Vendee Globe - And then there were ten…

Comme Un Seul Homme - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 Vendee Globe ©

by Vendee Globe today at 5:48 amThey are both facing tricky conditions off the Azores and have changed course to avoid the worst conditions associated with a new low. It is certainly not easy either for Alan Roura (La Fabrique) sailing upwind around 2430 miles from the finish in a boat designed for downwind sailing. At the rear of the fleet, Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean) is also aware of the need to be cautious in his final month at sea.“This is one of the most difficult moments in the Vendée Globe. I am starting to have a positive outlook. I have got electricity and have managed to get my water maker working, so I have go water too. The low that is moving in looked really nasty. Yesterday I felt really down. I didn’t have any water left and this huge low was right ahead of me. In the end, things are working out, but it’s still on the edge, as I’m relying on my hydrogenerators. It’s the sword of Damocles hanging over me, as there is nothing you can do about stuff floating around in the water. I have one more low to deal with and I’m not thinking about the finish. Les Sables d’Olonne is light years away.”





Alan Roura (La Fabrique): “I need some help. Pray for me, for the weather. If things stay as they are this morning, it won’t be long before I’m home. It couldn’t be any worse than last night. Please don’t look at my speed on the tracker. Wind expected – on the beam. Real wind – upwind on a heading of 320°. I keep getting upwind sailing, but my boat was designed for downwind sailing. After a month of this every day, I’m starting to get tired. In four days I should be off the Azores. Psychologically that’s Portugal and therefore Europe, which means I’m not far from home. Even if conditions are hard to bear, it feels like I’m on the way back with Cape Finisterre seven days away and home in ten!”









Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst-faceOcean): “For two days now, I have had ideal conditions with fantastic weather, blue skies and seas that aren’t too rough. I’m quietly making my way up the coast of Brazil off Sao Paulo. Gradually, the wind is easing. I’m hoisting more sail. I’m under full mainsail and gennaker. But in 24 hours from now, the conditions will be changing, as I’ll be sailing upwind for a fortnight, at least until the Equator on a boat heeled over and slamming. I can’t wait to finish, but I need to be cautious. There’s still a month left. These are going to be the hardest times for the boat. I’m going to have to be cautious. That’s the key to finish the Vendée Globe. Two hundred times a day I tell myself, I must not forget anything. The closer we get to the finish, the more you need to be well disciplined.”

