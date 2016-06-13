Please select your home edition
Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 7:46 am
Atlantic sunrise - Alex Thomson Racing aboard Hugo Boss © Alex Thomson Racing
Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World.

Trailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm with 2600nm left to sail.

Here are three videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.

For those who have not followed the race, Thomson took the lead on the first week after leaving the western coast of France, and set two speed marks and one record including the 24hrs mark for a singlehanded sailor. He broke his starboard DSS (Dynamic Stability System) foil after colliding with an object. Alex was able to to hold onto his lead for several days. But eventually Le Cleac'h got foiling conditions and eroded the margin - stretching away to a 900nm lead assisted by a different weather system. Thomson was able to turn the tables after rounding Cape Horn and before they entered the Doldrums, chopping the Frenchman's lead back to just 34nm.

The race so far - race stats - Alex Thomson Racing aboard Hugo Boss © Alex Thomson Racing
The race so far - race stats - Alex Thomson Racing aboard Hugo Boss © Alex Thomson Racing


Now the boats are about to exit the Doldrums and this is possibly Thomson's last roll of the dice for the 2016/17 edition of the race - which has just 18 sailors left from the 29 who started.

Thomson does have a blistering turn of speed at times - a factor that is put down to his Doyle Sails. If the Brit can get onto starboard tack and use his remaining good DSS foil then with his inherent speed advantage the race could turn into a thriller, again.

Day 64 - After a restless night caught in shifty conditions whilst passing through the Doldrums, Alex is back up and moving and in high spirits.



Day 63 - Alex shows off his cooking skills onboard Hugo Boss with the all time favourite (next to mayonnaise) secret ingredient..



Day 60 - Alex is back answering your questions, and looking forward to a shower apparently!

Vendée Globe – Day 65 – Critical 12 hours for leaders
The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. Walker, the reigning champion of the Volvo Ocean Race, has been glued to his computer following the exploits of fellow countryman Alex Thomson, currently locked in an epic battle for first place with Frenchman Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 9 Jan Vendée Globe – Beyou capitalises on leaders' woes
Beyou has been able to shave more than 300nm off after le Cléac'h and Thomson were snared by the Doldrums While all eyes are on the leading pair Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson as their epic tussle heads into its 64th day, third-placed Jérémie Beyou has been quietly sneaking up on them.
Posted on 8 Jan Vendee Globe winner Michel Desjoyeaux bets on Alex Thomson to win
Alex Thomson reached Equator in Vendée Globe in 62 days 5h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h Today at 17:12 UTC British sailor Alex Thomson reached the Equator in the Vendée Globe in 62 days 05h 10min and just 16h 49min behind French rival Armel Le Cléac’h. With 87% of the race complete, Thomson crossed the last major milestone as he races towards the finish line in Les Sable d’Olonne, France, determined to continue to close the gap to the leader.
Posted on 8 Jan New initiative to nurture a British Vendée Globe winner
Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s event Launched in 2016, Vendée2020Vision is a new initiative to support British sailors along the path to success in yacht racing’s most challenging event - the Vendée Globe, the quadrennial singlehanded non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan Leader Le Cléac'h back in Northern Hemisphere
Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has crossed the Equator into the Northern Hemisphere Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h has crossed the Equator into the Northern Hemisphere, signalling the start of the drag race through north Atlantic towards the finish line. The French skipper of Banque Populaire VIII passed the famed zero degrees line of latitude at 0023 UTC today after 61 days, 12 hours and 21 minutes at sea in this eighth edition of the solo non-stop round the world race.
Posted on 7 Jan Vendée Globe – Fa closing Cape Horn
The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning The 62-year old wrestler, turned canoeist turned Olympic sailor, who came back to solo ocean racing after a 20 year hiatus to compete in this pinnacle event of shorthanded sailing, is expected to pass Cape Horn on Sunday morning
Posted on 6 Jan Vendee Globe - Slow down
Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums. As the two longtime leaders of the Vendée Globe approach the Equator, Armel Le Cléac'h has started to slow down as he starts to feel the effects of the lighter winds of the Doldrums.
Posted on 6 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 61 – When a victory is staying on course
The Kiwi skipper is recovering physically after three days battling to keep alive his 10 year dream to complete the race Conrad Colman is in recovery mode. The Kiwi skipper in ninth place is recovering physically after three epic days battling to keep alive his ten year dream to complete the famous solo round the world race.
Posted on 5 Jan Vendée Globe – Uncertainty about weather condition in North Atlantic
Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. Alex Thomson and Armel le Cléac'h are probably looking closely at the wind models for the North Atlantic. It does not seem to be easy.
Posted on 4 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 60 – Great expectations, the counters are reset
For the race leaders, this eighth edition is increasingly feeling like a game of two very distinct, contrasting halves. For the race leaders, this eighth edition of the solo round the world race is increasingly feeling like a game of two very distinct, contrasting halves.
Posted on 4 Jan
