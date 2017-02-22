Vendee Globe - Colman progressing in right direction - speaks to BBC

Conrad Colman under jury rig in Foresight Natural Energy - shot taken from his drone-carried camera © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe Conrad Colman under jury rig in Foresight Natural Energy - shot taken from his drone-carried camera © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe

by Sail-World.com today at 7:58 pmAfter being dismasted in 700nm from the finish of the Vendee Globe solo round the world race, Colman managed to repair his damaged carbonfibre main boom and turned it into a new, smaller mast a third of the height of his original. He then recut his mainsail, and set his smallest jib upside down to complete the wardrobe.After a frustrating passage through an area of light winds, Colman is now heading for a weather system which should allow him to hook in a wind system that will take him to the finish - albeit at walking pace, covering 70nm a day with 240nm left to the finish.He spoke to BBC's Radio 4 today:

