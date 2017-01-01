Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

Vendee Globe - Cali on the line at nine; Colman with square top main

by Vendee Globe today at 7:01 am
- Conrad Colman under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 16, 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
Arnaud Boissières is poised to cross the finish line around 0800hrs UTC, 0900hrs local time. Winds have been very light for his last, quiet night before he takes 10th place.

Fabrice Amedeo on Newrest-Matmut has been a little quicker than his routing, sailing in a bit more wind than the GRIB files forecast. This morning it looks like the breeze will clock to the East and be around 10-12kts which means he will likely finish Saturday morning between 10 in the morning and midday.

Alan Roura (La Fabrique) is still in brisk SW'ly winds and he will keep them until this afternoon when they will drop away to 10kts before backing all the way to the N and NNE. He should therefore finish later on Sunday or maybe early Monday in 12th place.

Conrad Colman has had, comparatively speaking, a good 24hrs making about 80 miles towards the finish line in light downwind conditions on his jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy. He will have downwind conditions until tonight when a N'ly breeze will allow him to get north, but soon he will have his biggest challenge tomorrow seeing how close he can sail to the wind.

He has provided two images from the drone camera he carries on board showing his jury rig on Foresight Natural Energy, complete with square top main. A former sailmaker, Colman has obviously put his skills to good use.

- Conrad Colman under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 16, 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe
- Conrad Colman under sail in the jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy, February 16, 2016 © Conrad Colman / Foresight Energy / Vendée Globe


He is currently 603nm from the finish line, but his speed in the light winds has dropped to 3.4kts and he lies in 13th place overall.

Rich Wilson is in good conditions on Great American IV, 10-15kts of W'ly breeze, now north of the Azores and making good speeds, around 13kts. He should finish Wednesday according to current routing predictions.

Didac Costa will have to sail considerably further north but the upside for the Spanish skipper is he will be faster and so still looks likely to finish around 24 hours after Wilson.

Romain Attanasio is south of the centre of the high pressure and has a fading SE'ly breeze of around 15kts but he will get into better conditions tonight and so be able to go faster.

Pieter Heerema has 24 hours more in the NE'ly trade winds. After choosing not to stop at Fernando de Noronha yesterday Sébastien Destremau has had very, very light Doldrums winds and is 130 miles to the Equator.

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – Right direction, better speed for Colman
Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, towards les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 103 – It ain't over 'til it's over
After finishing in ninth place on Monday night, Bellion confirmed that he was on the point of giving up within 48 hours After finishing in ninth place on Monday night Eric Bellion confirmed that he was on the point of giving up within 48 hours of the finish line because he was exhausted, had no power and could not hoist his mainsail because of a twist in his halyard.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendee Globe - Day 101- Conrad Colman's story so far and what's ahead
After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dealing today with some more problems to secure the base of the boom, he's moving slow but he's moving! When the mast came down, Conrad had no other choice than to cut the rig and let the mast go to keep it from damaging the hull.
Posted on 15 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 102 – Colman's slow but sure, Boissières due Friday
Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early this Wednesday morning.
Posted on 15 Feb Vendee Globe - Conrad Colman sets sail again under Jury rig
Round the world sailor Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) is underway again under Jury Rig Round the world sailor Conrad Colman (NZL/USA/FRA) is underway again in his attempt to become the first sailor to complete the Vendee Globe using only renewable energy. 'The boom is up with a sail on it. Conrad will put up the jib during the night. Long long day but determination and patience pays off and he's got a 'mast'!!'
Posted on 14 Feb Vendée Globe – Les Sables d'Olonne prepares to welcome homecoming hero
Les Sables d'Olonne on the west coast of France prepares to welcome back their favourite adopted son, Arnaud Boissières After the arrival last night of Eric Bellion, the French skipper who finished in ninth place and top 'rookie', Les Sables d'Olonne on the west coast of France prepares to welcome back their favourite adopted son, Arnaud Boissières who is now due to finish into his own home marina on Thursday evening or first thing on Friday.
Posted on 14 Feb Vendee Globe - Bellion, one man and his boat - First words
Huge crowds braved the Monday evening rain and wind to show their appreciation for Eric Bellion's Vendée Globe. Huge crowds braved the Monday evening rain and wind to show their appreciation for Eric Bellion's Vendée Globe. The 40 year old skipper who had only sailed two, separate weeks solo before he started the longest, toughest single handed race there is exceeded all expectations, perhaps most of all his own, as he crossed the finish line in ninth place. He is the first rookie, Vendée
Posted on 14 Feb Eric Bellion 9th in the Vendée Globe, first rookie
French solo skipper Eric Bellion emerged triumphant, securing a remarkable ninth placed in the solo round the world race From one of the most prolonged and challenging storms encountered by any of the 29 skippers who left Les Sables d'Olonne on Sunday November 6th last year, French solo skipper Eric Bellion emerged triumphant, securing a remarkable ninth placed
Posted on 13 Feb Vendee Globe - Last roll of the dice for Conrad Colman
Dismasted sole sailor, Conrad Colman (NZL/FRA/USA) has repaired his main boom Dismasted sole sailor, Conrad Colman (NZL/FRA/USA) has repaired his main boom, and will attempt to hoist the boom into position to form the main spar in his jury rig. 'Conrad finished the repairs on the boom during the night. The composite is cooking with heating pads and a survival blanket. He'll put it up this morning if he thinks that it is dry and strong enough. '
Posted on 13 Feb Vendee Globe - Bellion expected tonight
This morning Eric Bellion has only got 115 miles straight line course to the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne At 0600hrs UTC this morning Eric Bellion has only got 115 miles straight line course to the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne but it must still feel like it feels so near and yet so far for the tenacious solo skipper of CommeUnSeulHomme. He still has 30-35kts of SE'ly wind and that will remain the case for most of the day.
Posted on 13 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy