Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 7:46 amTrailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm with 2600nm left to sail.Here are three videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.For those who have not followed the race, Thomson took the lead on the first week after leaving the western coast of France, and set two speed marks and one record including the 24hrs mark for a singlehanded sailor. He broke his starboard DSS (Dynamic Stability System) foil after colliding with an object. Alex was able to to hold onto his lead for several days. But eventually Le Cleac'h got foiling conditions and eroded the margin - stretching away to a 900nm lead assisted by a different weather system. Thomson was able to turn the tables after rounding Cape Horn and before they entered the Doldrums, chopping the Frenchman's lead back to just 34nm.



Now the boats are about to exit the Doldrums and this is possibly Thomson's last roll of the dice for the 2016/17 edition of the race - which has just 18 sailors left from the 29 who started.



Thomson does have a blistering turn of speed at times - a factor that is put down to his Doyle Sails. If the Brit can get onto starboard tack and use his remaining good DSS foil then with his inherent speed advantage the race could turn into a thriller, again.



Day 64 - After a restless night caught in shifty conditions whilst passing through the Doldrums, Alex is back up and moving and in high spirits.







Day 63 - Alex shows off his cooking skills onboard Hugo Boss with the all time favourite (next to mayonnaise) secret ingredient..







Day 60 - Alex is back answering your questions, and looking forward to a shower apparently!





