Vendee Globe - Colman progressing in right direction - speaks to BBC
by Sail-World.com today at 7:58 pm
Although Kiwi solo sailor Conrad Colman's pace has not increased substantially in the last 12 hours, his direction has become much more direct.
Conrad Colman under jury rig in Foresight Natural Energy - shot taken from his drone-carried camera © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
After being dismasted in 700nm from the finish of the Vendee Globe solo round the world race, Colman managed to repair his damaged carbonfibre main boom and turned it into a new, smaller mast a third of the height of his original. He then recut his mainsail, and set his smallest jib upside down to complete the wardrobe.
After a frustrating passage through an area of light winds, Colman is now heading for a weather system which should allow him to hook in a wind system that will take him to the finish - albeit at walking pace, covering 70nm a day with 240nm left to the finish.
He spoke to BBC's Radio 4 today:
