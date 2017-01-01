Please select your home edition
Mondo Travel Americas Cup Catamaran 2855

Vendee Globe - Amedeo leads quartet round Cape Horn

by Vendee Globe today at 6:36 am
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo - Vendee Globe 2016-2017 © Eloi Stichelbaut / Maitre Coq / Vendée Globe
French skipper Fabrice Amedeo achieved one of his life goals early this morning by passing Cape Horn for the first time. The 38-year-old Parisian journalist-turned-solo sailor rounded Cape Horn on the southernmost tip of South America on his IMOCA 60 Newrest Matmut at 0140 UTC to become the 11th Vendée Globe skipper in the Atlantic.

Amedeo, who quit his job with Le Figaro newspaper when solo sailor Sebastien Josse convinced him to enter the Vendée Globe, was treated to winds of more than 40 knots and huge seas for his debut rounding, conditions that will remain for another 24 hours before easing off. In a call to Vendée Globe HQ just prior to rounding Cape Horn, Amedeo said he was looking forward to getting into the Atantic and pointing his bow towards Les Sables d'Olonne for the first time since the solo round the world race began on November 6.

“I'm very happy – the Vendée Globe was a dream for me, it's a crazy race, a crazy adventure,” he said. “I have good competition with three other boats, and obviously with Arnaud Boissières, so it's very interesting. I feel safe and secure. There is just this rounding of Cape Horn that will be a bit difficult and after that it will just be fun.” Arnaud Boissières in 12th was this morning within 20nm of Cape Horn, with 13th-placed Alan Roura 140nm away and Rich Wilson in 14th some 225nm off.

Hugo Boss, skipper Alex Thomson (GBR) at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 © Jean-Marie Liot
Hugo Boss, skipper Alex Thomson (GBR) at start of the Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, on November 6th, 2016 © Jean-Marie Liot



Meanwhile the gap between race leader Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson shrank again overnight, and at the 0400 UTC ranking British skipper Thomson was 71nm shy of Le Cléac'h. In the 24 hours prior to the report Thomson had a slim speed advantage over Le Cléac'h, averaging 22 knots compared to the leader's 20.8 as the pair relished in south-easterlies of 25 knots close to the Azores.

With near perfect conditions for his yacht Hugo Boss, Thomson notched up a 24-hour run of 527.7 nm, just seven short of François Gabart's world record 534.48nm, while Le Cléac'h covered 498.7nm on Banque Populaire. Le Cléac'h, the runner-up in the last two editions of the Vendée Globe, was this morning within 1,000 miles of the finish line. Both he and Thomson are expected to arrive in Les Sables this Thursday, but in which order remains to be seen.

A high pressure ridge lies between them and Les Sables, forcing them to sail as far north as Ushant on the western tip of Brittany before tacking onto port and heading for the finish. Thomson's starboard foil broke two weeks into the race, which hands a narrow advantage to Le Cleac'h when both are on port. Not all conditions are suited to foiling, however, and if winds are light then Thomson could be equally matched in the final dash to the finish.

Onboard image bank while training for the Vendee Globe of IMOCA Maitre COQ, skipper Jeremie Beyou (FRA), off Belle-Ile, on September 23rd, 2016 © Eloi Stichelbaut / Maitre Coq / Vendée Globe
Onboard image bank while training for the Vendee Globe of IMOCA Maitre COQ, skipper Jeremie Beyou (FRA), off Belle-Ile, on September 23rd, 2016 © Eloi Stichelbaut / Maitre Coq / Vendée Globe



It's not just race fans on the edges of their seats as the Vendée Globe reaches a gripping finale - third-placed Jérémie Beyou, some 700nm behind the leaders, told Vendée Globe HQ this morning that he is following the battle for the top spot eagerly. “Armel is a good friend of mine and we train together, but Alex has a lot going for him and can feel positive about all the miles he has clawed back,” said the Maître CoQ skipper, who is 600nm west of the Canaries. “Neither of the two can make the slightest mistake thought, as I’m lying in wait!”

After a slower day yesterday Breton sailor Beyou was making steady progress north today, maintaining the 500nm gap between him and fourth-placed Jean-Pierre Dick. “At the moment I have twenty knots of wind, whereas I was expecting thirteen,” he added. “It’s nice to be able to clock up the miles easily on smooth seas. The boat advances well and we can stay dry. I’m ahead of where my routing put me and psychologically, that helps.”

Vendee Globe - Not the end for Enda
Enda O'Coineen vowed to complete Vendée Globe by his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne Irish skipper Enda O'Coineen has vowed to 'complete' the Vendée Globe by sailing his yacht Team Ireland - Kilcullen Voyager back to Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted today at 4:54 am Throttles open in sprint to Vendée Globe finish
The race to the finish line became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. The race to the finish line today became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. After several days of slow progress north in light winds, Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were today blasting towards the home straight of the solo round the world race in winds of up to 30 knots.
Posted on 15 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson holds edge in a testing final week
The two lead boats in the Vendee Globe have a difficult few days ahead as they line up for the finish The two lead boats in the Vendee Globe have a difficult few days ahead as they line up for the finish in Les Sables-d'Olonne, on the west coast of France. Over the past two days, the race leader Armel Le Cleac'h has maintained a lead of 100nm over second placed Alex Thomson, who led the fleet at the first major turning point
Posted on 15 Jan Vendee Globe - Squalls at Cape Horn
In the teeth of a nasty gale the next group of four will enter the Drake Passage this Sunday with 35 to 40 knots of wind In the teeth of a nasty gale the next group of four will enter the Drake Passage this Sunday with 35 to 40 knots of wind, gusting to over 50 knots off Patagonia! Meantime, at the head of the Vendée Globe fleet, the battle is still raging between Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson.
Posted on 15 Jan Vendée Globe – 'Anxious' Le Cléac'h vows to focus on ultimate prize
Armel Le Cléac'h today admitted tensions are running high as he clings to the narrowest of leads over Alex Thomson Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h today admitted tensions are running high as he clings to the narrowest of leads over Briton Alex Thomson just days from the finish line of the solo round the world yacht race. As the Vendée Globe entered its 70th day, Frenchman Le Cléac'h's advantage had been whittled down to 113 nautical miles as he and Thomson raced past the Canary Islands bound for France.
Posted on 14 Jan Vendée Globe - Thomson readies for final assault
Thomson has revealed he has been banking all sleep he possibly can as he prepares to enter final battle for Vendée Globe British sailor Alex Thomson has revealed he has been banking all the sleep he possibly can as he prepares to enter the final battle for Vendée Globe glory.Thomson had this morning reduced the gap to frontrunner Armel Le Cléac'h of France to 123 nautical miles as the leading pair reach the latitude of the Canary Islands.
Posted on 14 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson chops margin down to 100nm - seven days to go
British solo sailor Alex Thomson has eroded the lead of Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h to just 100nm in the past few hours. British solo sailor Alex Thomson has eroded the lead of Frenchman Armel Le Cleac'h to just 100nm in the past few hours. But both sailors now appear to be in an area of light air of the Cape Verde Islands
Posted on 13 Jan Vendée Globe – Leaders compress in race to Les Sables
Friday the 13th might be unlucky for some, but not for Alex Thomson who has pulled back 85 crucial miles on leader Armel Friday the 13th might be unlucky for some, but not for British skipper Alex Thomson who has pulled back 85 crucial miles on leader Armel Le Cléac'h in the last 24 hours.
Posted on 13 Jan Vendee Globe - Thomson makes big gain as race leader slows
As the Vendée Globe approaches its final days, British sailor Alex Thomson is in second place, 150 nautical miles back With the Vendée Globe approaching its final days, British sailor Alex Thomson is in second place, 150 nautical miles behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h. Alex has claimed back 64 miles overnight in difficult conditions for the leading two IMOCA’s in the North Atlantic.
Posted on 13 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 68 – Thomson eyes final assault
Alex Thomson today said his last chance of winning the race lies with a ridge of high pressure close to the finish line. Thomson said his only hope of overtaking Le Cléac'h, barring mechanical failure, will be if he could get to within 50 miles of the Frenchman's boat Banque Populaire VIII by the time they reach the ridge. If he were able to do that he believes he will be within striking distance of the Le Cléac'h on the final sprint to the finish in Les Sables d'Olonne, France.
Posted on 12 Jan
