sunday coming and next Sunday five of the ten skippers who are still racing in the solo round the world race should finish. But the huge variations in weather conditions is not only making it difficult to predict finish dates and times, but so too the uncertain weather pictures are promoting a range of different mood swings and emotions.
Posted on 10 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 96 – A fierce final Friday for Bellion and Colman
Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this eighth edition faces one fierce final Friday Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this eighth edition faces one fierce final Friday, as he fights with the big, active Atlantic low pressure system during his last 800 miles to the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 9 Feb Vendee Globe - And then there were ten…
After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. The next to finish should be Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme) and Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy).
Posted on 9 Feb A spirited swansong, Hungary's Nandor Fa eighth in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.
Posted on 8 Feb Nandor Fa (Spirit of Hungary), eighth in the Vendée Globe
His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs. His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs.
Posted on 8 Feb Parade of Sail for Alex Thomson as he returns to his homebase
Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race and podium finish in the prestigious Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop, race around the world.
Posted on 7 Feb Vendée Globe – Match race at the Equator
Nandor Fa is now expected on the finish line on Wednesday morning. He can get into the channel at any time after 1130hrs Nandor Fa is now expected on the finish line on Wednesday morning. He can get into the channel at any time after 1130hrs.
Posted on 7 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy