Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 2

Vendee Globe - And then there were ten…

by Vendee Globe today at 5:48 am
Comme Un Seul Homme - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 Vendee Globe © http://www.vendeeglobe.org
After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. The next to finish should be Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme) and Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy).

They are both facing tricky conditions off the Azores and have changed course to avoid the worst conditions associated with a new low. It is certainly not easy either for Alan Roura (La Fabrique) sailing upwind around 2430 miles from the finish in a boat designed for downwind sailing. At the rear of the fleet, Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) is also aware of the need to be cautious in his final month at sea.

Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme): “This is one of the most difficult moments in the Vendée Globe. I am starting to have a positive outlook. I have got electricity and have managed to get my water maker working, so I have go water too. The low that is moving in looked really nasty. Yesterday I felt really down. I didn’t have any water left and this huge low was right ahead of me. In the end, things are working out, but it’s still on the edge, as I’m relying on my hydrogenerators. It’s the sword of Damocles hanging over me, as there is nothing you can do about stuff floating around in the water. I have one more low to deal with and I’m not thinking about the finish. Les Sables d’Olonne is light years away.”

Day 88 – Alan Roura – La Fabrique – Vendée Globe © Alan Roura / La Fabrique / Vendée Globe
Day 88 – Alan Roura – La Fabrique – Vendée Globe © Alan Roura / La Fabrique / Vendée Globe



Alan Roura (La Fabrique): “I need some help. Pray for me, for the weather. If things stay as they are this morning, it won’t be long before I’m home. It couldn’t be any worse than last night. Please don’t look at my speed on the tracker. Wind expected – on the beam. Real wind – upwind on a heading of 320°. I keep getting upwind sailing, but my boat was designed for downwind sailing. After a month of this every day, I’m starting to get tired. In four days I should be off the Azores. Psychologically that’s Portugal and therefore Europe, which means I’m not far from home. Even if conditions are hard to bear, it feels like I’m on the way back with Cape Finisterre seven days away and home in ten!”

Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) - Vendée Globe © Sebastien Destremau
Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) - Vendée Globe © Sebastien Destremau



Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean): “For two days now, I have had ideal conditions with fantastic weather, blue skies and seas that aren’t too rough. I’m quietly making my way up the coast of Brazil off Sao Paulo. Gradually, the wind is easing. I’m hoisting more sail. I’m under full mainsail and gennaker. But in 24 hours from now, the conditions will be changing, as I’ll be sailing upwind for a fortnight, at least until the Equator on a boat heeled over and slamming. I can’t wait to finish, but I need to be cautious. There’s still a month left. These are going to be the hardest times for the boat. I’m going to have to be cautious. That’s the key to finish the Vendée Globe. Two hundred times a day I tell myself, I must not forget anything. The closer we get to the finish, the more you need to be well disciplined.”

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Zhik Isotak Ocean 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

A spirited swansong, Hungary's Nandor Fa eighth in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.
Posted on 8 Feb Nandor Fa (Spirit of Hungary), eighth in the Vendée Globe
His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs. His elapsed time on Spirit of Hungary, which he designed himself, is 93 days 22 hrs, 52 mins, and 9 secs.
Posted on 8 Feb Parade of Sail for Alex Thomson as he returns to his homebase
Alex Thomson will be returning home to Gosport on board his racing yacht HUGO BOSS on Saturday 11th February A parade of sail and celebratory event will be held in Alex's hometown of Gosport this weekend to celebrate the solo skipper's incredible race and podium finish in the prestigious Vendee Globe, a solo, non-stop, race around the world.
Posted on 7 Feb Vendée Globe – Match race at the Equator
Nandor Fa is now expected on the finish line on Wednesday morning. He can get into the channel at any time after 1130hrs Nandor Fa is now expected on the finish line on Wednesday morning. He can get into the channel at any time after 1130hrs.
Posted on 7 Feb Vendée Globe – The pull of home
Less than 650 miles from the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne, Nandor Fa still had 35-40kts westerly winds. Less than 650 miles from the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne, Nandor Fa still had 35-40kts westerly winds.
Posted on 6 Feb Vendée Globe – Fourteenth Equator for Wilson
Leading the fleet on the water with 730 miles to the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, Nandor Fa is going well. Leading the fleet on the water with 730 miles to the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, Nandor Fa is going well.
Posted on 6 Feb Vendée Globe – A sting in the tail
Spirit of Hungary skipper reported winds of 48-50kts with big seas, encountering random strong squalls and gusts of more Spirit of Hungary skipper reported winds of 48-50kts with big seas, encountering random strong squalls and gusts of more.
Posted on 4 Feb Vendee Globe - Fast Fa on Les Sables Layline
Nandor Fa is getting a perfect slingshot towards Les Sables d'Olonne on a fast moving low pressure system. Nandor Fa is getting a perfect slingshot towards Les Sables d'Olonne on a fast moving low pressure system. This Saturday morning he has a 1300 miles layline for the finish line and is making a steady 15kts on Spirit of Hungary. Fa has 25-30kts of wind and his ETA on the finish line of his second Vendée Globe is still Tuesday afternoon.
Posted on 4 Feb Vendée Globe - Day 90 - Dark side of the mood
Nandor Fa sails into the final weekend with his mood lifted after what he admits have been some of the darkest days The Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa sails into the final weekend with his mood lifted after what he admits have been some of the darkest days of his solo race around the world.
Posted on 3 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 89 – Same but different
Burton told of how he and his team had exceeded his expectations, his huge smiles radiating out to a warm hearted press Seventh placed Burton told of how he and his team had exceeded his expectations, his huge smiles radiating out to a warm hearted, appreciative press and public reception which was packed with the extended Burton and Escoffier families, sailing friends and supporters.
Posted on 2 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy